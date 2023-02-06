NCAA Basketball: Georgia at Florida

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Gators Highlight NCAA CrisisAron SolomonGainesville, FL
More DeSantis Controversy As He Names Major Donor to UF BoardAsh JurbergFlorida State
That Coffee You Got at Opus, May Not be What You Think it is.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man faces second-degree murder charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Stand Up and Holler for the Gator Nation and Get a Free Shirt.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
dawgnation.com
Jalon Walker is the most interesting player on Georgia football’s 2023 defense
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. What makes Jalon Walker the most interesting player on 2023 Georgia football defense. The plan wasn’t for...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia's recruiting budget again leads the country, reportedly 30% more than any other school
Georgia again led the country in its spending on recruiting, and that continued a theme from recent years that led to back-to-back national championships under Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs spent just over $4.5 million on football recruiting during the school’s 2022 fiscal year, according to an NCAA financial report the athletics department provided Wednesday to the Athens Banner-Herald in response to an open-records request.
Red and Black
Former Georgia tennis star Lilly Kimbell dies at 31
Lilly Kimbell, a former University of Georgia women’s tennis player, died on Sunday. She was 31 years old. "We were stunned and heartbroken to learn of Lilly passing away," Georgia women’s tennis coach Jeff Wallace said. "I will always remember how she helped create a culture of excellence with her attitude and work ethic. Lilly was a fantastic teammate and was always smiling and laughing during practice and matches.”
Football World Disgusted By Georgia, Ohio State Move
This is not OK. During the College Football Playoff semifinal between Ohio State and Georgia, Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was knocked out by a devastating hit in the end zone. Ohio State went on to lose to Georgia, with Harrison missing the rest of the contest. This week, a Georgia ...
Forward CJ Felder Returning to Gators After Leave of Absence
After missing eight games for personal reasons, Gators forward CJ Felder is returning to the Florida unit.
tdalabamamag.com
David Pollack believes Alabama is trying to dethrone Georgia as the king of college football
During the national championship broadcast, former Georgia linebacker David Pollack proclaimed the Bulldogs to be the standard of college football directly in front of Alabama head coach Nick Saban nonetheless. Georgia proved worthy of those statements that night when it throttled TCU to claim its second consecutive championship title and...
247Sports
Everything Florida point guard Kyle Lofton said ahead of battle with Alabama
Florida is looking to avenge Saturday's five-point loss at Kentucky, though the slate doesn't get any easier for the Gators. UF travels to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for a battle with the Crimson Tide, the SEC's lone undefeated team in conference play. Ahead of the contest, the Gators addressed the media – here's everything graduate transfer point guard Kyle Lofton said ahead of UF's battle with 'Bama.
sportstalkatl.com
Georgia Bulldogs: ESPN names their top newcomer for 2023
The Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off their second straight National Championship, but all eyes in Athens are now on #3, as UGA aims to become the first team in college football history to win three consecutive National Championships. And they couldn’t be in a better position to do so. Not only do they have a ton of top-end talent returning, but they also benefit from a favorable schedule due to their matchup with Oklahoma being canceled. It will take a letdown for the Dawgs not to find themselves right back in the College Football Playoff, but in order to avoid that letdown, new faces must make a name for themselves.
texashsfootball.com
Georgia Bulldogs Target Atascocita Standout
Every recruiting cycle, the two-time defending champion Georgia Bulldogs offers a pair of scholarships to running backs. This spring, Atascocita four-star standout Tory Blaylock received an offer from the prestigious gridiron program. A native of Humble, Blaylock is only a sophomore and is already fielding scholarships from local programs Houston, Texas Tech, and UT, as well as powerhouses Notre Dame and Tennessee. Blaylock originally made the recruitment radar after former Dallas Cowboys DeMarco Murray personally recruited Blaylock for his alma mater at Oklahoma.
Football World Reacts To Marvin Harrison Jr's Announcement
On Wednesday afternoon, the football world became aware of a piece of memorabilia from the Georgia-Ohio State playoff game. Javon Bullard leveled Marvin Harrison Jr in a controversial play that left Harrison out for the rest of the game. Just over a month later, a signed photo of the play was ...
North Gwinnett football announces hire of Parkview’s Godfree
Eric Godfree was announced as North Gwinnett’s football coach Tuesday morning in a move expected since Godfree’s resigna...
UGA president unsure if policy changes needed after fatal crash
ATHENS — As university and police investigations continue into the fatal January crash that killed a football player and...
wuft.org
The missing photo: How a former UF student body president built a nearly forgotten legacy
On the third floor of the Reitz Union at the University of Florida, there is a display of photos of every past student body president since 1909, except one. Out of 116 past student body presidents, only one was missing a photo above his name. Almost no one knows why.
UGA cuts ribbon on Wormsloe facility
The new $1.8 million Experiential Learning Center will serve as a classroom, laboratory and gathering space at the Center for Research and Education.
wuga.org
Cook named next UGA VP Student Affairs
Michelle Garfield Cook, the University of Georgia’s senior vice provost, has been named UGA’s next vice president for student affairs, President Jere W. Morehead announced Monday. Cook is a veteran UGA leader and student advocate who has introduced numerous institution-wide initiatives benefitting students. She will succeed Victor K. Wilson, who is retiring from the university on September 30.
tourcounsel.com
Lakeshore Mall | Shopping mall in Gainesville, Georgia
Lakeshore Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Gainesville, Georgia. It was built in 1970 and features four anchor stores. The center opened as Lakeshore Plaza in 1970, featuring Roses Stores and JCPenney. Belk-Gallant joined in 1973 as a third anchor. An expansion in 1987 added a new wing on...
Gwinnett County lawmaker says Georgia’s arrest record prevents minorities from getting jobs
A Gwinnett County lawmaker told Channel 2 Action News Georgia’s arrest record system is preventing many poor and black and brown people from getting jobs. Channel 2′S Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke to the lawmaker who said the system needs to change. Representative Gregg Kennard introduced a bill for those who have been arrested but never charged and sometimes never even convicted but still have criminal records. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
atlantafi.com
These Atlanta Bed, Bath And Beyond Stores Will Remain Open
Bed, Bath and Beyond recently announced that it was closing nearly 40 more stores across the country as the copany teeters toward bankruptcy. In the Atlanta market, some popular store locations have not been spared. This article will tell you what you need to know about the Bed, Bath and...
Area briefs include arrest in Athens, indictments in Gainesville
A Flowery Branch woman faces charges after a shooting that began with an argument over a barking dog.
