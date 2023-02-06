ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

hellogeorgetown.com

Winning 2023 Red Poppy Artist Selected

The winning artist for the 2023 Red Poppy poster has been selected!. “The City of Georgetown’s Red Poppy Festival would like to announce the winning 2023 Red Poppy Festival Poster Artist, Erin Plummer and her winning artwork, Golden Hour Poppies,” according to the Georgetown Convention & Visitors Bureau. “The annual Red Poppy Festival poster featuring Ms. Plummer’s art will be available for $5 at the Georgetown Visitors Center beginning April 3.”
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

New Martindale River Cafe owners to bring barbecue to the menu

Martindale River Cafe is located at 415 Main St. in Martindale. (Amira Van Leeuwen/Community Impact) With new owners, Martindale River Cafe will be undergoing some changes. The cafe, located at 415 Main St. in Martindale, is now owned by Zach and Connor Peoples, and Emily Preston. Prior to being an owner, Preston worked at Martindale River Cafe for nearly two years and fell in love with the community.
MARTINDALE, TX
106.3 The Buzz

WATCH: A Couple of ‘Lady’ Brawls Broke Out on 6th Street in Austin

I always thought of 6th Street as a pretty chill area to hang out in Austin. And while it may have been that way in the past, it damn sure isn’t anymore. For me, hanging out on 6th Street was all about taking in the music scene back when I was a younger lad. You would hear live music blasting out of many clubs there and those who weren’t hosting a live show at that very moment were blasting their jukeboxes.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

HCM Surgery Center in Marble Falls closing in March

Hill Country Memorial Surgery Center in Marble Falls will close its doors on March 31. The center at 204 Gateway North is no longer matching the needs of residents, according to an evaluation by officials at Hill Country Memorial Hospital in Fredericksburg, which owns the clinic. The surgery center offers...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park's Silverado Ranch offers proximity to Brushy Creek Park, community pool, playground

Silverado Ranch residents have access to a community pool. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Situated just south of Whitestone Boulevard in Cedar Park, the Silverado Ranch neighborhood, developed by KB Homes starting in 2005, includes a variety of home sizes and prices. The neighborhood is located close to Brushy Creek Park, Gupton...
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Reformer-based Pilates studio comes to Bee Cave

Katy Kenney is the owner of BodyBar Pilates Bee Cave, a new studio that opened off Bee Cave Road in February. (Courtesy Katy Kenney) BodyBar Pilates opened at the beginning of February at 12101 Bee Cave Road, Ste. 5A, Bee Cave. BodyBar Pilates Bee Cave is the first BodyBar Pilates studio to open in Austin and is owned by Katy Kenney.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

All Seasons Dentistry now offering dental exams and cleanings in Round Rock

Sam Arava (left) and Chakradhar Beerpur held a grand opening for All Seasons Dental on Jan. 11. (Community Impact/Steffanie Bartlett) All Seasons Dentistry opened Jan. 11 at 4450 E. Palm Valley Blvd. Ste. B102, Round Rock. The dental practice, owned by Sam Arava, D.D.S., and Chakradhar Beerpur, D.D.S., offers preventative dentistry such as dental cleanings, exams; cosmetic dentistry including composite fillings, porcelain veneers and teeth whitening; and periodontal disease treatment. 737-243-1111.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

High intensity studio CycleBar now open in Bee Cave

CycleBar Bee Cave opened at the end of January at 3620 S. RM 620, Ste. 210, Austin. (Courtesy CycleBar) Boutique indoor cycling studio CycleBar opened in Bee Cave at the end of January at 3620 S. RM 620, Ste. 210, Austin. The studio is owned by Rhonda Salerno and offers a variety of classes, from high-intensity challenges to “sanctuary” rides for cyclists to unplug. The practice is open to individuals of all skill levels and has two other locations in Austin: one in Cedar Park and one in Central Austin. 512-850-5999.
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Temple woman dies after celebrating 105 years on earth

TEMPLE, Texas — Each birthday that you spend marks a milestone, but one lady got very used to these special days of celebration. After 105 years, Thelma Tisdell died on Jan. 19 at the Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. This came just two months after her milestone birthday party.
TEMPLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

San Marcos approves to repeal meet and confer agreement with police union; must renegotiate by June 7

Local activist group Mano Amiga and community members gathered outside San Marcos City Hall prior to the council meeting Feb. 7. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) In a 4-3 vote Feb. 7, the San Marcos City Council approved a resolution to repeal the city's meet and confer agreement with the San Marcos Police Officers' Association; Mayor Jane Hughson and Council Members Matthew Mendoza and Mark Gleason were the dissenting votes.
SAN MARCOS, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Outlaws & Gypsies Open in Georgetown, TX

Outlaws & Gypsies is open in downtown Georgetown, TX. “Outlaws and Gypsies is a new Boot and Leather Goods boutique located on the Georgetown Square at 120 E 8th Street, across the street from The City Post Chop Shop (formally the old Post Office!),” according to the store’s website. “We officially opened our doors on November 17th, 2022 and our Grand Opening was the following weekend. We are so happy to be here and serve the Georgetown community!”
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

