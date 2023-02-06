ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

csurams.com

Rams Split Opening Day at New Mexico State Invitational

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The Colorado State softball team kicked off its season with a double header Friday afternoon at the New Mexico State Invitational. The Rams opened up the day with a 3-1 win over Bradley before falling to New Mexico State, 7-4. The day started off with a bang for Colorado State as junior transfer Molly Gates hit a home run in her first at bat as a Ram and in Colorado State's first at bat of the season. Gates would play a huge role in the Ram's offense all day as the leadoff hitter went 3-3 against Bradley. Head Coach Jen Fisher spoke to Gates' easy transition into the program and the confidence behind placing her in the leadoff spot.
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Rams Complete Comeback at San Jose State

SAN JOSE, Calif. – After trailing by as many as 13 points and playing from behind the whole game, Colorado State (16-8, 9-4) completed the comeback at San Jose State (3-20, 1-11) on Thursday night, 59-57. Cailyn Crocker hit two free throws with four seconds remaining to give the Rams their first lead of the contest.
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Rams Start 2023 Season at New Mexico State Invitational

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Colorado State softball team is back in action and ready to kick off another season as the Rams travel to the New Mexico State Invitational for opening weekend of college softball this Friday through Sunday. The Rams will open their season against Bradley Friday...
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Colorado State to Compete in Albuquerque and Seattle

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Colorado State Track and Field team will once again split its competition load this weekend, traveling to the Don Kirby Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico and the Husky Invitational in Seattle, Washington both Friday and Saturday. Colorado State sprinters, multis and field athletes will...
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Rams Head to Nebraska for Two Matches

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Coming off a rousing victory in their home opener, Rams head east this weekend for a pair of duals. Colorado State women's tennis is heading to Lincoln, Neb. to play the Cornhuskers at 4 p.m. on Friday and the South Dakota Coyotes at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Both matches will be held at the Sid and Hazel Dillon Tennis Center. There will be live stats and live coverage available for this event.
LINCOLN, NE

