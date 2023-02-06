ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Richest Cities in Texas Ranked for 2023

Dallas fort Worth? Austin? Houston? Have you ever wondered what's the richest city in the Lone Star State? Peep this list. 10-gallon hats, Texas swagger, and a whole lot of cash can be found in a quaint and bougie suburb of Dallas-Fort Worth. Homesnacks.com has studied and ranked every type...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?

Texas judges have the right to keep drivers from renewing their license if they don't pay traffic tickets or the fines associated with delaying payment — and our investigation found nearly one million current orders to do just that. Our KXAN investigation found it's a system keeping people from driving to work, and childcare, and often trapping families in a cycle of debt.
TEXAS STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Aeryn Hampton, 4-star ATH out of Texas for 2024, drops top 7 list

Aeryn Hampton is a 4-star athlete out of Daingerfield, Texas for the 2024 recruiting class. On Wednesday, Hampton dropped a list of his top 7 programs moving forward. Out of the SEC, Hampton kept Alabama and LSU in the mix for his commitment. Oklahoma and Texas — bound for the SEC in 2025 — also made the cut with Oregon, Michigan and Nebraska rounding out the full list.
DAINGERFIELD, TX
beckersasc.com

Sunvera Group partners with Michigan eye practice

Sunvera Group, an ophthalmology-focused management service organization, added Castleman Eye Center in Southgate, Mich., to its network. The deal marks Sunvera Group's second partnership of 2023, according to a Feb. 9 news release from the MSO. Castleman Eye Center was founded by the late Lawrence Castleman, MD, and has been...
SOUTHGATE, MI
beckersasc.com

Nevada physician sued for negligence, wrongful death

Medina Culver, DO, has been sued by a former patient's family for alleged wrongful death, This is Reno reported Feb. 6. America's Frontline Doctors, an advocacy group that was formed to oppose public health measures intended to stop the spread of COVID-19, is also named in the suit. The lawsuit...
NEVADA STATE
Ash Jurberg

Popular Texas sports retailer to open 100 new stores

Good news for fans of popular Texan sports retailer Academy Sports and Outdoors, with news that the company will open up to 100 new stores over the next few years. According to an official press release issued to investors, "Academy plans to continue its expansion efforts with the goal of opening a total of 80 to 100 new stores by the end of 2026."
TEXAS STATE
PV Tech

Longroad starts construction on 202MWdc Texas solar project

US renewables developer Longroad Energy has reached financial close and begun construction on the 202MWdc Umbriel Solar project in Polk County, Texas. The project began development in 2017 and commercial operation is expected before the end of the year. Umbriel Solar will deploy First Solar’s Series 6/6+ thin-film PV modules and trackers from Nextracker. Power generated at the plant will be purchased by Entergy Texas in a pre-agreed power purchase agreement (PPA).
POLK COUNTY, TX
PLANetizen

Property Appraisal Caps Unlikely to Pass in Texas

Lawmakers and tax experts alike are rejecting proposals to cap year-over-year increases in appraised home values, and hence property taxes, for Texas homeowners, calling it a Band-Aid that simply shifts the tax burden to other property owners and distorts the real estate market, reports Jeremy Wallace in the Houston Chronicle.
TEXAS STATE
beckersasc.com

Hawaii physicians say medical excise tax is affecting patient care

Hawaii's 4 percent medical excise tax has been a burden on physicians treating patients with Medicare, affecting patient care, NBC affiliate KPVI reported Feb. 8. Hawaii is one of two states that charge tax for medical services. It is the only state that taxes practices for Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare.
HAWAII STATE
beckersasc.com

BCBS North Carolina Foundation develops statewide health equity index

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation is bringing together healthcare leaders to create a health equity index to improve patient outcomes. The index will measure and guide numerous efforts within the state, according to a news release shared with Becker's. Possible areas of analysis include social determinants of health, access to behavioral healthcare, healthcare affordability, and maternal care and women's health.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
beckersasc.com

23 charged in $61.5M physician clinic fraud scheme

Twenty-three Michigan residents have been charged for their alleged involvement in two schemes to defraud Medicare of more than $61.5 million by paying kickbacks and billing CMS for unnecessary medical services at physician clinics that were not provided, the Justice Department said Feb. 7. Walid and Jalal Jamil, 62 and...
DETROIT, MI

