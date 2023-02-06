ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky pack on the PDA in Netflix Full Swing trailer

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky are set to feature in the forthcoming Netflix documentary Full Swing. Judging by the new trailer that dropped on Monday, the glamour couple are heavily involved in the footage. If you didn't know, Full Swing is the immersive new behind-the-scenes documentary set to be released...
Two new PGA Tour stars join Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy at TGL

Max Homa and Billy Horschel are the latest stars from the PGA Tour to join TGL, the new tech-infused golf league that is the brainchild of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and TMRW Sports. On January 28, US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick signed on the dotted line with TGL five days...
Justin Rose reveals why he REJECTED bumper LIV Golf League offer

Justin Rose says there have been moments where over the past few years he's heavily considered the idea of joining the LIV Golf League. Rose, 44, ended his four-year wait for a win on the PGA Tour at Pebble Beach last week to capture his 11th win on the North American circuit.
PXG Xtreme Golf Ball Review: "A superb first entry into the golf ball market"

Impressive all-round performance; it holds up very well to faster swing speeds; pleasing spin rates off the tee; lots of good height with the scoring clubs; side stamp line aids terrific alignment on the greens. Quite a 'smacky' feel about it off the tee, on chip shots and putting. PXG...
CBS golf set at 16th hole at WM Phoenix Open to be replicated at four other PGA Tour events in 2023

The 2022 WM Phoenix Open is remembered as Scottie Scheffler’s first win on the PGA Tour. But memory 1A has to be the Saturday hole-in-one on the 16th hole by Sam Ryder, the 11th ace on the iconic hole at TPC Scottsdale in tournament history. Carlos Ortiz made the 12th during Sunday’s final round, but it’s Ryder’s hole-out that stole the headlines.
PXG Xtreme golf balls

Who It’s For: Golfers who want a premium golf ball that delivers distance off the tee and control around the greens. The Skinny: PXG enters the golf ball market for the first time with a urethane-covered ball that is designed to provide golfers with more distance off the tee, better aerodynamics in flight and enhanced spin on short-game shots.
DJ and Bryson become latest LIV Golf players to face harsh reality

Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are the latest LIV Golf players to hit unfortunate milestones in their careers. DeChambeau, 29, has fallen to World No. 102 in the OWGR while Johnson is projected to slip outside the top-50 for the first time in 13 years. As for DeChambeau, the last...
10 short-game rules that every golfer should follow

There is no question that a great short game will help you score lower while also taking pressure off your long game. While practice and repetition will help, understanding the basic rules and guidelines of each shot type around the greens will also go a long way. Each shot you hit near the green requires a different strategy and technique, so you need to have many tools in your arsenal to execute at a high level.

