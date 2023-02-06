ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

Who Will Rihanna Bring Out for Her Super Bowl Halftime Show?

In less than two weeks, Rihanna will deliver a highly anticipated performance at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. Scant details about her act have been revealed so far—but that certainly hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about everything from Rihanna’s wardrobe to her set list and whether she’ll debut new music. Yet among their most urgent questions is this: What surprise guests, if any, will Rihanna bring out?
HollywoodLife

Beyonce Is Gorgeous In Silver Mini With Husband Jay-Z For United Master GRAMMY Party: Photos

Bow down to Queen Bey! Beyoncé stole the spotlight when she arrived at the United Master Celebration of Independence pre-Grammy party in Hollywood on Friday, February 3. Walking alongside her dapper husband Jay-Z, the “Alien Superstar” hitmaker rocked a shimmering silver mini dress for the celeb-heavy occasion. The pair partied the night away next to DJ Khaled, Wiz Khalifa, Future and Adele’s boyfriend, Rich Paul.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Watch: Beyonce accepts Grammy award late after getting stuck in traffic

Beyoncé was forced to accept her Grammy Award late after she got stuck in traffic and missed her moment in the spotlight. The music sensation won Best R&B Song for ‘Cuff It’ but was delayed arriving at the Los Angeles ceremony so the award was collected on her behalf.Host Trevor Noah belatedly presented the ‘Renaissance’ singer with her award later in the show as she sat at a table with husband Jay Z.Beyoncé has just one win to go to make Grammys history as the most-decorated artist ever.Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here Read More Stars walk Grammys red carpet ahead of award showBeyonce’s father defends Dubai concert after backlash from LGBT+ fansGrammys 2023: Watch the stand out red carpet looks from this year’s awards
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Jennifer Hudson, Sharon Stone, & More of the Best Dressed Celebs From Clive Davis’ Star-Studded Pre-Grammy Gala

When there’s a star-studded party, there’s an even more packed, star-studded after-party. We’ve seen the Elton John and Vanity Fair ones that take place after the Oscars, the lowkey ones after the Golden Globes, and so on. However, the Grammys are a bit different because instead of an after-party, there’s usually a pre-party gala hosted by legendary music executive Clive Davis.
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé’s Dubai Performance Saw Nia Long, Kendall Jenner, And Chloe X Halle Looking Their Best

Others in attendance at the extravagant event include “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo, One Direction’s Liam Payne, and DDG. Just a few days ago, Beyoncé made her long-awaited return to the stage. Unfortunately for die-hard fans, the performance took place in Dubai. Several security measures were chiefly put in place to prevent any footage from getting out. However, some attendees still found a way to leak their clips, and the response has been nothing short of amazing.
CBS Sports

Rihanna scheduled to perform at Super Bowl 57 halftime show; get to know the nine-time Grammy award winner

For some, Super Bowl LVII is less of a game played between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs and more of a Rihanna concert. Rihanna is scheduled to perform at halftime of the big game in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, Feb. 12. The pop star has been generally quiet lately when it comes to her music career, so this is a major moment for her fans and for the music scene in general.
GLENDALE, AZ
Rolling Stone

See Jennifer Hudson, John Legend Duet on ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ to Mark 100th Episode

Jennifer Hudson and John Legend sang an impromptu duet of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Trouble Water” to celebrate the 100th episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. The two EGOT winners were making the usual daytime television conversation when Legend noticed the piano on the stage, an instrument that Hudson admittedly can’t play. Reading the room, Legend suggested the two sing together. “I know you very famously played the great Aretha Franklin, and she did a wonderful version of this song,” Legend told the Respect star. “I like to do this song too, and it’s on my new solo album. We...
Wide Open Country

Shania Twain Dances to Harry Styles at 2023 Grammy Awards

Shania Twain attended the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), and she seemed to have a particularly fun time dancing to Harry Styles' performance. In a clip captured by MTV News, the country singer is seen dancing in the audience as Styles performs his song "As It Was," which was nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.
American Songwriter

Taylor Swift Becomes an Award-Winning Director With 2023 Grammy Win

Taylor Swift just added yet another banner to her long list of accolades: award-winning director. At the Grammys pre-show, Swift took home the award for Best Music Video for her All Too Well: The Short Film. The self-directed video was pitted against Adele’s “Easy on Me,” BTS’ “Yet to Come,” Doja Cat’s “Woman,” Harry Styles’ “As It Was” and “Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy