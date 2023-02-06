Read full article on original website
hellogeorgetown.com
Winning 2023 Red Poppy Artist Selected
The winning artist for the 2023 Red Poppy poster has been selected!. “The City of Georgetown’s Red Poppy Festival would like to announce the winning 2023 Red Poppy Festival Poster Artist, Erin Plummer and her winning artwork, Golden Hour Poppies,” according to the Georgetown Convention & Visitors Bureau. “The annual Red Poppy Festival poster featuring Ms. Plummer’s art will be available for $5 at the Georgetown Visitors Center beginning April 3.”
Holiday, 'bright, feminine' cocktail bar, restaurant, to open in East Austin this spring
Holiday Executive Chef Peter Klein (left) and Holiday co-owners John DiCicco and Erin Ashford. (Courtesy Holiday) A new cocktail bar and restaurant called Holiday is opening at 5020 E. Seventh St., Austin, in early spring. Holiday is co-owned by John DiCicco—who also co-owns the bar Kinda Tropical—and Erin Ashford. DiCicco...
Circuit of The Americas to build amusement park featuring more than two dozen rides
Circuit of The Americas, located at 9201 Circuit of The Americas Blvd., Austin, will expand in 2023 to build an amusement park featuring more than two dozen rides on the property at turns 19 and 20. (Courtesy COTA) Circuit of The Americas, located at 9201 Circuit of The Americas Blvd.,...
New Martindale River Cafe owners to bring barbecue to the menu
Martindale River Cafe is located at 415 Main St. in Martindale. (Amira Van Leeuwen/Community Impact) With new owners, Martindale River Cafe will be undergoing some changes. The cafe, located at 415 Main St. in Martindale, is now owned by Zach and Connor Peoples, and Emily Preston. Prior to being an owner, Preston worked at Martindale River Cafe for nearly two years and fell in love with the community.
WATCH: A Couple of ‘Lady’ Brawls Broke Out on 6th Street in Austin
I always thought of 6th Street as a pretty chill area to hang out in Austin. And while it may have been that way in the past, it damn sure isn’t anymore. For me, hanging out on 6th Street was all about taking in the music scene back when I was a younger lad. You would hear live music blasting out of many clubs there and those who weren’t hosting a live show at that very moment were blasting their jukeboxes.
Catfish Parlour celebrating 15-year anniversary in Georgetown
Catfish Parlour in Georgetown is celebrating its 15-year anniversary Feb. 8. (Courtesy Catfish Parlour) Catfish Parlour, 4159 Williams Drive, Georgetown, is celebrating its 15-year anniversary Feb. 8. The seafood restaurant was originally established in 1973, when David Kerbow opened the North Austin location 50 years ago. While that location closed...
dailytrib.com
HCM Surgery Center in Marble Falls closing in March
Hill Country Memorial Surgery Center in Marble Falls will close its doors on March 31. The center at 204 Gateway North is no longer matching the needs of residents, according to an evaluation by officials at Hill Country Memorial Hospital in Fredericksburg, which owns the clinic. The surgery center offers...
29-acre Downtown East development to bring new City Hall, amenities to Pflugerville
The new development will be home to a new City Hall, a 120,000-square-foot recreation center and a variety of other commercial and residential buildings. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) City officials will approve final design concepts in 2023 for amenities within Downtown East, a 29-acre development in downtown Pflugerville. The mixed-use...
St. David’s Georgetown advances surgical technology
Dr. Zachary Crislip, chair of surgery at St. David’s Georgetown Hospital, and his team use the Da Vinci Surgical Robot to perform minimally invasive procedures. (Courtesy St. David’s Georgetown Hospital) More surgical patients will be able to receive care at St. David’s Georgetown Hospital as the facility upgrades...
Ramen Del Barrio to serve Japanese-Mexican fusion cuisine inside Hana World Market
Menudo Tonkotsu, a classic Mexican hangover cure featuring cow stomach, is one of the Christopher Krinsky’s creations on the menu at Ramen Del Barrio in Hana World Market, 1700 Parmer Lane, Ste. 100, Austin. (Courtesy Christopher Krinsky/Ramen Del Barrio) Ramen Del Barrio, a Japanese-Mexican fusion ramen shop, is expected...
