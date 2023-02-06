Read full article on original website
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Feb. 9, 2023
The Vegas Golden Knights (30-18-4) look to continue their strong return from the break as they visit the Minnesota Wild (27-19-4) on Thursday at 5 p.m. PT at Xcel Energy Center. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340. Watch Party: Lifeguard Arena in Henderson. NOTES. Saturday's game is...
NHL
What it takes to adjust to a new league and an 82-game season
Lundkvist plays best game yet, acknowledges healthy scratches can be part of the process to developing consistency. The Stars coaching staff have worked very hard on the development of Nils Lundkvist this season. The 22-year-old defenseman was acquired just before training camp from the New York Rangers and has slotted...
NHL
Prospects Report: February 10, 2023
Iowa continues point streak, extending to 14 games. Iowa extended its season-long point-streak to 14 games this past week (9-0-5), beating Texas and falling to Rockford twice beyond regulation. Iowa opened the week with a 5-3 win over Texas on Feb. 1. Nic Petan recorded a hat trick while Sam Hentges and Sammy Walker each scored.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (29-16-5) at Devils (33-13-4) | 4:00 p.m.
Kraken want to return to their game, execute and play with pace in rematch versus the Devils. Time: 4:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. When these two teams met four weeks ago, the Kraken gutted out a 4-3 overtime winner at Climate Pledge Arena thanks to a goal from Andre Burakovsky 1:10 into bonus time. Head coach Dave Hakstol knows tonight's matchup at the Prudential Center will be another challenge against a team that currently sits second in the Metropolitan division.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ RED WINGS
FLAMES (24-17-10) @ RED WINGS (21-20-8) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (46) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli (19) Red Wings:. Points - Dylan Larkin (44)
NHL
NHL Pregame fan fest for Stadium Series game in Raleigh announced
NEW YORK - The National Hockey League (NHL®) has announced the attractions and hockey interactives planned for the Truly Hard Seltzer® NHL PreGame™, the official fan festival of the Saturday, Feb. 18 outdoor game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. Before the Hurricanes face the Capitals at 8 p.m. ET (broadcast on ABC and ESPN+ in the United States and on SN360, SN NOW and TVAS2 in Canada), the PreGame will entertain fans of all ages with fun hockey attractions at PNC Arena's East 1000 Parking Lot in Raleigh with dynamic activities from 2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. ET.
NHL
RECAP: Bobrovsky earns 350th career win with 33 saves against Sharks
SUNRISE, Fla. - Sergei Bobrovsky made 33 saves to help the Florida Panthers extend their winning streak to three games with a 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. With the win, Bobrovsky became just the 25th goalie in NHL history to reach 350...
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Tie Game Late, But Fall in OT to Blackhawks
Keller notches a goal and two assists along with 300th career point. Nick Bjugstad registered the equalizer late in the third period, but Chicago's Caleb Jones was the overtime hero to secure the 4-3 win for the Blackhawks over the Coyotes on Friday night. Clayton Keller factored into all three...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Savage Garden
NEW YORK, NY - Buoyed by a big trade for Vladimir Tarasenko the Rangers were raring to go when they hit the ice to play the Seattle Kraken. The visitors had to endure some big punches early - including an opening score by Tarasenko himself - and New York build up a seemingly insurmountable 3-0 lead after 20 minutes of play.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Sharks 1
Improving to 26-22-6, the Panthers have won each of their last three games. In two games since returning from the All-Star break, they've outscored the opposition 11-2. "We know we need to get on a bit of a run here," Panthers forward Sam Reinhart said. "We've got to take care of home ice, especially with all of the opportunities we have ahead of us."
NHL
DSP Returns to D.C.
On the penultimate day of 2022, ex-Caps winger Devante Smith-Pelly created and posted a heartfelt Instagram post to announce his retirement as a pro hockey player. Like every other member of Washington's first Stanley Cup championship team from 2017-18, Smith-Pelly will always be bonded tightly to D.C., and the District was his final NHL stop in a career that spanned nearly 400 regular season games. But Smith-Pelly's career also included three other NHL cities and a season playing in the KHL for that League's China-based team.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Brodin out for Wild against Stars
Kane, Toews miss practice for Blackhawks; Barkov game-time decision for Panthers on Thursday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Jonas Brodin will not play for the Wild against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET; TNT, BSN, BSWI, SN) because of a lower-body injury.
NHL
Hamilton, Big Hat, Big Play | FEATURE
On Thursday, the Devils hosted the Seattle Kraken, one of the best teams in the National Hockey League. And they had to do so without their superstar (and All-Star) Jack Hughes. The team announced the morning of the game that Hughes will be out of the lineup with an upper-body...
NHL
Capitals Recall Aliaksei Protas
ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Aliaksei Protas from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Protas, 22, has recorded 10 points (3g, 7a) in 42 games with Washington this season. The 6'6", 235-pound forward...
NHL
Tucker recalled from Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled defenseman Tyler Tucker from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Tucker, 22, has dressed in 30 games with the Thunderbirds this season, recording 15 points (two goals, 13 assists)...
NHL
C. Jones, Blackhawks recover to defeat Coyotes in OT
CHICAGO -- Caleb Jones scored at 3:37 of overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 4-3 win against the Arizona Coyotes at United Center on Friday. After Coyotes goalie Connor Ingram stopped Andreas Athanasiou on a breakaway, Jones picked up the loose puck in the right face-off circle, skated in and scored five-hole.
NHL
O'Reilly focused on playoff push with Blues, not trade rumors
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Ryan O'Reilly is focused on helping the St. Louis Blues get back into the Stanley Cup Playoff race, not about what may or may not happen leading up to the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline on March 3. A day after the Blues traded forward Vladimir Tarasenko...
NHL
Caps Back in Action in Boston
On Saturday afternoon in Boston, the Caps come out of their All-Star break/bye week hibernation to take on the Bruins at TD Garden. Washington makes its lone trip to Beantown this season to face the juggernaut Bruins, the NHL's best team by far to this point of the season. The Caps haven't seen the Bruins since dropping a 5-2 decision to them in the District on Oct. 12, opening night of the 2022-23 season.
NHL
Ed Sandford played 9 NHL seasons, then off-ice official in Boston
Former Bruins forward tells Fischler he regrets not winning Stanley Cup championship. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler features former Boston Bruins forward Ed Sandford in his...
NHL
Devils Begin 4-Game Road Trip at Minnesota Saturday | PREVIEW
New Jersey faces the Wild to open a four-game road swing. New Jersey begins a four-game road trip with a matchup in Minnesota Saturday night. Puck drop is 8:08 p.m. ET. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Check back an hour ahead of tonight's...
