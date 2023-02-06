Read full article on original website
Cher Holds Hands with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards at Pre-Grammy Party
The couple was first romantically linked in November Cher has a new red carpet date this Grammy Award weekend. The Grammy winner and Hall of Fame inductee, 76, walked hand-in-hand with boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards on Saturday night, showing off their casual couple's style during Steven Victor and Tod's Pre-Grammy party celebrating nominees Pusha T and The Dream at Matsuhisa Beverly Hills. For the outing, Cher donned a shimmering white Chrome Hearts jacket trimmed in black, layered over a sparkling top. She finished the look with a pair of gray trousers featuring...
Lizzo and Myke Wright Make Grammy Weekend Debut as Couple at Clive Davis Gala: 'Hard Launch'
As the singer took the stage to perform at the star-studded gala, her boyfriend showed his support as her sharp-dressed date Lizzo is already a winner this weekend. The three-time Grammy Award holder, 34, and boyfriend Myke Wright made what she seems to be designating their official couple's debut on Saturday at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala, where Wright, 35, cheered on his girlfriend during a live performance. "Hard Launch," Lizzo captioned some tender Instagram photos, showing the happy pair cozying up together before stepping out for the event, which has been a Grammy...
Host Trevor Noah kicked off the Grammys — by formally introducing Adele and the Rock?
Live from Los Angeles, host Trevor Noah opened Sunday's Grammy Awards with a monologue. Here's what he said.
Adele and Her Boyfriend, Rich Paul, Turn the Grammys Into a Glamorous Date Night
Adele and Rich Paul enjoyed an evening out at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night. While they skipped the red carpet, the couple sat together inside, where they linked up with a handful of stars, from Lizzo to Dwayne Johnson (after some help from host Trevor Noah, that is). The 34-year-old singer was radiant in a burgundy gown, while the 41-year-old sports agent looked dapper in a black tux.
Beyoncé Bares It All to Announce 2023 Renaissance World Tour
Beyoncé is back outside for her 2023 Renaissance world tour, and Queen Bey put her curves on full display to make the big announcement. Six months after releasing her seventh studio, Beyoncé is finally announcing her tour to promote the 16-song EP. On Wednesday, Bey posted a photo promoting “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.”
Miranda Lambert's 2023 Grammys Dress Is A Lesson On How Not To Rock Fringe
Music's biggest stars lined up on the red carpet for the 2023 Grammys, including country music royalty. While we get to see our favorite singers in their most glam looks, many country stars live surprisingly normal lives. Miranda Lambert is the perfect example of a country music legend who rocks the stage, dresses up for the red carpet, and manages to keep a down-to-earth lifestyle, shopping at affordable stores like Target and Walgreens, according to Good Housekeeping. While she is a showstopping performer in her own right, her music is inspired by the time she spends at her home with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. Lambert even posted a video on Instagram of her singing her song "Bluebird" on her porch.
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' Not Submitted to GRAMMYs Because of THIS
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" took the world by storm in 2020. Almost everyone was listening, streaming, dancing, and grooving into it. Thanks to TikTok and social media, the track reached thousands and millions worldwide. The track was quite historic because it was the first female rap collaboration...
Taylor Swift Arrived on the Grammys Red Carpet Amid Rumors That She'll Perform Tonight!
There's bee a lot of speculation about whether or not Taylor Swift would show up at the 2023 Grammys, but low and behold she has ARRIVED. Taylor hit the red carpet wearing a glittery crop top—literally RIGHT after winning her first Grammy of the night. This content is imported...
Carrie Underwood Snubbed at Grammys Despite 'Denim & Rhinestones' Release
Carrie Underwood may have won just about every country music award in existence, but she does not have a strong track record at the Grammys. Her win for Best Roots Gospel Album last year was her first victory at the Grammys since 2015. Her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, was not nominated in any of the country categories at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, giving her fans little reason to tune in Sunday night.
JAY-Z & Beyoncé Bring Out All The Stars For Roc Nation Grammy Brunch
JAY-Z and Beyoncé have hosted the annual Roc Nation Brunch for the first time in three years, as the star-studded event made its post-pandemic return this weekend. On Saturday (February 4) the power couple were joined by a bevy of friends, family, colleagues and proteges at a private residence in the hills above Los Angeles after Roc Nation sent out an invitation to “join us for a celebration of the highest elevation of self.”
What's the 411 on Mary J. Blige's Net Worth In 2023? It Proves She’s The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul
Mary J. Blige’s net worth shows that decades of hard work and raw talent pay off.
Best Celebrity Looks at the 2023 Grammy Awards: See Red Carpet Photos of Stars
Your favorite stars are bringing the heat to the red carpet at the 2023 Grammy Awards! The event, hosted by Trevor Noah on Sunday, February 5, is full of stylish gowns, sleek suits and celebrities sporting their flashy fashion looks for the big night. The list of nominees is stacked...
'Susan Boyle's grandson' makes Simon Cowell 'angry' on 'AGT: All-Stars'
“A lot of people thought Tom was going to win,” judge Simon Cowell noted Monday on America’sGot Talent: All-Stars, when Tom Ball nervously emerged onstage. The sweet, shy, 24-year-old schoolteacher/balladeer disappointingly stalled in third place on Britain’s Got Talent last year, but when he sought redemption on All-Stars this week, his master-class rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” was the breakout performance of the night — so much so that Cowell actually evoked the name of another famous BGT finalist who became a huge star despite not winning that show.
See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
Brutally honest reviews of every 2023 Grammys performance, including Harry Styles, Sam Smith and Stevie Wonder
The Grammys brought us a stacked and uniformly strong line-up of performances from Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Lizzo and more. Here's how they ranked.
Did anyone check on 'miserable' Ben Affleck after the Grammy Awards?
Oscar winner Ben Affleck became Twitter's meme again Sunday after his latest exasperated reaction shots went viral during the Grammy Awards telecast.
Legendary Singer and Songwriter Dies
The sound of Motown, with its signature rhythm and blues combined with pop elements, would never have attained its emblematic and iconic status without the talents of singer and songwriter Barrett Strong, who came out with one of Motown's first hits, and then later became a key cog in the music empire as a songwriter.
Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?”
At the risk of sounding like a grumpy old man: How in the hell have these kids never even heard of Bonnie Raitt? The legendary blues singer won her 14th Grammy at last night’s awards ceremony, not including her Lifetime Achievement Award from 2022. She’s a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and her 1989 album Nick of Time was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry and has been certified 5x […] The post Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Transgender pop star Kim Petras makes Grammy history
Kim Petras is marking a “huge moment,” as the first openly transgender woman to win a Grammy Award in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. The 30-year-old performer took home the award for her song with Sam Smith, “Unholy.” “Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win…
Quavo Delivers Moving 'In Memoriam' Tribute To Takeoff, And Everyone Is Crying
The Migos rapper honored his slain nephew with a beautiful rendition of "See You Again" and "Without You."
