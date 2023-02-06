Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky pack on the PDA in Netflix Full Swing trailer
Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky are set to feature in the forthcoming Netflix documentary Full Swing. Judging by the new trailer that dropped on Monday, the glamour couple are heavily involved in the footage. If you didn't know, Full Swing is the immersive new behind-the-scenes documentary set to be released...
Do Tour Players Own Private Jets?
Journeying all over the world has never been so luxurious for the game's biggest names
golfmagic.com
Two new PGA Tour stars join Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy at TGL
Max Homa and Billy Horschel are the latest stars from the PGA Tour to join TGL, the new tech-infused golf league that is the brainchild of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and TMRW Sports. On January 28, US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick signed on the dotted line with TGL five days...
golfmagic.com
Justin Rose reveals equipment woes after ending 1,471-day wait for PGA Tour win
Justin Rose says a whole bunch of factors contributed to finally ending his four-year winless drought on the PGA Tour. One of which included putting new Cobra KING Tour irons in his bag for the first time. Rose, 42, cruised to a three-shot victory in California on Monday at the...
Golf.com
DJ’s family responds to Spieth’s comments, and Billy Horschel the hero | Rogers Report
Hello, friends! I am writing to you from the WM Phoenix Open media center feeling like a million bucks. I’ve never been to TPC Scottsdale before and I am itching to get out to the course. I cannot do that in good conscience, however, without first filling you in on my favorite social moments from the past week.
golfmagic.com
Justin Rose reveals why he REJECTED bumper LIV Golf League offer
Justin Rose says there have been moments where over the past few years he's heavily considered the idea of joining the LIV Golf League. Rose, 44, ended his four-year wait for a win on the PGA Tour at Pebble Beach last week to capture his 11th win on the North American circuit.
golfmagic.com
PXG Xtreme Golf Ball Review: "A superb first entry into the golf ball market"
Impressive all-round performance; it holds up very well to faster swing speeds; pleasing spin rates off the tee; lots of good height with the scoring clubs; side stamp line aids terrific alignment on the greens. Quite a 'smacky' feel about it off the tee, on chip shots and putting. PXG...
PGA Tour Reveals Genius Way To Stop Beer Throwing At Phoenix Open
It is hoped the plan will be enough to persuade punters to hold onto their beer at TPC Scottsdale’s 16th green
PGA Tour Player Calls Aaron Rodgers’s Handicap ‘Crap’ After QB Wins Pro-Am
Even PGA Tour players are questioning the legitimacy of the quarterback’s win.
CBS golf set at 16th hole at WM Phoenix Open to be replicated at four other PGA Tour events in 2023
The 2022 WM Phoenix Open is remembered as Scottie Scheffler’s first win on the PGA Tour. But memory 1A has to be the Saturday hole-in-one on the 16th hole by Sam Ryder, the 11th ace on the iconic hole at TPC Scottsdale in tournament history. Carlos Ortiz made the 12th during Sunday’s final round, but it’s Ryder’s hole-out that stole the headlines.
TV Times: How to Watch the WM Phoenix Open During Super Bowl Week
Here is how to watch the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, DP World Tour, LIV Golf, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Champions every week.
Golf.com
Augusta National officially announces new tee, yardage for par-5 13th
The 2023 Masters Media Guide is out and with it comes the announcement of one of the worst-kept secrets in golf. The iconic par-5 13th has a new tournament tee and the media guide confirms it will be 35 yards longer than last year at 545 yards. The existence and...
PXG Xtreme golf balls
Who It’s For: Golfers who want a premium golf ball that delivers distance off the tee and control around the greens. The Skinny: PXG enters the golf ball market for the first time with a urethane-covered ball that is designed to provide golfers with more distance off the tee, better aerodynamics in flight and enhanced spin on short-game shots.
2023 WM Phoenix Open: Keith Mitchell, Jason Day among longshot picks to win at TPC Scottsdale
The 2023 WM Phoenix Open is littered with the best players in the world. In fact, 22 of the world’s top 25 players who are eligible are in the field. No. 1 Rory McIlroy, No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, No. 3 Jon Rahm and so on. So, are the odds...
golfmagic.com
DJ and Bryson become latest LIV Golf players to face harsh reality
Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are the latest LIV Golf players to hit unfortunate milestones in their careers. DeChambeau, 29, has fallen to World No. 102 in the OWGR while Johnson is projected to slip outside the top-50 for the first time in 13 years. As for DeChambeau, the last...
SkySports
DP World Tour: 'Next Rory McIlroy' Tom McKibbin grabs early one-shot lead at Singapore Classic
The 20-year-old, who hails from the same Holywood Golf Club where Rory McIlroy started his career, fired eight birdies in a blemish-free 64 to set the pace at Laguna National Golf Resort Club. Beginning on the back nine, McKibbin picked up a shot at the 11th and took advantage of...
SkySports
Katy Marchant returns to help Great Britain to silver at European Championships in Switzerland
The Olympic bronze medallist said on the eve of the event in Grenchen, Switzerland, that she has launched "career 2.0" after becoming a mother. Her return was marked in spectacular fashion as Great Britain narrowly finished behind Germany in the team sprint final. Dame Laura Kenny announces pregnancy | 'Anxiety...
Golf.com
10 short-game rules that every golfer should follow
There is no question that a great short game will help you score lower while also taking pressure off your long game. While practice and repetition will help, understanding the basic rules and guidelines of each shot type around the greens will also go a long way. Each shot you hit near the green requires a different strategy and technique, so you need to have many tools in your arsenal to execute at a high level.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, CBS
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) The...
GolfWRX
Morning 9: Rory on Netflix series | Scheffler planning Masters menu | Phoenix Open photos
Good Thursday morning, golf fans, as the always entertaining WM Phoenix Open gets underway!. ESPN’s Mark Schlabach…”When a reporter asked McIlroy on Wednesday whether he’s still the best player in the world, he didn’t hesitate in answering yes.”. “Because I do. I’m playing well,” McIlroy...
