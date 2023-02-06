Read full article on original website
Gov. Bill Lee proposes three-month grocery tax holiday for Tennessee
Some people may remember what the one-month tax holiday was like last August. This year Governor Lee is proposing three months.
What to know about the expiration of Virginia's emergency SNAP allotments
NORFOLK, Va. — A years-long expansion in helping feed many Virginia families will soon come to an end. Next week on Feb. 16 will be the last emergency allotment of benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. The COVID-19 pandemic spurred the initial emergency allotments nationwide through...
Homeless vets see permanent housing thanks to James H. Quillen Med Center
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hundreds of homeless Veterans in the Tri-Cities region now have permanent housing thanks to the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center (JHQVAMC). A release from JHQVAMC said the facility provided housing placements to 232 Veterans experiencing homelessness as part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) nationwide goal to […]
wnbjtv.com
Around 300 Thousand Tennesseans Are at Risk of Losing Health Care
JACKSON, Tenn. - The Tennessee Division of TennCare reports Congress passed legislation in December ending Medicaid’s continuous enrollment requirement. That means nearly 300, 000 Tennesseans who enrolled in Medicaid during the Covid-19 pandemic can lose their health care coverage. State officials are now allowed to remove people from the...
No data collection attempts from Chinese spy balloon, Y-12 says
Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge said they detected no attempts to take data as the suspected spy balloon crossed East Tennessee.
thunder1320.com
TN bill would create food sales tax holiday for seniors
Republicans have filed a bill to create a three-month-long sales tax holiday on food for senior citizens in Tennessee. House Bill 243 would make the retail sale of food and food ingredients tax-free statewide for anyone 70 years of age and older between July 1 and Sept. 30 of this year. The proposed tax cut would not apply to alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements or prepared food.
TN’s ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ tag came from Carter County, benefits historic park
Specialty tag brings hundreds of thousands in funding for historic park. ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – You’ve likely seen it on the roads throughout the state, but did you know that Tennessee’s “Don’t Tread On Me” tag came from Sycamore Shoals? The tag has gone by many names since its release in 2017, but the design […]
$412.5M in tax cuts part of Tennessee Gov. Lee's $55.6B budget proposal
(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s budget proposal includes a group of tax reductions that include cuts in sales, franchise, excise and business taxes that are valued at $412.5 million. That includes $54 million in recurring cuts along with $360 million in non-recurring. The bill includes a proposal for a three-month sales tax holiday on food from Aug. 1 to Oct. 31 that will cost $288.3 million. The...
Tweetsie, mountain bike trails win big in Lee budget
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Tweetsie Trail extension advocates described their feelings identically Tuesday after learning Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was recommending $6.3 million of state funds to make the extension a reality. “I’m just thrilled to have this opportunity,” said Carter County mayor Patty Woodby, who has worked to secure a Tweetsie Trail extension […]
Do we really need to raise the minimum wage in Tennessee?
The minimum wage in Tennessee is $7.25, which is the same as the federal minimum wage. Tennessee hasn't changed its minimum wage since 2008, bringing the previous $1.67 from $5.58 to the current $7.25. According to Minimum Wage, Tennessee does not have a minimum wage law, or exemptions for certain categories of workers, like tipped employees and full-time students. Many people have discussed what would happen if we change this 15-year law, but hardly anything has been done about actually doing it. By comparing the pros and cons of raising the minimum wage, an astonishing conclusion can be reached.
Grocery tax for tobacco tax: new bill would increase price of cigarettes, cigars to allow for tax-free groceries
Lawmakers say increasing the tobacco tax while eliminating the food tax could lead to savings and overall health improvements for all Tennesseans.
Local school officials react to governor’s proposed teacher pay increase
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local school districts are excited about a proposed increase to teachers’ pay in Tennessee. Gov. Bill Lee has proposed $125 million for teacher pay raises across the state. Local school officials say this would further support their teachers, who they see as the backbone of the education system. “It’s an […]
Doctors to Bring Healthcare Message to Lee's State of the State
Advocacy group calling for expansion of Medicaid, protection of reproductive health. Tennessee doctors affiliated with the healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care plan to attend tonight's State of the State Address delivered by Gov. Bill Lee.
Johnson City Press
Carter County Building and Grounds Committee hears great news in governor's budget
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby had some good news for the County Commission’s Building and Grounds Committee on Tuesday night. She told the committee Gov. Bill Lee has included several projects the committee has been working on to be part of his proposed budget for the coming fiscal year.
Herald and Tribune
Jonesborough examines how to solve restaurant scarcity
All over the nation, towns just like Jonesborough are seeing the effects of a volatile market and price increases across the board making it difficult for entrepreneurs looking to open restaurants. “It takes a lot of money to open a restaurant. And the failure rate is well over 50%,” said...
thunderboltradio.com
Congressman David Kustoff Mobile Office Hours in Northwest Tennessee
Tennessee U.S. Congressman David Kustoff will have mobile office hours in the area this week. On Tuesday, representatives for the Congressman will be at the Lake County Courthouse in Tiptonville from 9:00 until 11:00. From 1:00 until 3:00, the mobile office will be in Union City at the Obion County...
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of Tennessee
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Johnson City Press
Ballad announces addition of new walk-in crisis center
Ballad Health announced the opening of its new Walk-in Behavioral Crisis Center at Woodridge Hospital, 403 N. State of Franklin Road, on Monday. The clinic soft launched in December, but is now fully up and running. It will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for patients experiencing behavioral health emergencies, according to Nikki Vanburen, Woodridge chief nursing officer and associate administrator.
East Tennessean
ETSU Center for Rural Health Research publishes results of mask study
The results of a two-month study regarding mask-wearing behaviors on the ETSU campus and in the Johnson City community has been published in the Journal of Community Health. The study, conducted by students from the ETSU Center for Rural Health Research, sought out to see how different mask-wearing behaviors differed within the ETSU community and the surrounding region.
wvlt.tv
Could commuter trains be coming to Tennessee?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the Tennessee state legislature works during the 2023 session, bills are piling up in committees. The transportation committee is looking at Senate Bill 373 which would, among other things, start the process of having a portion of the Department of Transportation focus on commuter rail service in the state.
