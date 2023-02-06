Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Raw Preview – February 6th
Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw features a Steel Cage Match along with Elimination Chamber qualifying matches and more. One of the big matches advertised for tonight’s episode of Raw is a Steel Cage Match between Bayley and Becky Lynch. This was supposed to take place on the January 23rd episode of Raw celebrating 30 years of Raw, but a lack of time led to WWE having Bayley and her Damage CTRL allies (IYO SKY & Dakota Kai) attack Lynch to prevent the match from happening.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Rampage Spoilers for 2/10/2023
The February 10 edition of AEW Rampage was taped tonight from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are spoilers, courtesy of Frank Bailey III:. * Jon Moxley, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defeated...
PWMania
Eight Matches Confirmed for AEW Dark; Former WWE and MLW Star to Debut
For tonight’s AEW Dark episode, eight matches have been announced. EJ Nduka, a former WWE and MLW star, makes his AEW debut tonight against Konosuke Takeshita, who is preparing to face AEW World Champion MJF in a World Title Eliminator Match on Wednesday’s Championship Fight Night edition of AEW Dynamite.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Raw Viewership & Demo Rating Decrease For February 6 Episode
The viewership figure and demo rating for Monday’s (February 6) edition of WWE Raw on USA Network has been revealed. Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, WWE Raw drew 1.866 million viewers. This is down from the January 30 that drew 2.114 million viewers. This is the first time in...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Name Believes Rhea Ripley Needs ‘To Get Rid Of All That Goth Stuff’
A former WWE name believes Rhea Ripley needs “to get rid of all that goth stuff”. Rhea Ripley has become one of WWE’s fastest rising stars since joining The Judgment Day last summer. Since her heel turn and alliance with the group, the former Raw Women’s Champion has dyed her hair black and wears darker makeup to stand out from the rest of the roster.
wrestletalk.com
Hall Of Famer’s Sons Hope To Be At WWE WrestleMania Tryouts
Terrence and Terrell Hughes, the sons of WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, have discussed their WWE aspirations ahead of WrestleMania week. The Hughes brothers, who wrestle as TNT, have been making names for themselves on the independent scene in recent years, and have appeared on AEW Dark numerous times since their AEW debuts in November 2020.
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Star And Others React To Cody Rhodes WWE Raw Segment
Fans and wrestlers alike are still in awe of the interaction between Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes on last night's "WWE Raw" in Orlando, Florida. Although the segment began with the two men showering each other with praises, it took a drastic turn when Heyman reminded Rhodes that unlike Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch who sat under the learning tree with Dusty Rhodes at WWE's Performance Center, Cody himself — the son of the late, great "American Dream" — never actually trained with his father at WWE's training facility. Heyman made things even more personal by referring to Reigns as "the son he [Dusty] always wanted."
wrestletalk.com
Another Anoa’i Family Member Pitched For WWE Bloodline Faction
Another Anoa’i family member has been pitched for WWE’s Bloodline faction, led by WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. There is currently a lot of uncertainty surrounding the popular faction, following an angle which many fans have argued was WWE’s best in years. At the January 28...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Opens Up About Relationship With Young Bucks Deteriorating
Dax Harwood of FTR has opened up about his relationship with the Young Bucks deteriorating after Full Gear 2020. At the November 2020 pay-per-view, Matt & Nick Jackson defeated Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler for the AEW Tag Team Championship. Speaking with Matt Koon on his FTR podcast, Harwood admitted...
wrestletalk.com
Report: Sami Zayn The Reason For Incredible Cody Rhodes/Paul Heyman WWE Raw Segment
It sounds like Sami Zayn is the reason WWE went all-in on the Cody Rhodes/Paul Heyman segment on last night’s February 6 episode of Raw. The segment has been hailed by some as an all-timer as they discussed Rhodes’ WrestleMania main event against Roman Reigns, with his father Dusty Rhodes a big topic of the conversation.
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Stars Hint At Leaving The Company?
Matt & Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks have hinted at a potential AEW departure with their Twitter bio. Both of the Jacksons currently serve as executive vice presidents of AEW, in addition to being part of the in-ring roster. The Young Bucks recently changed their Twitter bio to tease...
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, highlights: Live recap, grades as Becky Lynch and Bayley battling inside a steel cage
Bayley managed to dodge the first time she was set to face Becky Lynch in a steel cage match. That match, which was set to take place at Raw is XXX, never got started after Bayley's Damage CTRL teammates attacked Lynch and laid her out as she made her way to the cage. On Monday night, Lynch will finally get her chance to be locked up with Bayley as the steel cage match goes down on Raw.
wrestletalk.com
Becky Lynch Gets Assist From WWE Legend In Raw Main Event
UPDATE: A huge spoiler has emerged on plans for Lita after her return, which you can read about at this link. A shocking appearance by a WWE legend to end tonight’s WWE Raw (February 6) steel cage match featuring Becky Lynch versus Bayley. With an assist from a Hall...
wrestletalk.com
Former NXT Champions Make WWE Main Roster TV Debut
Former NXT Tag Team Champions the Creed Brothers are the latest NXT talents to make their WWE main roster TV debuts on Main Event. Brutus and Julius Creed have actually appeared on a main roster show before, which was the October 29, 2021 edition of SmackDown where they were part of a 24/7 Title chase since they were at the show for a dark match.
wrestletalk.com
New Match Set For February 13 WWE Raw
A new singles match has been made officially for next week’s (February 13) episode of Monday Night Raw. Over the past few weeks, Mustafa Ali has been getting involved in a story with Dolph Ziggler, frustrated with the opportunities that Ziggler has been given by the company. This came...
wrestletalk.com
Reason Why WWE Changed Current Champion’s Ring Name
The reason why WWE changed a current champion’s ring name has been revealed. At WWE SummerSlam, former NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai made her main roster debut under a new name of IYO SKY, alongside Dakota Kai and Bayley to form Damage CTRL. The trio were instantly slotted...
wrestletalk.com
New Video Shows Uncle Howdy Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble
A new backstage video has shown Uncle Howdy walking around backstage in costume at Royal Rumble 2023. With the identity of the persona yet to be officially revealed on WWE TV, it was previously reported that the talent in question doesn’t take the Uncle Howdy outfit off in front of people backstage to maintain the mystery.
wrestletalk.com
Promising AEW Wrestler’s Contract Expiring In May 2023
It has been revealed that an AEW star’s contract is set to expire in May 2023 though their father has hopes for both their futures. In an interview with WrestlingNewsPremium.com (subscription required), WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson discussed the contract status of both himself and his son Brock Anderson, saying:
wrestletalk.com
Former NXT Star’s AEW Debut Announced Amid WWE Return Rumors
The AEW in-ring debut of former NXT star EJ Nduka has been announced, following rumors about a potential WWE return. On Tuesday’s (February 7) edition of AEW Dark, Nduka will face off against rising star Konosuke Takeshita in singles action. It was reported in January that several companies, including...
wrestletalk.com
Hall Of Famer Names Top WWE Star Who Lacks Killer Instinct
A WWE Hall of Famer has named the top WWE star that they see as a “nice guy” but without the “killer” instinct. On Kliq This, Kevin Nash was answering fan questions when he was about Bobby Lashley. The fan why Lashley isn’t seen as “the...
