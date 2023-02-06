ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Balloon bursts hopes for end to spiraling US-China tensions

By MATTHEW LEE, ZEKE MILLER, LOLITA C. BALDOR, AAMER MADHANI Associated Press
 2 days ago
msn.com

China warns Blinken to mind his manners on next visit

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang doesn’t want to hear about “confrontation” in his next meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “China and the U.S. are in communication on the specifics of the visit,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Tuesday. “We also hope that the U.S. will perceive China correctly, pursue dialogue and win-win cooperation, not confrontation and zero-sum competition, work with China in the same direction, and fully deliver on the important common understandings reached between the two heads of state and bring the China-U.S. relations back to the track of sound and steady growth.”
BBC

China urges calm over 'spy' balloon in US airspace

China has urged "cool-headed" handling of a dispute over a giant Chinese balloon heading for the eastern US. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier called off a visit to Beijing, saying the "surveillance" balloon's presence was "an irresponsible act". Later the US reported a second Chinese balloon floating over...
NBC News

Downed spy balloon leads to rise in diplomatic tensions between U.S. and China

The Chinese spy balloon might be down, but the diplomatic temperature continued to rise Sunday as officials in Beijing blasted the U.S. decision to shoot it out of the sky. Describing it as “a clear overreaction,” Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for China’s Defense Ministry, said in a statement Sunday that his country reserved “the right to use necessary means to deal with similar situations.” In a similarly strongly worded statement, China’s Foreign Ministry said it was “a serious violation of international customary practice.”
