ringsidenews.com
What Happened With Becky Lynch & Lita After WWE RAW Went Off The Air
Becky Lynch remains one of the biggest names on WWE television, and so it comes as no surprise she has transcended professional wrestling and made her way into the mainstream. She had a big match on RAW this week, and it featured timely assistance from Lita. It seems Lynch shared a moment with Lita after RAW went off the air.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Name Believes Rhea Ripley Needs ‘To Get Rid Of All That Goth Stuff’
A former WWE name believes Rhea Ripley needs “to get rid of all that goth stuff”. Rhea Ripley has become one of WWE’s fastest rising stars since joining The Judgment Day last summer. Since her heel turn and alliance with the group, the former Raw Women’s Champion has dyed her hair black and wears darker makeup to stand out from the rest of the roster.
tjrwrestling.net
Brock Lesnar Makes Raunchy Reference To Ex-WWE Star On Raw
Brock Lesnar laid down a major challenge on Monday Night Raw but not before making a decidedly non-PG reference to a former WWE star. The 6th of February edition of Monday Night Raw was full of thrills and spills as both the women’s and the US Championship Elimination Chambers filled up for the event on February 18th. In addition, Cody Rhodes came face-to-face with Roman Reigns’ Special Counsel Paul Heyman who ended up in tears as a result.
Lita Returns, Helps Becky Lynch Beat Bayley In Steel Cage Match On 2/6 WWE Raw
Becky Lynch has been feuding with Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) for months, dating back to the group's arrival at WWE SummerSlam 2022. The trio took Lynch out with a vicious attack in August, and she later returned ahead of WWE Survivor Series in November. There, she scored the win for Bianca Belair's team in a WarGames Match against Damage CTRL, whose team also included Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross.
wrestletalk.com
Hall Of Famer’s Sons Hope To Be At WWE WrestleMania Tryouts
Terrence and Terrell Hughes, the sons of WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, have discussed their WWE aspirations ahead of WrestleMania week. The Hughes brothers, who wrestle as TNT, have been making names for themselves on the independent scene in recent years, and have appeared on AEW Dark numerous times since their AEW debuts in November 2020.
ringsidenews.com
Beth Phoenix Scolds Edge For Getting Handsy During WWE RAW
Edge made his triumphant return from retirement at the 2020 Royal Rumble premium live event. He had an excellent feud with Randy Orton that culminated at WrestleMania Backlash the same year. Edge formed The Judgment Day in 2022, but was kicked out of the group in June. The storyline also prompted the televised return of Beth Phoenix.
wrestletalk.com
Another Anoa’i Family Member Pitched For WWE Bloodline Faction
Another Anoa’i family member has been pitched for WWE’s Bloodline faction, led by WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. There is currently a lot of uncertainty surrounding the popular faction, following an angle which many fans have argued was WWE’s best in years. At the January 28...
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Star And Others React To Cody Rhodes WWE Raw Segment
Fans and wrestlers alike are still in awe of the interaction between Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes on last night's "WWE Raw" in Orlando, Florida. Although the segment began with the two men showering each other with praises, it took a drastic turn when Heyman reminded Rhodes that unlike Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch who sat under the learning tree with Dusty Rhodes at WWE's Performance Center, Cody himself — the son of the late, great "American Dream" — never actually trained with his father at WWE's training facility. Heyman made things even more personal by referring to Reigns as "the son he [Dusty] always wanted."
sporf.com
The Rock and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin reportedly declined offers to compete at Wrestlemania 39
On Saturday night, WWE fans watched the Royal Rumble, eagerly anticipating an appearance from The Rock and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. However, they were left disappointed when neither of the two greats turned up to the event. This is contrary to reports that the pair were scheduled to...
WWE Reveals End of Toxic Attraction During Bayley's NXT Return
Tonight's WWE NXT featured a very special return in the form of Bayley, who brought Ding Dong, Hello! back and had Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin on as guests. The show revolved around their continued friendship after turning on each other in their match against Roxanne Perez, and it really seemed like Bayley ...
Why The Rock Is Making A Huge Career Mistake By Not Returning For WrestleMania 39
Dwayne Johnson has allegedly decided not to return for WrestleMania 39, and I think that's a huge mistake.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 2/10/2023
The February 10 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
PWMania
Eight Matches Confirmed for AEW Dark; Former WWE and MLW Star to Debut
For tonight’s AEW Dark episode, eight matches have been announced. EJ Nduka, a former WWE and MLW star, makes his AEW debut tonight against Konosuke Takeshita, who is preparing to face AEW World Champion MJF in a World Title Eliminator Match on Wednesday’s Championship Fight Night edition of AEW Dynamite.
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Morton Willing To Induct Tag Team Into WWE Hall Of Fame
Ricky Morton is in the WWE Hall of Fame alongside his Rock 'n Roll Express partner Robert Gibson — however, his focus at the moment is getting another iconic tag team inducted. Morton tweeted out: "If the Midnight Express are inducted into the #WWEHallofFame I will be front row this year, or I will induct them! @WWE"
wrestletalk.com
Hall Of Famer Names Top WWE Star Who Lacks Killer Instinct
A WWE Hall of Famer has named the top WWE star that they see as a “nice guy” but without the “killer” instinct. On Kliq This, Kevin Nash was answering fan questions when he was about Bobby Lashley. The fan why Lashley isn’t seen as “the...
wrestletalk.com
Report: Sami Zayn The Reason For Incredible Cody Rhodes/Paul Heyman WWE Raw Segment
It sounds like Sami Zayn is the reason WWE went all-in on the Cody Rhodes/Paul Heyman segment on last night’s February 6 episode of Raw. The segment has been hailed by some as an all-timer as they discussed Rhodes’ WrestleMania main event against Roman Reigns, with his father Dusty Rhodes a big topic of the conversation.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Debuts New Shaven-Headed Look
AEW star The Butcher has debuted a new look that might just make him look even cooler and also more intimidating than he already was. On this week’s episode of AEW Elevation, The Butcher and The Blade were defeated by Top Flight, but fans still lauded over The Butcher’s new look.
PWMania
Spoiler: Two WWE SmackDown Superstars Heading to the RAW Brand
Another SmackDown tag team is reportedly being moved to RAW. According to a new report from PWInsider, Angel and Humberto of Los Lotharios have been added to the RAW roster. There’s no word on why the change is being made or when Los Lotharios will return to RAW. As...
wrestletalk.com
Jerry Lawler Hospitalized After Medical Episode
Jim Ross has now provided an update on Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler following his hospitalization, which you can find right here. WWE Hall of Famer Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler has now been hospitalized, according to PWInsider. Per PWInsider, Lawler suffered a medical episode at his condo...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Rumoured WrestleMania Match Would Be A ‘Test’ For Major Star
It’s WrestleMania season, and with it, the directions for several of WWE’s top stars has started to become a little bit clearer. One match for WrestleMania 39 that has been rumoured for several months now is a clash between John Cena and current United States Champion Austin Theory.
