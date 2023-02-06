LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The Colorado State softball team kicked off its season with a double header Friday afternoon at the New Mexico State Invitational. The Rams opened up the day with a 3-1 win over Bradley before falling to New Mexico State, 7-4. The day started off with a bang for Colorado State as junior transfer Molly Gates hit a home run in her first at bat as a Ram and in Colorado State's first at bat of the season. Gates would play a huge role in the Ram's offense all day as the leadoff hitter went 3-3 against Bradley. Head Coach Jen Fisher spoke to Gates' easy transition into the program and the confidence behind placing her in the leadoff spot.

