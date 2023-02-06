ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Tennessee Titans officially name their new offensive coordinator

The Tennessee Titans have officially named Tim Kelly as the team’s next offensive coordinator in a press release on Tuesday afternoon. Kelly joined the staff last year as the team’s Passing Game Coordinator after spending eight seasons with the Houston Texans, three of them as the offensive coordinator from 2019-2021.
NASHVILLE, TN
nfltraderumors.co

Broncos Hosted OT Bobby Evans For Visit

According to Field Yates, the Broncos hosted former Rams OT Bobby Evans for a free agent visit. He’s a candidate to potentially sign a futures deal in Denver as they look to bolster their depth at tackle. Evans, 25, was a third-round pick by the Rams out of Oklahoma...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

NFL free agents 2023: Ranking top 10 defensive backs

In today's NFL, having a secondary capable of limiting the league's top quarterbacks and wide receivers is paramount. The only thing arguably more important than having an elite passing attack is being able to defend it. The New England Patriots could lose some talent in their secondary as versatile cornerback...
MINNESOTA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
49erswebzone

DL coach Kris Kocurek staying with 49ers, per report

After a week of speculation following the hiring of DeMeco Ryans as the head coach of the Houston Texans, the San Francisco 49ers are retaining defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, according to Houston Texans reporter Aaron Wilson. "The Texans had interest in 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek for their...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Commanders lose DB Coach and OC candidate to Titans

Call it a double-whammy, if you may. The Washington Commanders lost its defensive back coach and a candidate for its offensive coordinator opening to the Tennessee Titans. The Titans announced Tuesday they hired Chris Harris as its defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach. Harris spent the past three seasons as the Commanders defensive back coach.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy