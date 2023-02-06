Read full article on original website
How a 12-year-old federal lawsuit turned a judge into Texas’ foster care czar
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. When U.S. District Judge Janis Graham Jack declared in 2015 that Texas foster kids were leaving state care more damaged than when they entered, it forced the state to confront decades of missteps.
Bed Bath & Beyond Continues Cutbacks in Texas with Even More Store Closures
Popular housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to close stores across Texas, with news this week of even more store closures. Last week it was announced four stores in Texas would close, but this list keeps growing with a press release issued today by the company adding to the list.
Richest Cities in Texas Ranked for 2023
Dallas fort Worth? Austin? Houston? Have you ever wondered what's the richest city in the Lone Star State? Peep this list. 10-gallon hats, Texas swagger, and a whole lot of cash can be found in a quaint and bougie suburb of Dallas-Fort Worth. Homesnacks.com has studied and ranked every type...
New Nonstop Route Connects Texas To Spring Break Capital Of The World
American Airlines just announced a new flight route just in time for spring break!
Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?
Texas judges have the right to keep drivers from renewing their license if they don't pay traffic tickets or the fines associated with delaying payment — and our investigation found nearly one million current orders to do just that. Our KXAN investigation found it's a system keeping people from driving to work, and childcare, and often trapping families in a cycle of debt.
4 Big Country counties make up top 25 in Texas with most deadly crashes
Nationwide, traffic fatalities rose 7.2% in 2020 to nearly 39,000. That number was the highest recorded since 2007.
Aeryn Hampton, 4-star ATH out of Texas for 2024, drops top 7 list
Aeryn Hampton is a 4-star athlete out of Daingerfield, Texas for the 2024 recruiting class. On Wednesday, Hampton dropped a list of his top 7 programs moving forward. Out of the SEC, Hampton kept Alabama and LSU in the mix for his commitment. Oklahoma and Texas — bound for the SEC in 2025 — also made the cut with Oregon, Michigan and Nebraska rounding out the full list.
Sunvera Group partners with Michigan eye practice
Sunvera Group, an ophthalmology-focused management service organization, added Castleman Eye Center in Southgate, Mich., to its network. The deal marks Sunvera Group's second partnership of 2023, according to a Feb. 9 news release from the MSO. Castleman Eye Center was founded by the late Lawrence Castleman, MD, and has been...
Nevada physician sued for negligence, wrongful death
Medina Culver, DO, has been sued by a former patient's family for alleged wrongful death, This is Reno reported Feb. 6. America's Frontline Doctors, an advocacy group that was formed to oppose public health measures intended to stop the spread of COVID-19, is also named in the suit. The lawsuit...
Popular Texas sports retailer to open 100 new stores
Good news for fans of popular Texan sports retailer Academy Sports and Outdoors, with news that the company will open up to 100 new stores over the next few years. According to an official press release issued to investors, "Academy plans to continue its expansion efforts with the goal of opening a total of 80 to 100 new stores by the end of 2026."
Longroad starts construction on 202MWdc Texas solar project
US renewables developer Longroad Energy has reached financial close and begun construction on the 202MWdc Umbriel Solar project in Polk County, Texas. The project began development in 2017 and commercial operation is expected before the end of the year. Umbriel Solar will deploy First Solar’s Series 6/6+ thin-film PV modules and trackers from Nextracker. Power generated at the plant will be purchased by Entergy Texas in a pre-agreed power purchase agreement (PPA).
Property Appraisal Caps Unlikely to Pass in Texas
Lawmakers and tax experts alike are rejecting proposals to cap year-over-year increases in appraised home values, and hence property taxes, for Texas homeowners, calling it a Band-Aid that simply shifts the tax burden to other property owners and distorts the real estate market, reports Jeremy Wallace in the Houston Chronicle.
Hawaii physicians say medical excise tax is affecting patient care
Hawaii's 4 percent medical excise tax has been a burden on physicians treating patients with Medicare, affecting patient care, NBC affiliate KPVI reported Feb. 8. Hawaii is one of two states that charge tax for medical services. It is the only state that taxes practices for Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare.
The 34th Heart of Texas Country Music Festival Scheduled for March 12 - April 1, 2023
The Heart of Texas Country Music Festival has become a destination event for Country Music fans from all over the country. On the first day of sales, fans from twenty two different states as well as Canada, England, Ireland, Scotland and Sweden purchased tickets for various shows and dances during the ten day music fest.
Former Texas teachers explain why they called it quits
Former teachers are sharing why they left the classroom.
'Solemn honor': Texas service dog with 250+ Southwest flights takes her final trip home
DALLAS — We're not crying, you're crying. OK, we're all crying after watching this video posted by Southwest Airlines on Tuesday. The Dallas-based airline on Feb. 2 had a very special guest on a Love Field-bound plane: Kaya, a German Shepherd service dog who was taking her final flight.
This tiny Houston restaurant & market is the most historic fast food place in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) – History can be found in books, museums, podcasts, and more of the same, but restaurants hold history that you can consume, taste and enjoy time and time again. So, we all know that America’s obsession with fast food will never end, and it’s helpful for everyone...
BCBS North Carolina Foundation develops statewide health equity index
The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation is bringing together healthcare leaders to create a health equity index to improve patient outcomes. The index will measure and guide numerous efforts within the state, according to a news release shared with Becker's. Possible areas of analysis include social determinants of health, access to behavioral healthcare, healthcare affordability, and maternal care and women's health.
23 charged in $61.5M physician clinic fraud scheme
Twenty-three Michigan residents have been charged for their alleged involvement in two schemes to defraud Medicare of more than $61.5 million by paying kickbacks and billing CMS for unnecessary medical services at physician clinics that were not provided, the Justice Department said Feb. 7. Walid and Jalal Jamil, 62 and...
These Texas cities are among the safest in America: report
Six Texas cities were highlighted as being the safest U.S. cities to live in.
