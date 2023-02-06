ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One returning Ohio State offensive line starter ranked among best entering 2023

By Michael Chen
 2 days ago
The 2022 season is just barely in our rearview mirror and as Ohio State prepares for the spring, there is one spot on the offensive line there aren’t any questions at.

Guard Donovan Jackson has lived up to his five-star billing in the 2021 class. He played in every game during his freshman year and became a starter this past season.

The experience and performance have many considering him one of the best in the country, and Pro Football Focus also believes that is the case. Jackson was named as one of the top-10 returning interior offensive lineman for the 2023 season, ranking eighth overall.

Jackson is one of two players returning along the line. Matthew Jones is the other. The Buckeyes will lean on their experience as they replace 60% of the starters in the unit from last season.

