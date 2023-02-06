Read full article on original website
Supreme Court asks Biden administration to pick sides in North Carolina school skirt case
The Supreme Court asked the Biden administration this week to weigh in on whether it should take a case over a North Carolina charter school's dress code requiring its girl students to wear dresses or skirts.
SCOTUS takes up 'true threats' case out of Colorado, the latest in a series of state court appeals
The nation's highest court has shone a spotlight on Colorado's typically low-profile Court of Appeals, agreeing to review a decision of the 22-member court for the second time in under a decade. The U.S. Supreme Court, in granting appeals, occasionally gives the green-light to federal cases that come through the...
Federal judge could decide as soon as February to yank abortion pill nationwide
WASHINGTON — A Texas judge could decide as soon as next month whether to force the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to pull its two-decade-old approval of the abortion pill, which accounts for more than half of pregnancy terminations in the United States. A nationwide injunction in the case, as requested by anti-abortion groups, would […] The post Federal judge could decide as soon as February to yank abortion pill nationwide appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
A federal judge mocks the Supreme Court on abortion
Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. Last June, the Supreme Court...
Court throws out Wyoming doctor’s pill convictions
According to prosecutors, he prescribed nearly 2.2 million pills, nearly half of which were oxycodone, between 2011 and 2016, routinely after only perfunctory examinations or no examinations at all.
John Roberts' Wife Allegations Spark Call for Supreme Court Scrutiny
"We need more disclosure from judges and justices about spousal engagements that result in major paydays," said Gabe Roth of advocacy group Fix the Court.
Supreme Court Report Sparks Suspicions About Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito
SCOTUS' failure to identify who leaked the Dobbs draft has raised eyebrows among those who believe one of the court's conservative justices was behind it.
Republicans Push to Keep Nine Supreme Court Justices Instead of Expanding the Court
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Should our highest court add more justices? That’s something House republicans are pushing back against. They’re endorsing legislation to keep the number of Supreme Court justices at the number of what it currently is. “We need to keep the nine,” said Rep. Dusty Johnson...
Protesters gather outside SCOTUS Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade ruling
Protesters marched and chanted outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's Maryland home Sunday to mark the 50th anniversary of landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade.
Here are the Supreme Court justices attending, sitting out State of the Union
The five sitting Supreme Court justices attending the State of the Union are being joined by two of their predecessors, the first time a retired justice has attended the president’s address in 26 years. Retired Justices Stephen Breyer and Anthony Kennedy, two regular attendees during their years on the...
Tenth Circuit Reminds Cops It’s Unconstitutional To Pull People Over To Flirt With Them
When someone with a lot of power expresses an unprofessional interest in someone, the power imbalance makes it extremely difficult for the targeted person to resist these advances. Even in seemingly innocuous cases, it’s abusive, especially when the person making the advances insists on doing so while in uniform and on the job.
This Supreme Court Justice Absolutely, Positively Should Not Have A Street Named After Him
When lawyers, or maybe more accurately law students, get together and are feeling pedantic, the subject of all-time best and worst Supreme Court justices seems to come up. One justice that is *always* on the worst-of list is Roger Taney. The author of the Supreme Court’s biggest black eye, Dred...
Supreme Court's Alito and Thomas warn new gun control law raises 'serious' 2A questions
Two of the Supreme Court's most conservative justices warned this week that New York's concealed carry restrictions law raises "serious" constitutional questions ahead of arguments in four Second Amendment-related challenges at the federal appeals court level. In a short unsigned order Wednesday, the high court deferred to the U.S. Court...
Appeals court reverses another Adams County conviction due to judge's faulty analogy
Once again, Colorado's second-highest court on Thursday reversed a criminal conviction from Adams County because the trial judge explained the concept of reasonable doubt to jurors using an analogy that lowered the prosecution's burden of proof. The Court of Appeals has repeatedly overturned the convictions of defendants since the Colorado...
Federal judge allows Arizona to implement genetic-abnormality abortion ban
A ruling Thursday from a federal judge that reinstates an abortion ban from 2021 has once again complicated the legal landscape for providers in Arizona. U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Rayes refused to block a law that prohibits doctors from performing abortions due to the fetus’ genetic abnormality, saying that the overturning of Roe v. […] The post Federal judge allows Arizona to implement genetic-abnormality abortion ban appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Judge Christian Coomer should be removed from Appeals Court bench, panel says
A Georgia Court of Appeals judge found to have taken advantage of an older client and “illegally” using campaign funds t...
Appeals Court Rules Gun Law Unconstitutional
On Thursday, a federal appeals court ruled that a law banning those with domestic violence-related restraining orders from owning guns was unconstitutional. The case in question involves Zackey Rahimi, a suspect in five shootings in the Arlington area in December 2020 and January 2021. Police searched Rahimi’s house and found multiple firearms, which were illegal under federal law as he was subject to a state protective order for domestic violence from February 2020.
Kansas Supreme Court justices point to ‘chilling’ impact of law on voter registration activity
TOPEKA, Kansas (Kansas Reflector) — Kansas Supreme Court justices raised concerns Wednesday about the “chilling” effect a 2021 law could have on League of Women Voters volunteers and others who participate in voter registration drives. Part of the legislation makes it a crime to engage in conduct...
Attorneys General Tell CVS, Walgreens Mail-Order Distribution of Abortion Pills is Illegal
CVS and Walgreens have both recently announced that they are seeking FDA certification to use the mail to distribute mifepristone, the first pill used in a 2-drug abortion. A coalition of 20 state attorneys have sent letters to CVS and Walgreens, informing the pharmacy chains that their announced plan to distribute abortion pills via mail is illegal.1.
Appeals court rules live-streaming police during traffic stops protected by First Amendment
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that a North Carolina town’s policy that allegedly banned video live-streaming police during traffic stops was in violation of the First Amendment. The ruling stated that Dijon Sharpe was live-streaming his traffic stop on Facebook Live when police officer Myers Helms attempted to take his phone…
