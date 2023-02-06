Read full article on original website
Willie Nelson’s Duet Of “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” With His Daughter, Paula, Is Pure Country Perfection
Is there any song Willie Nelson can’t do justice?. And a perfect example of that is his 62nd 2013 duets album To All the Girls…, as the tracklist is full of awesome collaborations with some of Willie’s favorite ladies, including Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Miranda Lambert Wynona Judd, and even Willie’s daughter, Paula Nelson.
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay
Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Miranda Lambert's 2023 Grammys Dress Is A Lesson On How Not To Rock Fringe
Music's biggest stars lined up on the red carpet for the 2023 Grammys, including country music royalty. While we get to see our favorite singers in their most glam looks, many country stars live surprisingly normal lives. Miranda Lambert is the perfect example of a country music legend who rocks the stage, dresses up for the red carpet, and manages to keep a down-to-earth lifestyle, shopping at affordable stores like Target and Walgreens, according to Good Housekeeping. While she is a showstopping performer in her own right, her music is inspired by the time she spends at her home with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. Lambert even posted a video on Instagram of her singing her song "Bluebird" on her porch.
Waylon Jennings Straight Up Asked Alan Jackson, “What The Hell Is A Chattahoochee?” In 1992
You can always count on Waylon Jennings to tell is like it is. A country music legend and pioneer of the “Outlaw Country” movement (even though he thought that title was pretty corny), when “Chattahoochee” hit country radio in 1992, he couldn’t help but ask Alan Jackson… what the hell is a “Chattahoochee?”
What Carrie Underwood Didn’t ‘Love’ About Working With Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire
Carrie Underwood said she "loved every second" of hosting the CMA Awards with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire in 2019, except for one part.
Chris Brown throws temper tantrum after Grammys 2023 loss: ‘Who the f–k is this?’
Is ya man … on the floor … throwing a temper tantrum … over his 2023 Grammys loss? After Robert Glasper won the award for Best R&B Album for “Black Radio III” on Sunday, Chris Brown took to his Instagram Story to, well, be a sore loser. “BRO WHO THE F–K IS THIS?” the “Breezy” creator, 33, captioned a screenshot of his Google search of Glasper, which described the 44-year-old Houston native as “an American pianist, record producer, songwriter and musical arranger with a career that bridges several different musical and artistic genres.” Atop Glasper’s accolades, which include four previous Grammy wins, Brown once...
Host Trevor Noah kicked off the Grammys — by formally introducing Adele and the Rock?
Live from Los Angeles, host Trevor Noah opened Sunday's Grammy Awards with a monologue. Here's what he said.
Fans Go Off On Shania Twain's Confusing Grammy Awards Outfit: 'Supervillain Convention'
Shania Twain made a statement at the 2023 Grammy Awards. On Sunday, February 5, the country star, 57, sported a white and black outfit — with red hair — while on the red carpet, but some people were less than pleased with the look. One person wrote, “It’s giving cruella de ville,” while someone else said, “101 Dalmatians is shooting down the street.”“This grammys looking like a supervillain convention,” another person tweeted.Another said, "she looks like a mushroom dressed in that outfit with that hat."Some people praised the singer for not wearing something simple. “THIS IS A SERVEEEEEE IF YOU...
Shania Twain Is Completely Unrecognizable With New Blonde Hair Look
New year, new album, and new look! country music superstar Shania Twain rocked some beautiful blonde locks while celebrating the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Thursday (February 2nd). Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows. Following the party, Twain took to her Instagram to...
Merle Haggard Once Held The Guinness World Record For Buying The Largest Round Of Drinks, With Over 5,000
I think I’ll just stay here and drink…and with 5,095 drinks, you could stay quite awhile. The legendary Merle Haggard once held the Guinness World Record for buying the largest round of drinks ever bought by one person – and it’s a record that stood for more than three decades. The Hag set the record at Billy Bob’s Texas back in 1983 when he ordered 5,095 “C.C. Waterbacks,” a shot of Canadian Club whiskey with a water chaser, for patrons […] The post Merle Haggard Once Held The Guinness World Record For Buying The Largest Round Of Drinks, With Over 5,000 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Fans Were Divided Over Shania Twain’s Wild Grammys Outfit
Shania Twain wore a very unique outfit for the 65th annual Grammy Awards this year. While some fans loved the look, others seemed to hate it and made fun of it. She wore a black and white polka dot suit that was designed by Harris Reed. The outfit came with a matching oversized hat and a bright red wig.
See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
Legendary Singer and Songwriter Dies
The sound of Motown, with its signature rhythm and blues combined with pop elements, would never have attained its emblematic and iconic status without the talents of singer and songwriter Barrett Strong, who came out with one of Motown's first hits, and then later became a key cog in the music empire as a songwriter.
Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident
"And I do feel fantastic," Amy Grant told PEOPLE on Saturday after she suffered a bike accident in Nashville back in July, forcing her to cancel several tour dates Amy Grant is back on her feet thanks in part to the support of her husband. The Grammy Award winner, 62, told PEOPLE how husband Vince Gill "made every day of the journey okay" after her bike accident in July, as she arrived Saturday at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss. "The biggest thing...
Waylon Jennings Reportedly Thought Garth Brooks Was The “Most Insincere Person I’ve Ever Seen”
Regardless of how you feel about them, it’s undeniable that Waylon Jennings and Garth Brooks are two of the most influential names in the history of country music. Obviously, they were from different eras of country music, and from the time of his meteoric rise in the ’90s Garth was almost immediately hit with criticism of being too “pop” for country. Including (allegedly) from Waylon Jennings. Though he never really confirmed it in public, Waylon was reportedly not the biggest […] The post Waylon Jennings Reportedly Thought Garth Brooks Was The “Most Insincere Person I’ve Ever Seen” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Naomi Judd’s Family ‘Deeply Distressed’ After Tabloids Publish Death Scene Photos
Naomi Judd's family members are speaking out after several celebrity tabloids have posted photos of the late singer's death scene, as well as the contents of a note she reportedly left behind. In a post to Ashley Judd's Instagram, the family lambast the most recent coverage of Judd's death as...
Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?”
At the risk of sounding like a grumpy old man: How in the hell have these kids never even heard of Bonnie Raitt? The legendary blues singer won her 14th Grammy at last night’s awards ceremony, not including her Lifetime Achievement Award from 2022. She’s a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and her 1989 album Nick of Time was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry and has been certified 5x […] The post Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Carrie Underwood Says She’s ‘Incredibly Disappointing to People’ When She’s Not On Stage
Country star Carrie Underwood isn't the same person when she's on stage as when she's in the grocery store, and she thinks some people might find encounters with her in the wild "incredibly disappointing."
AOL Corp
'Susan Boyle's grandson' makes Simon Cowell 'angry' on 'AGT: All-Stars'
“A lot of people thought Tom was going to win,” judge Simon Cowell noted Monday on America’sGot Talent: All-Stars, when Tom Ball nervously emerged onstage. The sweet, shy, 24-year-old schoolteacher/balladeer disappointingly stalled in third place on Britain’s Got Talent last year, but when he sought redemption on All-Stars this week, his master-class rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” was the breakout performance of the night — so much so that Cowell actually evoked the name of another famous BGT finalist who became a huge star despite not winning that show.
Brad Pitt Finally Comments on Shania Twain's Performance Where She Ditched His Name for Ryan Reynolds'
That don't disappoint him much.
