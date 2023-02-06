Read full article on original website
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
DeMeco Ryans coaching staff tracker: Who joins the Houston Texans?
The Houston Texans continue to assemble their new coaching staff under DeMeco Ryans, the sixth full-time coach in team history. The Texans’ search has done exactly what Ryans said they would do in his introductory presser: commit to diversity. “You want a diverse staff because players learn differently, so,...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Titans officially name their new offensive coordinator
The Tennessee Titans have officially named Tim Kelly as the team’s next offensive coordinator in a press release on Tuesday afternoon. Kelly joined the staff last year as the team’s Passing Game Coordinator after spending eight seasons with the Houston Texans, three of them as the offensive coordinator from 2019-2021.
nfltraderumors.co
Broncos Hosted OT Bobby Evans For Visit
According to Field Yates, the Broncos hosted former Rams OT Bobby Evans for a free agent visit. He’s a candidate to potentially sign a futures deal in Denver as they look to bolster their depth at tackle. Evans, 25, was a third-round pick by the Rams out of Oklahoma...
NBC Sports
NFL free agents 2023: Ranking top 10 defensive backs
In today's NFL, having a secondary capable of limiting the league's top quarterbacks and wide receivers is paramount. The only thing arguably more important than having an elite passing attack is being able to defend it. The New England Patriots could lose some talent in their secondary as versatile cornerback...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PFF Labels Zach Allen as Cardinals' Franchise Tag Candidate
The Arizona Cardinals have a few key free agents this offseason, which could see them utilize the franchise tag. PFF says Zach Allen is a prime candidate.
49ers’ DB coach Cory Undlin expires, now free to pursue other opportunities
One San Francisco 49ers coach doesn't appear to be returning to the team in 2023, as passing game specialist and secondary coach Cory Undlin's contract expired, according to KPRC's Aaron Wilson, allowing him to pursue other opportunities regardless of the position. Undlin, 50, had been with the 49ers for the...
DL coach Kris Kocurek staying with 49ers, per report
After a week of speculation following the hiring of DeMeco Ryans as the head coach of the Houston Texans, the San Francisco 49ers are retaining defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, according to Houston Texans reporter Aaron Wilson. "The Texans had interest in 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek for their...
Ross Tucker: Pretty confident Browns will have much-improved defense under Schwartz; AFC tired of Chiefs
Ross Tucker talks about what he expects in this Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl matchup, where he thinks Aaron Rodgers would best fit next season, comparing the Browns’ hire of Jim Schwartz and Brian Flores with the Vikings and more.
New York Giants 2023 UFA Primer: DB Tony Jefferson
Tony Jefferson was among several players with prior experience playing for defensive coordinator Wink Martindale to help boost the new Giants defense. Did he do enough to warrant a second contract?
New York Giants 2023 UFA Primer: IDL Nicholas Williams
Nick Williams provided interior defensive line depth until suffering a season-ending biceps injury. Did he do enough before then to warrant a second contract?
Yardbarker
Commanders lose DB Coach and OC candidate to Titans
Call it a double-whammy, if you may. The Washington Commanders lost its defensive back coach and a candidate for its offensive coordinator opening to the Tennessee Titans. The Titans announced Tuesday they hired Chris Harris as its defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach. Harris spent the past three seasons as the Commanders defensive back coach.
