Deadspin
The Baltimore Orioles are a failure and everyone knows it
Walk into any bar in Baltimore and randomly shout the name “Angelos.” Chances are someone within earshot will have some sort of visceral thoughts on the family that own a majority of the Orioles. Same as Steinbrenner in The Bronx or Buss in Los Angeles. The Angelos family patriarch, Peter, is 93. Team CEO, son John Angelos, is also the president and chief operating officer for the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN), which airs the O’s games locally. John Angelos’ brother, Louis, sued John and their mother, Georgia Angelos, for control of the Orioles last June.
No lease extension, but O’s and governor tout partnership
The Baltimore Orioles and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced a joint commitment to what they called a “multi-decade, public-private partnership” to revitalize the Camden Yards sports complex. The statement from the team and the state’s new governor came Wednesday, the deadline for the Orioles to exercise a one-time,...
Camden Chat
Tuesday Bird Droppings: Orioles ownership is in the news again
Good morning, Camden Chatters. Even as the Orioles enter a (hopefully) successful new era of winning baseball, positioned for perennial contention thanks to a robust farm system and canny front office, there’s one lingering issue that continues to give fans pause: O’s ownership. It’s been a rough offseason...
Yardbarker
Yankees Mock Trade: Sending Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s $6 million
The New York Yankees are preparing to create a position battle at shortstop during spring training. Veteran Isiah Kiner-Falefa will compete with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe, who has been given the green light to fight for an opportunity to win the starting job. While Volpe expects to start the...
Yardbarker
Yankees have 3 players likely headed to injured list to start season
The New York Yankees are entering spring training relatively healthy, with DJ LeMahieu fending off a toe injury that should not be a problem to start the year. LeMahieu did miss the end of the 2022 campaign, including the playoffs, which was detrimental to the Yankees’ success. However, he should be ready to go, having worked diligently down in Tampa to rehabilitate this winter.
Mets’ Buck Showalter doesn’t sound thrilled about losing players to World Baseball Classic
This year, the World Baseball classic is scheduled to take place in March during spring training. The first round WBC begins on March 8, with the championship game on March 21. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. It’s not an ideal timeline, especially with new MLB rules being...
Legal fight over Baltimore Orioles, Angelos family fortune ends after brothers drop claims
BALTIMORE -- The Angelos brothers have dropped their legal fight over the Baltimore Orioles, their family fortune and their father's law firm, according to court documents obtained by WJZ. John and Louis Angelos along with their mother, Georgia, agreed on Friday to dismiss with prejudice "all claims, including all counterclaims and defenses." . Dismissing the lawsuits with prejudice means the brothers won't be able to file the same lawsuits again. Peter Angelos, patriarch of the family and majority owner of the Orioles, remains incapacitated after a collapse in 2017 and is suffering from advanced-stage dementia, according to court documents. John Angelos serves as...
Camden Chat
Thursday Bird Droppings: The Orioles preseason playoff chance is at last above 0%
There are now 49 days remaining until Orioles Opening Day. That’s seven weeks from today! This uniform number was in use by DL Hall in the 2022 season, although he’s changing to 24 for this year. Past luminaries to wear the number include Hayden Penn, memorable to me as the first Oriole to be younger than me, and Jason Berken. Pitchers and catchers report to Sarasota in one week, with WBC-participating guys showing up a few days before that.
Yardbarker
Baltimore Orioles' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup, Pitching Rotation, Bullpen
The Baltimore Orioles are less than two months away from Opening Day. The Orioles are coming off their first winning season since 2016, with hopes to return to the playoffs in 2023 for the first time in seven years. The club signed free agent Kyle Gibson and traded for Cole Irvin to bolster their pitching rotation.
Where Yankees’ Top Prospects With Non-Roster Invitation Stand Entering Camp
Anthony Volpe, Jasson Domínguez, Austin Wells and more will be in attendance as non-roster invitees during spring training
Yardbarker
Bleacher Report proposes this trade between the Braves and Padres
One of them sees Ian Anderson getting sent to the San Diego Padres for some help at shortstop:. The Proposal: Atlanta gets SS Ha-Seong Kim, LHP Adrian Morejon; San Diego Padres get RHP Ian Anderson. Atlanta is on track to have Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arcia compete for the club’s...
Yardbarker
Coining one of the Mets’ most underrated signings this winter
In an off-season filled with thrilling splashes, most of the free-agent signings made by the New York Mets came with little to no surprise. The positions of need at various places across the roster were clear, and the Mets added players who had been linked to the team throughout the free-agency process. Most notably Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga.
Yardbarker
The Yankees could start transitioning the catcher position this season
The New York Yankees have a fine situation at the catcher position, and while we love Jose Treviño and his defensive prowess, the team may end up going in a different direction after the 2023 season. When general manager Brian Cashman initially traded for Treviño from the Texas Rangers,...
Yardbarker
Sean Newcomb finds a new home in San Francisco
After a blistering start to his major-league career with the Braves, Sean Newcomb fell off a cliff and was eventually traded to the Cubs early last season in exchange for Jesse Chavez. Unfortunately, things didn’t get any better for Newcomb in Chicago. In 17 appearances for the Cubs, Newk recorded an unsightly 9.13 ERA and was eventually designated for assignment. Now, he has a new home, as the San Francisco Giants just signed him to a minor-league deal.
Theo Epstein on important rule changes coming to baseball
BOSTON -- Over the last decade or so, Major League Baseball games have gotten -- for lack of a better phrase -- fairly boring. The most common complaints are that there's too much down time and not enough excitement on offense."The game has changed a lot over the last 20-30 years, in a way we wouldn't have designed it to had we set out to do so," Theo Epstein said of today's game.Epstein is best remembered for busting a couple of lengthy curses, first for his hometown Red Sox in 2004 and then again for the Chicago Cubs in 2016....
Yardbarker
Cubs Invite Whopping 32 Players to Spring Training
The Chicago Cubs will have heavy competition at spring training with a whopping 32 players announced as non-roster invitees. Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, Pipeline’s No. 1-ranked prospect, first baseman Matt Mervis (No. 21) and infielder Chase Strumpf (No. 25) highlight the list of 32 players. According to a list compiled...
