Texas State

Vivian Mayor-Talbot
2d ago

The man can't count. He's a disappointment to the Count on Sesame Street. He should've watched with his children and paid more attention.

Kevin Hilferty
3d ago

Ted if they had term limit you be the first one out the door haven't you figured that out yet. LOL

TheDailyBeast

‘Miserable’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Whines That Her Congressional Salary Is Too Low

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lamented this week about how little she was getting paid as a member of Congress, claiming that her low congressional salary had made her “life miserable” as she “made a lot more money” before stepping into public service.The MAGA firebrand, who fashions herself as a populist concerned about the plight of everyday Americans, recently appeared on investigative journalist turned professional troll Glenn Greenwald’s podcast. While ostensibly there to talk about her newfound alliance with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the Ukraine war, and other right-wing culture war gripes, she also found time to complain about how...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Ted Cruz roundly mocked after trying to call Jill Biden a hypocrite on gas stove row: ‘Cancun lately?’

Senator Ted Cruz was shut down on social media after he attempted to mock Jill Biden over the Biden administration’s announcement of considering regulating or possibly banning gas stoves.The Texas senator joined a chorus of conservatives taking a dig at the Biden administration by sharing a 2020 picture of the first lady cooking leafy vegetables on a gas stove.He captioned the photo with the popular turn of phrase, “rules for thee but not for me”, suggesting hypocrisy on the part of the administration.Other Republicans raised alarmist criticism directed at the government, like former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who...
TEXAS STATE
CoinDesk

Sen. Ted Cruz Wants Capitol Hill Vending Machines to Accept Crypto

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. But Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has proposed requiring vendors on Capitol Hill to accept cryptocurrency as payment. On Wednesday, Cruz introduced a concurrent resolution that, if adopted, would require the Architect of the Capitol,...
AUSTIN, TX
Mediaite

Marco Rubio Tells a Skeptical Jake Tapper There’s ‘No Comparison’ Between This Chinese Spy Balloon and Those That Flew Above U.S. on Trump’s Watch

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) argued “no comparison” could be made between this week’s Chinese spy balloon incident, and those that encroached on U.S. airspace back when Donald Trump was president. The Senate Intelligence Committee vice chairman joined CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday to discuss the political messaging...
MONTANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Ted Cruz Can’t Say Why He Wants Two-Term Limits AND a Third Term

Sen. Ted Cruz did not seem to realize the hypocrisy of advocating for two-term limits in the Senate...while running for a third term himself. But CBS anchor Margaret Brennan was on hand to highlight it, asking the senator about his proposed constitutional amendment from last month. “Why aren’t you holding yourself to that standard?” she asked. As Cruz tried to tout his belief in the amendment and the need for congressional term limits, Brennan dug deeper: “But you’re still running!” Cruz offered a paltry cop-out, saying he would gladly adhere to the rule—if it becomes law. “If and when it passes, I will happily, happily comply. I’ve never said I’m going to unilaterally comply.” Cruz is up for re-election—for his third term—in 2024.Read more at The Daily Beast.
