NCAA Basketball: Georgia at Florida

The Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off their second straight National Championship, but all eyes in Athens are now on #3, as UGA aims to become the first team in college football history to win three consecutive National Championships. And they couldn’t be in a better position to do so. Not only do they have a ton of top-end talent returning, but they also benefit from a favorable schedule due to their matchup with Oklahoma being canceled. It will take a letdown for the Dawgs not to find themselves right back in the College Football Playoff, but in order to avoid that letdown, new faces must make a name for themselves.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO