Vivian Mayor-Talbot
2d ago
The man can't count. He's a disappointment to the Count on Sesame Street. He should've watched with his children and paid more attention.
8
Kevin Hilferty
3d ago
Ted if they had term limit you be the first one out the door haven't you figured that out yet. LOL
7
Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked After Her Amendment Fails Spectacularly
Greene's amendment failed by one of the most lopsided votes you'll ever see as Democrats and Republicans alike rejected it en masse.
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
‘Miserable’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Whines That Her Congressional Salary Is Too Low
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lamented this week about how little she was getting paid as a member of Congress, claiming that her low congressional salary had made her “life miserable” as she “made a lot more money” before stepping into public service.The MAGA firebrand, who fashions herself as a populist concerned about the plight of everyday Americans, recently appeared on investigative journalist turned professional troll Glenn Greenwald’s podcast. While ostensibly there to talk about her newfound alliance with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the Ukraine war, and other right-wing culture war gripes, she also found time to complain about how...
Ted Cruz roundly mocked after trying to call Jill Biden a hypocrite on gas stove row: ‘Cancun lately?’
Senator Ted Cruz was shut down on social media after he attempted to mock Jill Biden over the Biden administration’s announcement of considering regulating or possibly banning gas stoves.The Texas senator joined a chorus of conservatives taking a dig at the Biden administration by sharing a 2020 picture of the first lady cooking leafy vegetables on a gas stove.He captioned the photo with the popular turn of phrase, “rules for thee but not for me”, suggesting hypocrisy on the part of the administration.Other Republicans raised alarmist criticism directed at the government, like former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who...
Josh Hawley Introduces 'Pelosi Act' Bill to Ban Congress Members From Owning Stocks
It may be tough to get bipartisan support for this bill.
Manchin says it's a 'mistake' for White House to want Democrats to address debt ceiling without GOP
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said Sunday that it's a "mistake" for the White House to want Democrats to deal with the debt ceiling without negotiating with congressional Republicans.
CoinDesk
Sen. Ted Cruz Wants Capitol Hill Vending Machines to Accept Crypto
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. But Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has proposed requiring vendors on Capitol Hill to accept cryptocurrency as payment. On Wednesday, Cruz introduced a concurrent resolution that, if adopted, would require the Architect of the Capitol,...
Ilhan Omar Close to Being Removed as GOP Invokes Emergency Procedure
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he voted to oust Omar from the Foreign Affairs committee.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
GOP Sen. Ted Cruz’s Hypocrisy Gets The Game Show Treatment In New Spoof
"The Daily Show" mocked the Texan's partisan takes on classified material improperly stored by Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Mike Pence.
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
GOP Rep. Andy Biggs announces articles of impeachment against DHS Secretary Mayorkas
WASHINGTON — Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said Wednesday that he's filing articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who has faced demands from top Republicans to resign over his handling of the southern border. Biggs announced the move at a press conference flanked by several Republicans, including...
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
Kevin McCarthy promised no childish stunts at the State of the Union. That didn't stop MTG carrying a big white balloon around Capitol Hill.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene walked around Capitol Hill with a big white balloon — a reference to the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down last week.
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he 'thanked God' that he wasn't on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's contentious speaker vote process
"Going through one speaker vote is painful," he said, adding that "it's hot on the floor" and "half the people you don't like to be around."
Marco Rubio Tells a Skeptical Jake Tapper There’s ‘No Comparison’ Between This Chinese Spy Balloon and Those That Flew Above U.S. on Trump’s Watch
Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) argued “no comparison” could be made between this week’s Chinese spy balloon incident, and those that encroached on U.S. airspace back when Donald Trump was president. The Senate Intelligence Committee vice chairman joined CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday to discuss the political messaging...
Ted Cruz Can’t Say Why He Wants Two-Term Limits AND a Third Term
Sen. Ted Cruz did not seem to realize the hypocrisy of advocating for two-term limits in the Senate...while running for a third term himself. But CBS anchor Margaret Brennan was on hand to highlight it, asking the senator about his proposed constitutional amendment from last month. “Why aren’t you holding yourself to that standard?” she asked. As Cruz tried to tout his belief in the amendment and the need for congressional term limits, Brennan dug deeper: “But you’re still running!” Cruz offered a paltry cop-out, saying he would gladly adhere to the rule—if it becomes law. “If and when it passes, I will happily, happily comply. I’ve never said I’m going to unilaterally comply.” Cruz is up for re-election—for his third term—in 2024.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Kari Lake Says If She's Not Made Arizona Governor, America Will 'Turn Into A Venezuela'
"There's a boatload of evidence in our favor," the Republican who lost in November said. There isn't.
George Santos grabbed an aisle seat at the State of the Union. Not everyone was eager to shake his hand.
Seated beside GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Santos soon discovered that not everyone, including some Republicans, was interested in seeing him.
Ted Cruz says Biden will not be nominee in 2024, says knives out 'from every direction' for Kamala Harris
Sen. Ted Cruz joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" to discuss Biden and Kamala facing criticism from Democrats and why the China spy flight should have been shot down sooner.