Cedar Park's Silverado Ranch offers proximity to Brushy Creek Park, community pool, playground
Silverado Ranch residents have access to a community pool. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Situated just south of Whitestone Boulevard in Cedar Park, the Silverado Ranch neighborhood, developed by KB Homes starting in 2005, includes a variety of home sizes and prices. The neighborhood is located close to Brushy Creek Park, Gupton...
Round Rock ISD to hold virtual information session on fentanyl
Community members interested in learning more about fentanyl can participate in a virtual town hall held by Round Rock ISD on Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Community members interested in learning more about fentanyl—a highly potent opioid that ranks as the No. 1 leading cause of death...
Reformer-based Pilates studio comes to Bee Cave
Katy Kenney is the owner of BodyBar Pilates Bee Cave, a new studio that opened off Bee Cave Road in February. (Courtesy Katy Kenney) BodyBar Pilates opened at the beginning of February at 12101 Bee Cave Road, Ste. 5A, Bee Cave. BodyBar Pilates Bee Cave is the first BodyBar Pilates studio to open in Austin and is owned by Katy Kenney.
All Seasons Dentistry now offering dental exams and cleanings in Round Rock
Sam Arava (left) and Chakradhar Beerpur held a grand opening for All Seasons Dental on Jan. 11. (Community Impact/Steffanie Bartlett) All Seasons Dentistry opened Jan. 11 at 4450 E. Palm Valley Blvd. Ste. B102, Round Rock. The dental practice, owned by Sam Arava, D.D.S., and Chakradhar Beerpur, D.D.S., offers preventative dentistry such as dental cleanings, exams; cosmetic dentistry including composite fillings, porcelain veneers and teeth whitening; and periodontal disease treatment. 737-243-1111.
High intensity studio CycleBar now open in Bee Cave
CycleBar Bee Cave opened at the end of January at 3620 S. RM 620, Ste. 210, Austin. (Courtesy CycleBar) Boutique indoor cycling studio CycleBar opened in Bee Cave at the end of January at 3620 S. RM 620, Ste. 210, Austin. The studio is owned by Rhonda Salerno and offers a variety of classes, from high-intensity challenges to “sanctuary” rides for cyclists to unplug. The practice is open to individuals of all skill levels and has two other locations in Austin: one in Cedar Park and one in Central Austin. 512-850-5999.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Temple woman dies after celebrating 105 years on earth
TEMPLE, Texas — Each birthday that you spend marks a milestone, but one lady got very used to these special days of celebration. After 105 years, Thelma Tisdell died on Jan. 19 at the Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. This came just two months after her milestone birthday party.
San Marcos approves to repeal meet and confer agreement with police union; must renegotiate by June 7
Local activist group Mano Amiga and community members gathered outside San Marcos City Hall prior to the council meeting Feb. 7. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) In a 4-3 vote Feb. 7, the San Marcos City Council approved a resolution to repeal the city's meet and confer agreement with the San Marcos Police Officers' Association; Mayor Jane Hughson and Council Members Matthew Mendoza and Mark Gleason were the dissenting votes.
Pflugerville ISD continues narrowing options for boundary changes, elementary closures
PfISD trustees discussed plans for closing one or more elementary schools at a Feb. 6 workshop. (Screenshot courtesy Pflugerville ISD) After continued discussion and gathering of public feedback, Pflugerville ISD has narrowed its attendance boundary adjustment proposals to two plans—one for elementary schools and another for high schools. At...
Leander ISD to host community forums for secondary attendance rezoning
Leander ISD’s Vandegrift High School is one of several schools that could be impacted by changes to attendance zones. (Community Impact staff) Leander ISD will host several community forums in the coming weeks as the district begins its process to rezone secondary schools, scenarios for which were announced Jan. 23.
hellogeorgetown.com
Outlaws & Gypsies Open in Georgetown, TX
Outlaws & Gypsies is open in downtown Georgetown, TX. “Outlaws and Gypsies is a new Boot and Leather Goods boutique located on the Georgetown Square at 120 E 8th Street, across the street from The City Post Chop Shop (formally the old Post Office!),” according to the store’s website. “We officially opened our doors on November 17th, 2022 and our Grand Opening was the following weekend. We are so happy to be here and serve the Georgetown community!”
