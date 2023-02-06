ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, TN

WJHL

Homeless vets see permanent housing thanks to James H. Quillen Med Center

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hundreds of homeless Veterans in the Tri-Cities region now have permanent housing thanks to the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center (JHQVAMC). A release from JHQVAMC said the facility provided housing placements to 232 Veterans experiencing homelessness as part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) nationwide goal to […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wnbjtv.com

Around 300 Thousand Tennesseans Are at Risk of Losing Health Care

JACKSON, Tenn. - The Tennessee Division of TennCare reports Congress passed legislation in December ending Medicaid’s continuous enrollment requirement. That means nearly 300, 000 Tennesseans who enrolled in Medicaid during the Covid-19 pandemic can lose their health care coverage. State officials are now allowed to remove people from the...
TENNESSEE STATE
thunder1320.com

TN bill would create food sales tax holiday for seniors

Republicans have filed a bill to create a three-month-long sales tax holiday on food for senior citizens in Tennessee. House Bill 243 would make the retail sale of food and food ingredients tax-free statewide for anyone 70 years of age and older between July 1 and Sept. 30 of this year. The proposed tax cut would not apply to alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements or prepared food.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Center Square

$412.5M in tax cuts part of Tennessee Gov. Lee's $55.6B budget proposal

(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s budget proposal includes a group of tax reductions that include cuts in sales, franchise, excise and business taxes that are valued at $412.5 million. That includes $54 million in recurring cuts along with $360 million in non-recurring. The bill includes a proposal for a three-month sales tax holiday on food from Aug. 1 to Oct. 31 that will cost $288.3 million. The...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Tweetsie, mountain bike trails win big in Lee budget

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Tweetsie Trail extension advocates described their feelings identically Tuesday after learning Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was recommending $6.3 million of state funds to make the extension a reality. “I’m just thrilled to have this opportunity,” said Carter County mayor Patty Woodby, who has worked to secure a Tweetsie Trail extension […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Lauren Barton

Do we really need to raise the minimum wage in Tennessee?

The minimum wage in Tennessee is $7.25, which is the same as the federal minimum wage. Tennessee hasn't changed its minimum wage since 2008, bringing the previous $1.67 from $5.58 to the current $7.25. According to Minimum Wage, Tennessee does not have a minimum wage law, or exemptions for certain categories of workers, like tipped employees and full-time students. Many people have discussed what would happen if we change this 15-year law, but hardly anything has been done about actually doing it. By comparing the pros and cons of raising the minimum wage, an astonishing conclusion can be reached.
TENNESSEE STATE
Herald and Tribune

Jonesborough examines how to solve restaurant scarcity

All over the nation, towns just like Jonesborough are seeing the effects of a volatile market and price increases across the board making it difficult for entrepreneurs looking to open restaurants. “It takes a lot of money to open a restaurant. And the failure rate is well over 50%,” said...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Congressman David Kustoff Mobile Office Hours in Northwest Tennessee

Tennessee U.S. Congressman David Kustoff will have mobile office hours in the area this week. On Tuesday, representatives for the Congressman will be at the Lake County Courthouse in Tiptonville from 9:00 until 11:00. From 1:00 until 3:00, the mobile office will be in Union City at the Obion County...
TENNESSEE STATE
Johnson City Press

Ballad announces addition of new walk-in crisis center

Ballad Health announced the opening of its new Walk-in Behavioral Crisis Center at Woodridge Hospital, 403 N. State of Franklin Road, on Monday. The clinic soft launched in December, but is now fully up and running. It will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for patients experiencing behavioral health emergencies, according to Nikki Vanburen, Woodridge chief nursing officer and associate administrator.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
East Tennessean

ETSU Center for Rural Health Research publishes results of mask study

The results of a two-month study regarding mask-wearing behaviors on the ETSU campus and in the Johnson City community has been published in the Journal of Community Health. The study, conducted by students from the ETSU Center for Rural Health Research, sought out to see how different mask-wearing behaviors differed within the ETSU community and the surrounding region.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Could commuter trains be coming to Tennessee?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the Tennessee state legislature works during the 2023 session, bills are piling up in committees. The transportation committee is looking at Senate Bill 373 which would, among other things, start the process of having a portion of the Department of Transportation focus on commuter rail service in the state.
TENNESSEE STATE

