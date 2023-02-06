Read full article on original website
Former Vols HC Jeremy Pruitt could still land at Alabama for the 2023 season
It’s no secret that Alabama head coach Nick Saban wanted to hire former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt to replace Pete Golding as the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator. Pruitt, however, still doesn’t know the outcome of the NCAA investigation that got him fired at Tennessee. The...
ESPN's Jen Schroeder: 'I don't think they're going to be the big, bad Oklahoma Sooners that they've been'
NORMAN, Okla. — ESPN's Jen Schroeder is one of the best in the college softball business, so our ears always perk up when she makes a prediction—or call it a pair of predictions—like she did on the season five premier of the Out of the Box Podcast this week. And, well, they're ones Sooner Nation surely won't necessarily agree with.
LSU Transfer Target OL Jakai Clark Announces Destination
Tigers are in need of depth of front, miss out on the versatile lineman.
No. 1 Quarterback Recruit Dylan Raiola Schedules Important Visit
Five-star Class of 2024 quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola is reportedly set to visit the same school that made headlines for visiting him last month. According to Rivals' Greg Smith, Raiola will coming back to Lincoln and is expected to be on Nebraska's campus this March. On top of ...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Armando Bacot Speaks Out: ‘We Came Back for a Reason. And This Isn’t It.’
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- The door remained closed to North Carolina's locker room for 37 minutes before sports information director Steve Kirschner and athletic director Bubba Cunningham emerged. Minutes later UNC senior big man Armando Bacot met with an entire hoard of media for just under six minutes. He spoke honestly and from the heart about changes that needed to made following Carolina's embarrassing 92-85 loss to Wake Forest, a game where UNC trailed by as many as 26 in the second half.
Hopefully Nick Saban is finally losing his touch after what happened last week
Alabama football hired new offensive and defensive coordinators last week in Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele, respectively. Alabama fans along with opposing fans and media alike were… underwhelmed by Saban’s choices. But do these mediocre hires along with a disappointing 2022 season mean Saban is truly losing his iron grip on college football at long last? We debated this question in the YouTube video below…
A Top 25 overall prospect says he will soon return to Ohio State for the third time
An elite defensive end/athlete from Georgia says he will soon return to Ohio State for the third time.
Kevin Steele might only be a placeholder DC for Alabama
Nick Saban has hired Kevin Steele as the next Alabama defensive coordinator, but one report suggests he could merely be a placeholder for the Tide. When both coordinator jobs opened up for the Alabama Crimson Tide, fans were immediately dreaming about the staff that Nick Saban could assemble. But now that Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele have been hired to fill the offensive and defensive coordinator roles, respectively, some have viewed the end result as a bit of a disappointment.
Deion Sanders sends message to Texas football recruits
Colorado coach Deion Sanders is dipping his recruiting toes into Texas for recruits and send a message this week to his 1.5 million followers on Twitter that the Buffaloes are looking for talent. Sanders signed a top 25 class for 2023 per 247Sports and landed one of the best transfer hauls nationally.
Kentucky basketball: Media stunned by Wildcats' home loss to Arkansas
Arkansas absolutely blistered Kentucky's defense in an 88-73 Razorback victory at Rupp Arena Tuesday night. The Razorbacks shot 66.7% from 2, 44.4% from behind the 3-point arc and 83.3% from the free throw line, taking advantage of their chances to score in the paint and in transition, two areas the Wildcats likely wanted to slow down going in.
Oklahoma Catcher Kinzie Hansen Will Miss Opening Weekend After 'Little Mishap'
The OU senior posted on Instagram that she had an appendix problem and will miss the Sooners' season-opening event at the Mark Campbell Invitational.
2024 Top-20 recruit Trentyn Flowers sets official visit to Arkansas
Trentyn Flowers, one of the top-ranked small forwards in the 2024 class, will take an official visit to Arkansas on March 3-5. This marks his fifth and final junior year official visit. Flowers has also taken official visits to Louisville and Creighton, along with Oklahoma and Georgia State — two...
Speedy RB planning to visit Vols, 'ecstatic' after Tennessee offer
A Class of 2024 running back who recently has piled up offers from a number of Power Five programs says he's planning to visit Tennessee soon after adding an offer from the Vols on Monday.
5-Star DL Williams Nwaneri sets visit with the Oklahoma Sooners
The Oklahoma Sooners are hoping to be big players in the defensive line market. They’re already in heavy pursuit of five-star DL David Stone, but they’re also working to land the No. 1 defensive lineman in the class, Williams Nwaneri. According to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports, Nwaneri has...
Pac-12 Reportedly Considering 2 Schools For Expansion
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff is visiting with SMU on Wednesday, per college football insider Brett McMurphy. SMU and San Diego State are currently the top candidates to join the Pac-12 in an upcoming expansion. The Pac-12 needs to add new members after the impending departures of USC and ...
Hogs Get Fans Bailing Out of Rupp with Over 4 Minutes Left
Strong impressions after double-digit win will help Razorbacks in March's bracket.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win at Kentucky
The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up a signature win on the road with their 88-73 victory against the Kentucky Wildcats inside Rupp Arena in Lexington (Ky.). The Hogs improved to 17-7 on the year and 6-5 in SEC play with their fifth straight conference win. The Razorbacks led 41-40 following a...
Iowa Basketball: Everything Fran McCaffery said prior to showdown against No. 1 Purdue
The Hawkeyes are red-hot after winning three straight home games, but it's going to get significantly tougher on Thursday night when they head to Mackey Arena. Iowa is slated to take on No. 1 Purdue, who is led by likely national player of the year Zach Edey. Prior to the matchup, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media to discuss his squad, Purdue, if he can appreciate the moments with his son Connor and more. Here's everything that he had to say.
