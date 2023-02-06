Troopers: Shooting incidents in Johnstown, Gloversville lead to brief Monday morning standoff, investigation

PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller Heavy police presence Monday at a home on 2 Mill St. in Gloversville.

GLOVERSVILLE & JOHNSTOWN – Monday morning shooting incidents in Johnstown and Gloversville led to a brief standoff in Gloversville and several people being removed from the location, New York State Police said.

No one was hurt, police said.

Gloversville police initially responded at about 10:10 a.m. to reports of shots fired at a moving vehicle on Kingsboro Avenue in Gloversville, police said. They received assistance from state police.

The investigation determined that a Johnstown home had been damaged by gunfire just before the Gloversville incident and the house occupants followed a vehicle they believed the gunfire had originated from, police said. Their vehicle then reportedly began to take gunfire coming from inside the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect’s vehicle was then spotted at a residence on Mill Street in Gloversville. State and Gloversville police secured the area and multiple people were removed from the address after a brief standoff, police said.

The incident remained under investigation later Monday and there is no known threat to the public, police said.

Categories: Fulton Montgomery Schoharie, News