Marvin Harrison Jr., Bronny James in top 10 of On3's NIL valuations

Name, image and likeness — sometimes better known as NIL — is taking over big-time college athletics. It has changed how programs such as Ohio State go about recruiting, retaining and identifying potential revenue sport prospects.

It has become such a part of the ingredients that now go into recruiting that certain sites and publications are doing their best to evaluate NIL deals and the players’ marketability. One such outlet that has gotten into the act is On3.

By now you know On3 is big in the evaluation of recruits, but it has layered in NIL evaluations as a part of each player’s profile, whether a prospective player or one already on a team.

And with the money flying around at a place like Ohio State, you can bet that the Buckeyes will be a part of the mix when it comes to some of the most high-profile athletes tied to the scarlet and gray.

Sure enough, in On3’s latest top 10 NIL evaluations, two athletes have ties to Ohio State. One is a current superstar wide receiver, the other is a potential “prince” that could eventually suit up in scarlet on the basketball court.

Here is a look at the top 10 NIL evaluations from On3 with a little Buckeye flavor as we count down to No. 1 and the money associated with each.

10

Drake Maye, North Carolina Quarterback

On3’s NIL Valuation

$1.3 Million

Following The Money

It’s a bit unusual for a North Carolina football player to pull in so much money, but it’s a perfect storm for Maye. He is a legacy player with several family members having been a part of the Tar Heel culture in various sports, plus he’s a Heisman-type candidate with a likable style and personality. That plays well on Tobacco Road.

9

Sunisa Lee, Auburn Gymnast

April 16, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas; Auburn University gymnast Sunisa Lee performs floor exercise during the finals of the 2022 NCAA women’s gymnastics championship at Dickies Arena. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

On3’s NIL Valuation

$1.5 Million

Following The Money

You might think it’s a little off the wall to have an Auburn gymnast on this list, but Lee became a household name during the Tokyo Olympics and is primed to make another run for Paris 2026. That means plenty of crossover and a pretty loyal following as folks bleed red, white and blue coming up.

8

Hansel Enmanuel, Northwestern State Basketball

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

On3’s NIL Valuation

$1.5 Million

Following The Money

Enmanuel is originally from the Dominican Republic and played his high school ball in Kissimmee, Florida. He now plays in college at Northwestern State and does it all despite having lost a limb at an early age. He has a large social media following.

7

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State Wide Receiver

Nov. 26, 2022; Columbus; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates a first down in front of Michigan Wolverines defensive back DJ Turner (5) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

On3’s NIL Valuation

$1.6 Million

Following The Money

Harrison Jr. is the son of NFL Hall-of-Famer, Marvin Harrison, and that alone has helped his cause. However, his image is boosted by making spectacular, circus catches and having a little swagger on and off the field. It doesn’t hurt that he plays wide receiver for Ohio State. That NIL money is going to turn into a very large NFL contract in the near future.

6

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado Quarterback

Dec. 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia; Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes against the North Carolina Central Eagles during the first half of the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

On3’s NIL Valuation

$1.6 Million

Following The Money

Another son of a high-profile athlete, Sanders takes his namesake from his father, Deion Sanders. It’s more than that though. The younger Sanders balled out at Jackson State and was named the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2022. He has followed his famous dad to Colorado and will look to continue to build on what he’s already done, but at a higher level.

5

Livvy Dunne, LSU gynmast

July 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California; American gymnast Olivia Dunne arrives on the red carpet before the 2022 ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

On3’s NIL Valuation

$3.2 Million

Following The Money

Dunne does her work as a gymnast in the SEC for LSU, but she’s more known for her TikTok antics. In 2021, she was the most followed NCAA athlete on social media because of her posts that have go far beyond balance beam and floor routines. She has more than 6.6 million followers — and growing.

4

Caleb Williams, USC Quarterback

Sept. 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) celebrates after a game against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On3’s NIL Valuation

$3.2 Million

Following The Money

It’s nice to be a Heisman winner, playing for one of the most storied college football programs in the country, and doing it all in the Los Angeles market. Talent, meet opportunity and space. That’s what we have with Williams’ place on the NIL market.

3

Mikey Williams, Memphis Basketball

On3’s NIL Valuation

$3.6 Million

Following The Money

Williams is a four-star recruit in basketball and has been known in the AAU circuit and high school for a while. He’s been an up-and-coming star since before he was 12. He has played with Bronny James, but has cultivated his brand on Instagram. He has committed to play for the Memphis Tigers as a part of the 2023 recruiting class.

2

Arch Manning, Texas Quarterback

Arch Manning is one of the top recruits in the 2023 recruiting class. USA TODAY Sports

On3’s NIL Valuation

$3.7 Million

Following The Money

If you’ve followed college football recruiting over the last year or so, you know the whole world seemed to blow up over Peyton and Eli Manning’s nephew. He was listed as the top prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle and has a famous last name, He will be playing for one of the bell cows of college football. Now, we’ll see if he can beat out another NIL monster, Quinn Ewers, in the next year or so at Texas.

1

Bronny James, Ohio State Basketball Target

Jan. 27, 2023; Los Angeles, California; Sierra Canyon Trailblazers point guard Bronny James (0) looks on during warm-up for the Battle of the Valley against the Notre Dame Knights played at Pauley Pavilion. James did not play because of a knee injury. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

On3’s NIL Valuation

$7.5 Million

Following The Money

If you are following the trend, having the right last name sure does play well in the NIL space. Bronny is the son of worldwide NBA legend Lebron James and is now embarking on his own career arc. He is a high four-star prospect that seems to be climbing the recruiting rankings. Ohio State is one of his top three schools as he starts narrowing his college list. USC and Oregon are also in the mix. Yes, it’s “prince” James to the rescue for one of these programs.

