ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
The List

Miranda Lambert's 2023 Grammys Dress Is A Lesson On How Not To Rock Fringe

Music's biggest stars lined up on the red carpet for the 2023 Grammys, including country music royalty. While we get to see our favorite singers in their most glam looks, many country stars live surprisingly normal lives. Miranda Lambert is the perfect example of a country music legend who rocks the stage, dresses up for the red carpet, and manages to keep a down-to-earth lifestyle, shopping at affordable stores like Target and Walgreens, according to Good Housekeeping. While she is a showstopping performer in her own right, her music is inspired by the time she spends at her home with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. Lambert even posted a video on Instagram of her singing her song "Bluebird" on her porch.
Page Six

Chris Brown throws temper tantrum after Grammys 2023 loss: ‘Who the f–k is this?’

Is ya man … on the floor … throwing a temper tantrum … over his 2023 Grammys loss? After Robert Glasper won the award for Best R&B Album for “Black Radio III” on Sunday, Chris Brown took to his Instagram Story to, well, be a sore loser. “BRO WHO THE F–K IS THIS?” the “Breezy” creator, 33, captioned a screenshot of his Google search of Glasper, which described the 44-year-old Houston native as “an American pianist, record producer, songwriter and musical arranger with a career that bridges several different musical and artistic genres.” Atop Glasper’s accolades, which include four previous Grammy wins, Brown once...
OK! Magazine

Fans Go Off On Shania Twain's Confusing Grammy Awards Outfit: 'Supervillain Convention'

Shania Twain made a statement at the 2023 Grammy Awards. On Sunday, February 5, the country star, 57, sported a white and black outfit — with red hair — while on the red carpet, but some people were less than pleased with the look. One person wrote, “It’s giving cruella de ville,” while someone else said, “101 Dalmatians is shooting down the street.”“This grammys looking like a supervillain convention,” another person tweeted.Another said, "she looks like a mushroom dressed in that outfit with that hat."Some people praised the singer for not wearing something simple. “THIS IS A SERVEEEEEE IF YOU...
Outsider.com

Shania Twain Is Completely Unrecognizable With New Blonde Hair Look

New year, new album, and new look! country music superstar Shania Twain rocked some beautiful blonde locks while celebrating the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Thursday (February 2nd). Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows. Following the party, Twain took to her Instagram to...
Whiskey Riff

Merle Haggard Once Held The Guinness World Record For Buying The Largest Round Of Drinks, With Over 5,000

I think I’ll just stay here and drink…and with 5,095 drinks, you could stay quite awhile. The legendary Merle Haggard once held the Guinness World Record for buying the largest round of drinks ever bought by one person – and it’s a record that stood for more than three decades. The Hag set the record at Billy Bob’s Texas back in 1983 when he ordered 5,095 “C.C. Waterbacks,” a shot of Canadian Club whiskey with a water chaser, for patrons […] The post Merle Haggard Once Held The Guinness World Record For Buying The Largest Round Of Drinks, With Over 5,000 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TEXAS STATE
DoYouRemember?

Fans Were Divided Over Shania Twain’s Wild Grammys Outfit

Shania Twain wore a very unique outfit for the 65th annual Grammy Awards this year. While some fans loved the look, others seemed to hate it and made fun of it. She wore a black and white polka dot suit that was designed by Harris Reed. The outfit came with a matching oversized hat and a bright red wig.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Singer and Songwriter Dies

The sound of Motown, with its signature rhythm and blues combined with pop elements, would never have attained its emblematic and iconic status without the talents of singer and songwriter Barrett Strong, who came out with one of Motown's first hits, and then later became a key cog in the music empire as a songwriter.
People

Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident

"And I do feel fantastic," Amy Grant told PEOPLE on Saturday after she suffered a bike accident in Nashville back in July, forcing her to cancel several tour dates Amy Grant is back on her feet thanks in part to the support of her husband. The Grammy Award winner, 62, told PEOPLE how husband Vince Gill "made every day of the journey okay" after her bike accident in July, as she arrived Saturday at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss. "The biggest thing...
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Waylon Jennings Reportedly Thought Garth Brooks Was The “Most Insincere Person I’ve Ever Seen”

Regardless of how you feel about them, it’s undeniable that Waylon Jennings and Garth Brooks are two of the most influential names in the history of country music. Obviously, they were from different eras of country music, and from the time of his meteoric rise in the ’90s Garth was almost immediately hit with criticism of being too “pop” for country. Including (allegedly) from Waylon Jennings. Though he never really confirmed it in public, Waylon was reportedly not the biggest […] The post Waylon Jennings Reportedly Thought Garth Brooks Was The “Most Insincere Person I’ve Ever Seen” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?”

At the risk of sounding like a grumpy old man: How in the hell have these kids never even heard of Bonnie Raitt? The legendary blues singer won her 14th Grammy at last night’s awards ceremony, not including her Lifetime Achievement Award from 2022. She’s a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and her 1989 album Nick of Time was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry and has been certified 5x […] The post Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
KENTUCKY STATE
AOL Corp

'Susan Boyle's grandson' makes Simon Cowell 'angry' on 'AGT: All-Stars'

“A lot of people thought Tom was going to win,” judge Simon Cowell noted Monday on America’sGot Talent: All-Stars, when Tom Ball nervously emerged onstage. The sweet, shy, 24-year-old schoolteacher/balladeer disappointingly stalled in third place on Britain’s Got Talent last year, but when he sought redemption on All-Stars this week, his master-class rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” was the breakout performance of the night — so much so that Cowell actually evoked the name of another famous BGT finalist who became a huge star despite not winning that show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy