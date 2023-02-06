The minimum wage in Tennessee is $7.25, which is the same as the federal minimum wage. Tennessee hasn't changed its minimum wage since 2008, bringing the previous $1.67 from $5.58 to the current $7.25. According to Minimum Wage, Tennessee does not have a minimum wage law, or exemptions for certain categories of workers, like tipped employees and full-time students. Many people have discussed what would happen if we change this 15-year law, but hardly anything has been done about actually doing it. By comparing the pros and cons of raising the minimum wage, an astonishing conclusion can be reached.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO