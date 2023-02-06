Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
From latte foam to cancer treatments: Univ. of Iowa researchers find potential in new study
A Senate subcommittee will take up a bill which would allow some teens to work in industries they're currently now allowed to in Iowa. Blank Park Zoo's baby giraffe made his Super Bowl prediction on Wednesday. House passes $2 million medical malpractice cap. Updated: 2 hours ago. A bill to...
KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: Stuck in the store
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa grandmother’s recent shopping trip ended with a call to police. Carol Hyden told KCCI it was business as usual when she stopped by Dollar General one December afternoon. An employee was working the check-out and customers were in line to pay. But...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds Expands Registered Apprenticeship Grants to Grow Health Careers
Governor Kim Reynolds announced during her Condition of the State address a new $15 million round of funding targeted at growing Registered Apprenticeship (RA) programs across high-demand fields in health care. The expanded Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship Program will support more programs that help Iowa meet the demand of its health care workforce.
Two Iowa Hunters Kill Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes Because Mountain Lions Have 'No Legal Status' in Iowa
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed that two "lawfully licensed hunters" shot and killed a beautiful female mountain lion in Johnson County. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that the rare mountain lion "never caused safety issues for residents or livestock." Mountain lions have "no legal status" in Iowa, so there is no law against killing them.
Corydon Times-Republican
State cites Iowa care facilities for death, injury and resident abuse
Trinity Center at Luther Park in Des Moines. (Photo via Google Earth) Several Iowa care facilities for the elderly and disabled have been cited recently for death, injury and resident abuse. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has proposed a total of $105,250 in state fines against the six...
Daily Iowan
Iowa rest areas get adult changing rooms to help caregivers of people with disabilities
Adult changing rooms will soon be available for use in Johnson County on Interstate 380 to assist caregivers of people with disabilities. The Iowa Department of Transportation is adding adult changing rooms to four interstate rest areas this year, including on Interstate 380 northbound between Iowa City and Cedar Rapids and on Interstate 80 westbound near Tiffin.
Iowa nurses sanctioned for drug use, theft of patient medications, other violations
The Iowa Board of Nursing has sanctioned several Iowa nurses for substance abuse issues, stealing patient medications and other issues. One of the nurses recently disciplined by the board is Cody Babbitt of Plano, who tested positive for methamphetamine while employed by two Iowa hospitals. Babbitt currently works at Wayne County Hospital, where he has […] The post Iowa nurses sanctioned for drug use, theft of patient medications, other violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
weareiowa.com
211 Iowa seeing high volume of calls for rental assistance
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa families in need can dial 211 to access all sorts of local resources, ranging from legal help to job hunting assistance. Over the last year, the most common request has been for help with housing. And the agencies giving that help have been struggling...
KCCI.com
Winter storm: Forecast, road conditions on Thursday morning in central and southeast Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — We are taking a look at the latest forecast and road conditions on Thursday morning. WATCH: Heavy snowflakes fall in Albia Thursday morning. Not much for accumulating snow in central Iowa. Some cities in eastern Iowa saw about 2 inches fall. The snow is on its way out.
siouxlandnews.com
Energy assistance program open for applications to assist low-income Siouxland families
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Low-income families in Siouxland are being urged to apply for an energy assistance program. The Community Action Agency of Siouxland is asking people to apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which is also known as LIHEAP. You can apply online or by appointment...
southarkansassun.com
Changes In SNAP Food Benefits Similar To WIC Introduced In Iowa
Changes in the SNAP Food Benefits that are similar to the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program has been introduced in Iowa. In this article, read and find out what these changes are and how they are similar to WIC!. On January 11, many state representatives of the Republicans have...
KCRG.com
North Dakota small town comes together for 60K piece puzzle
While the heaviest of the snow will quickly be behind us by late morning, some scattered snow showers look to linger into the afternoon with cloudy skies overhead. Tory Meiborg from Savant Wealth Management joins us to talk about the Federal Reserve increasing interest rates and what it means for consumers.
KCRG.com
LIVE: Track the wintry weather with First Alert Plus
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Winter weather continues to impact parts of eastern Iowa following the latest winter storm. Follow live updates on First Alert Plus, eastern Iowa’s only live-streaming weather channel.
This Is Iowa’s Forgotten Island
Despite being in the Midwest, Iowa does have a few islands. One popular spot is Sabula, Iowa, Iowa's Island City. The spot we are looking at today is not nearly as popular but still gets some visitors. The reason this spot isn't as popular is due to the fact that...
KCRG.com
Proposed bill would expand teen work eligibility in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - A Senate subcommittee on Thursday will take up a bill which would allow some teens to work in industries they’re currently now allowed to in Iowa. The law says teens can’t work in places like mines or meatpacking plants. Under this new bill,...
ramaponews.com
Iowa proposes bill to limit SNAP purchases
Food stamps have become a staple in the lives of many Americans since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. These benefits helped those who weren’t able to work or were food insecure, but Republican lawmakers in Iowa have recently proposed a bill that would restrict the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
iheart.com
Snow Arriving In Iowa Late Wednesday Thru Thursday AM
(Des Moines, IA) -- The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall in most of Iowa starting late Wednesday night thru Thursday morning. Amounts will vary from trace amounts in western and northwestern Iowa to up to six inches in northeast Iowa. Forecasters expect rain to transition to snow tonight with...
Iowa Dog Caught On Video Cruising Down The Road
An Iowa TikToker caught an unusual sight while on 151 North heading to Cedar Rapids from Dubuque. She saw a dog sitting on the back of a truck while going about 70 miles an hour. "I honestly thought it was fake at first!" Said the TikToker. This video was taken...
KCCI.com
This is how much snow Iowa could see during Thursday's storm
DES MOINES, Iowa — A winter storm watch goes into effect at midnight tonight for parts of eastern and central Iowa. Once the rain shifts to snow overnight, accumulating snow is possible for several Iowa counties. The snow is expected to be wet and heavy. The heaviest amounts will fall Thursday morning.
abovethelaw.com
Iowa Legislators Invite 9th Graders To Make Factory Work Great Again
No longer will 14-year-olds be excluded from toiling in industrial laundries or meat freezers if Republican Senator Jason Schultz gets his way. Fifteen-year-olds will be entrusted to keep you safe from drowning at the pool as lifeguards. And with a simple waiver from the labor commissioner, they’ll even be allowed to work in light assembly and load objects weighing up to 50 lbs. Live your dream, kids!
Comments / 4