Citrus County Chronicle

NJ Devils All-Star Jack Hughes out with upper-body injury

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes has an upper-body injury and is considered week to week. Coach Lindy Ruff gave the injury update following the Devils morning skate ahead of their home game Thursday night against the Seattle Kraken. Hughes left practice early Wednesday.
