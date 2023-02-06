Read full article on original website
Related
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
Scrubs Magazine
22 Nurses Asked to Surrender Their Licenses in Georgia
The nurses who received fraudulent degrees from now-closed accredited nursing schools in Southern Florida are waking up to a brutal reality. The scheme involved the selling of 7,600 fake nursing degrees to individuals looking to become licensed nurses even though they had never been to nursing school. Now federal officials are asking anyone who used these fake diplomas to obtain nursing licenses under false pretenses to give their licenses back.
House approves immigrant driver's license bill
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota House Monday night passed the Licenses for All legislation that would allow undocumented immigrants to apply for state driver's licenses. Supporters say Minnesota is home to 80,000 immigrants who either came to this country without permission or overstayed student and tourist visas. They're already driving to jobs, schools and church but live in fear they'll be deported after a routine traffic stop or accident.
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
House passes bill calling for end of health care worker vaccine rule
Washington — The House has passed legislation that would eliminate a rule requiring health care industry employers who participate in Medicare and Medicaid to ensure their workers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Freedom for Health Care Workers Act (H.R. 497) – approved by a mostly partisan 227-203 vote...
50 children found working in Midwest slaughterhouses
50 children were found working in Midwest slaughterhouses, performing tasks such as cleaning and sorting. This discovery has sparked outrage and calls for stricter labor laws to protect children from being forced into such dangerous and grueling work.
legalexaminer.com
Nursing Home Staff Shortages Create Dangers for Residents
Nursing home staffers have an important task. When families move their relatives into nursing homes, they often need more care than they can receive at home. Staffers help clothe, feed, and bathe nursing home residents. They ensure residents take their medication, monitor their vital signs, and keep track of treatment plans. The job is rigorous, and staff members must work long shifts — often for little pay. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the staffing problems that plagued other businesses hit the nursing home industry. More than 400,000 workers left the industry because of burnout and job dissatisfaction. Some places are more affected than others — a 2021 study found that Virginia has a poorer staffing ratio than other states. Virginia state legislators recently introduced a bill that would create staffing requirements for certified nursing facilities, but the legislation is in its early stages and may not pass.
Teachers would get $60K minimum salary under bill in Congress making grants to states
WASHINGTON – A panel of policymakers and educators, including author Dave Eggers and former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, gathered at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to promote the American Teacher Act. The bill, if passed, would authorize the federal government to create four-year grants for states to enact and enforce minimum school teacher salary requirements of $60,000 or more. The program would start in fiscal 2024. It would not mandate teacher raises. ...
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
Stimulus Update: Here Are the Final 5 States Set to Send Millions of Stimulus Checks
For these five states, the work continues.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shapiro administration orders 2,300 state employees to return to the office
Gov. Josh Shapiro is ordering many state employees to return to the office. Here are the details:. What’s new: About 2,300 state government employees, many of whom had been working a hybrid schedule allowing them to work remotely, will now be reporting to the office at least three days a week under a new Shapiro Administration policy to take effect on March 6.
Ernst calls out federal fraudsters who took COVID-19 unemployment while getting paychecks from taxpayers
Sen. Joni Ernst is calling for an investigation into allegations that federal employees fraudulently claimed COVID-19 relief unemployment while still receiving taxpayer-funded paychecks.
List of Republicans Who Have Suggested Cutting Medicare, Social Security
Biden claimed "some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset" during his State of the Union address.
Washington could join Utah as strictest states for blood alcohol levels while driving
A new bill in the legislature would lower the limit from .08 to .05
wealthinsidermag.com
The Minimum Wage in Every State in 2023
It’s been more than a decade since the federal minimum wage was increased. First enacted by Congress in 1938 at 25 cents per hour, the minimum wage last received a boost in 2009 when it went from $6.55 to $7.25. Despite calls to institute a $15-per-hour minimum wage —...
Some eligible U.S. workers receive financial assistance
The territory of Connecticut in the United States carries out the Premium Pay program with an initial budget of $30 million USD for workers. It was thought that about 120 thousand essential employees in the private sector could benefit with figures from $200.00 USD to $1000.00 USD.
Illinois community leaders call for better support of immigrants at Chicago rally
Over 400 immigrant community leaders joined the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights (ICIRR) at Benito Juarez High School on Saturday to rally for pro-immigrant policies in Illinois. Organizers called for better funding from the state.
Congress working on new airline consumer protections
Washington D.C. — Congress is working on new consumer protections for American air travelers after a series of delays and cancellations marred the winter holiday travel period. According to Reuters.com, the U.S. government is working on measures that would require airlines to pay at least $1,350 to passengers who were denied booking due to an oversold flight and limit how small carriers can design seats. In addition, officials are looking...
OSHA Cites 3 Amazon Warehouses for Unsafe Working Conditions
The U.S. Department of Labor issued a second set of citations against Amazon for violating federal labor law and plans to fine the company over $46,000 for again “failing to keep workers safe,” it announced on Wednesday. The citations come two weeks after the Department first issued citations and a $60,269 against the company for violating federal labor law and exposing workers to ergonomic hazards.
U.S. weekly unemployment insurance claims fall to 183,000
New applications for U.S. unemployment insurance benefits fell 3,000 for the week ending January 28 to a seasonally adjusted 183,000. The previous week’s figure was unrevised at 186,000. The four-week moving average as of January 28 fell to 191,750 from an unrevised 197,500 as of the week ending January 21.
k12dive.com
Bill would extend Family and Medical Leave Act benefits to 2.7M education support professionals
A bill to extend the Family and Medical Leave Act's benefit to about 2.7 million education support professionals has been reupped in the new Congress. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, and Rep. Sean Casten, D-Illinois, on Feb. 2 reintroduced the ESP and School Support Staff Family Leave Act, which would grant protection to school support staff, such as janitorial staff, food service workers, bus drivers and clerical support staff. These workers would be eligible for FMLA protection if they work more than 60% of the total monthly hours expected for their role, in line with a 2009 provision for airline flight crew workers.
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 0