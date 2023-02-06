Sen. Ted Cruz did not seem to realize the hypocrisy of advocating for two-term limits in the Senate...while running for a third term himself. But CBS anchor Margaret Brennan was on hand to highlight it, asking the senator about his proposed constitutional amendment from last month. “Why aren’t you holding yourself to that standard?” she asked. As Cruz tried to tout his belief in the amendment and the need for congressional term limits, Brennan dug deeper: “But you’re still running!” Cruz offered a paltry cop-out, saying he would gladly adhere to the rule—if it becomes law. “If and when it passes, I will happily, happily comply. I’ve never said I’m going to unilaterally comply.” Cruz is up for re-election—for his third term—in 2024.Read more at The Daily Beast.

5 DAYS AGO