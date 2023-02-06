Read full article on original website
Who Will Rihanna Bring Out for Her Super Bowl Halftime Show?
In less than two weeks, Rihanna will deliver a highly anticipated performance at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. Scant details about her act have been revealed so far—but that certainly hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about everything from Rihanna’s wardrobe to her set list and whether she’ll debut new music. Yet among their most urgent questions is this: What surprise guests, if any, will Rihanna bring out?
Rihanna 'excited to have Barbados' on the Super Bowl stage
Rihanna says she's "excited to have Barbados" on the Super Bowl stage ahead of her highly anticipated halftime performance.
netflixjunkie.com
“I just couldn’t…” – Jennifer Lopez Opens up on Why She Rejected Madonna and Britney Spears’ Iconic Performances at the 2003 Vmas
The world once missed a chance to embrace three legendary music icons together on the stage. Remember the iconic smooch between Britney Spears and Madonna that happened on the stage of the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards? Recently, Jennifer Lopez revealed that she was going to be a part of it.
Everything to Know about the 2023 Grammy Awards
Who's hosting, who's set to perform, who's up for the most awards, and which surprise A-listers we hope to see take the stage
EW.com
Whitney Houston emotionally honored by Kevin Costner and Jennifer Hudson at Clive Davis gala at Beverly Hilton
Just a week before the 11th anniversary of Whitney Houston's tragic death at the Beverly Hilton, Jennifer Hudson honored the legendary singer with a performance of "Greatest Love of All" in the historic hotel's ballroom. Kevin Costner also appeared, paying tribute to his The Bodyguard costar with a touching speech.
Why Is Beyonce Late to the 2023 Grammy Awards? Details on Her Tardy Arrival
Beyoncé has made history as one of the most highly decorated artists of all time — but why is she late to the 2023 Grammys? Keep reading to find out everything we know about the songstresses’ tardy arrival. Why Was Beyonce Late to the 2023 Grammys?. After...
Beyonce Is Gorgeous In Silver Mini With Husband Jay-Z For United Master GRAMMY Party: Photos
Bow down to Queen Bey! Beyoncé stole the spotlight when she arrived at the United Master Celebration of Independence pre-Grammy party in Hollywood on Friday, February 3. Walking alongside her dapper husband Jay-Z, the “Alien Superstar” hitmaker rocked a shimmering silver mini dress for the celeb-heavy occasion. The pair partied the night away next to DJ Khaled, Wiz Khalifa, Future and Adele’s boyfriend, Rich Paul.
Watch: Beyonce accepts Grammy award late after getting stuck in traffic
Beyoncé was forced to accept her Grammy Award late after she got stuck in traffic and missed her moment in the spotlight. The music sensation won Best R&B Song for ‘Cuff It’ but was delayed arriving at the Los Angeles ceremony so the award was collected on her behalf.Host Trevor Noah belatedly presented the ‘Renaissance’ singer with her award later in the show as she sat at a table with husband Jay Z.Beyoncé has just one win to go to make Grammys history as the most-decorated artist ever.Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here Read More Stars walk Grammys red carpet ahead of award showBeyonce’s father defends Dubai concert after backlash from LGBT+ fansGrammys 2023: Watch the stand out red carpet looks from this year’s awards
In Style
Jennifer Lopez Was Supposed to Be Part Of Britney Spears and Madonna's Iconic 2003 VMAs Performance
Madonna, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera's iconic 2003 MTV Video Music Award performance almost didn't happen. Well, at least, not the way it ended up playing out on stage — according to Jennifer Lopez. On Tuesday, J.Lo revealed that the infamous award show moment was actually supposed to include...
Grammys 2023 Best Moments: Beyonce Makes History, Adele Becomes BFFs With Dwayne Johnson and More
Mic drop! The 2023 Grammy Awards brought the star power with killer performances and acceptance speeches, cementing it as music’s biggest night. Us Weekly rounded up the top five moments from the awards show, which took place on Sunday, February 5, in case you missed anything — or just want to relive the magical evening. […]
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
Even before Beyoncé's album of the year snub, Jay-Z said Grammys 'missed the moment'
In a recent interview with Tidal that dropped on Monday, Jay-Z offered insight into why he feels the Recording Academy continues to "miss the moment" when it comes to Beyoncé.
SheKnows
Jennifer Hudson, Sharon Stone, & More of the Best Dressed Celebs From Clive Davis’ Star-Studded Pre-Grammy Gala
When there’s a star-studded party, there’s an even more packed, star-studded after-party. We’ve seen the Elton John and Vanity Fair ones that take place after the Oscars, the lowkey ones after the Golden Globes, and so on. However, the Grammys are a bit different because instead of an after-party, there’s usually a pre-party gala hosted by legendary music executive Clive Davis.
musictimes.com
Grammys 2023 Performers Announced But Still No Word For Taylor Swift, Beyonce
The first wave of Grammy Awards performers were finally announced, but the A-listers like Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and Harry Styles have yet to confirm their attendance. According to The Recording Academy, the first eight Grammy 2023 performers are finally unveiled. Sam Smith and Kim Petras, both nominated for Best Pop...
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé’s Dubai Performance Saw Nia Long, Kendall Jenner, And Chloe X Halle Looking Their Best
Others in attendance at the extravagant event include “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo, One Direction’s Liam Payne, and DDG. Just a few days ago, Beyoncé made her long-awaited return to the stage. Unfortunately for die-hard fans, the performance took place in Dubai. Several security measures were chiefly put in place to prevent any footage from getting out. However, some attendees still found a way to leak their clips, and the response has been nothing short of amazing.
CBS Sports
Rihanna scheduled to perform at Super Bowl 57 halftime show; get to know the nine-time Grammy award winner
For some, Super Bowl LVII is less of a game played between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs and more of a Rihanna concert. Rihanna is scheduled to perform at halftime of the big game in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, Feb. 12. The pop star has been generally quiet lately when it comes to her music career, so this is a major moment for her fans and for the music scene in general.
See Jennifer Hudson, John Legend Duet on ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ to Mark 100th Episode
Jennifer Hudson and John Legend sang an impromptu duet of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Trouble Water” to celebrate the 100th episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. The two EGOT winners were making the usual daytime television conversation when Legend noticed the piano on the stage, an instrument that Hudson admittedly can’t play. Reading the room, Legend suggested the two sing together. “I know you very famously played the great Aretha Franklin, and she did a wonderful version of this song,” Legend told the Respect star. “I like to do this song too, and it’s on my new solo album. We...
Shania Twain Dances to Harry Styles at 2023 Grammy Awards
Shania Twain attended the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), and she seemed to have a particularly fun time dancing to Harry Styles' performance. In a clip captured by MTV News, the country singer is seen dancing in the audience as Styles performs his song "As It Was," which was nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.
Taylor Swift Becomes an Award-Winning Director With 2023 Grammy Win
Taylor Swift just added yet another banner to her long list of accolades: award-winning director. At the Grammys pre-show, Swift took home the award for Best Music Video for her All Too Well: The Short Film. The self-directed video was pitted against Adele’s “Easy on Me,” BTS’ “Yet to Come,” Doja Cat’s “Woman,” Harry Styles’ “As It Was” and “Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5.”
Behati Prinsloo Reacts to Adam Levine Interview Fake Out
Behati Prinsloo's response is simply divine. In a Feb. 6 Call Her Daddy preview clip, host Alex Cooper had fans in a frenzy after seemingly teasing her next guest would be Maroon 5 frontman Adam...
