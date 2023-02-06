ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
stateofreform.com

Arizona House’s Health & Human Services Committee passes five bills

The Arizona House’s Health & Human Services Committee met on Monday and passed a handful of bills, and while several were passed unanimously, others received greater pushback. House Bill 2470 would provide Medicaid coverage of rapid genome sequencing as a separate payable service for members who meet certain criteria....
ARIZONA STATE
stateofreform.com

Federal comment period opens for Washington’s application to extend Family Planning Only

The federal comment period for Washington’s extension request for its Section 1115 Washington Family Planning Only demonstration opened this week, and will run through March 8th. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Washington submitted an application to extend the demonstration...
WASHINGTON STATE
stateofreform.com

Bill that would establish group to study therapeutic benefits of psilocybin passes Hawaii Senate committee

A bill that would establish a working group to study the therapeutic benefits of psilocybin has garnered support in Hawaii’s Senate. Members of the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services unanimously passed Senate Bill 1454 during a public hearing on Monday. Several healthcare professionals testified in support of the bill, which also garnered support from the governor’s office.
HAWAII STATE
stateofreform.com

Upcoming California health bills to watch, including a conversation with Rep. Aguiar-Curry about informed consent legislation

Although California’s legislative committees are not holding meetings until March, lawmakers continue to work on numerous healthcare-related bills that were pre-filed last year. State of Reform recently covered California’s health bills relating to students and substance use disorder. State of Reform had the opportunity to interview state Rep....
CALIFORNIA STATE
stateofreform.com

5 Things Michigan: Behavioral health bills, State-based exchange, Whitmer’s State of the State

In our first Michigan newsletter of 2023, we feature some of Reporter James Sklar’s coverage of the initial health-related legislation being discussed by lawmakers, input about the state’s new coverage of doula services through Medicaid, and important takeaways from Gov. Whitmer’s State of the State address regarding the future of abortion policy in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
stateofreform.com

Colorado Department of Education to direct implementation of free healthy school meals program at the start of 2023-2024 academic year

The Colorado Department of Education (CDE) said on Monday it is training school districts on implementing the Healthy School Meals for All program this fall. CDE established the program after Colorado voters approved a ballot initiative in November, giving public school food authorities the option to participate and provide free healthy meals for its students.
COLORADO STATE
stateofreform.com

Michigan continues work to address public health impact of water crisis

Residents of Flint and Benton Harbor, Michigan, have all dealt with contaminated water supply over the years, and they are still having issues with lead and the repercussions of failing infrastructure. Recently, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has laid out information for residents of Flint and Brenton Harbor on the improvements made and next steps.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
stateofreform.com

Detailed Agenda

Our 2023 Texas State of Reform Health Policy Conference Detailed Agenda is a list of over 30 speakers and experts from across the spectrum of care. The agenda and speaker list are driven by input from our Convening Panel of leaders in Texas healthcare which makes it possible to look forward to a great event on March 9th! If you’re not already registered, you can do so here.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy