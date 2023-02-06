ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

wimberleyview.com

Ice storm hits the Hill Country

Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Austin Chronicle

Council Balks at Deadline Pressure on Police Contract

In our feature this week on the aftermath of Winter Storm Mara ( ), we note Mayor Kirk Watson's frustration with City Manager Spencer Cronk for reasons beyond the unprecedented "ice hurricane." One of those is the apparent rush to finalize a new contract with the Austin Police Association before the current one expires March 31, even though big differences remain between APA and Council over civilian police oversight.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Energy warns tonight's storms could 'pose new issues'

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Energy is warning its customers that storms tonight and tomorrow morning could ‘pose new issues.’. The company tweeted asking people to take precautions because the trees are compromised and the winds could create a problem. They are urging people to:. Be aware of their surroundings...
AUSTIN, TX
Elgin Courier

Ice storm prompts disaster declaration in Elgin

A disaster has been declared after Elgin iced over last week. On Monday, Feb. 6, Mayor Theresa McShan issued a disaster declaration in the city of Elgin. The measure comes in response to widespread damage resulting from Winter Storm Mara. “The city of Elgin, Texas, is facing significant threats to...
ELGIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

We Have an Issue: A Song of Ice and Fire

As I write this, my neighborhood's near-constant buzz of chain saws roars on, and I'm looking out the window, across the street, at a branch impaled in a roof like something out of a horror movie. We're all still in recovery mode from last week's "ice hurricane." You might have noticed the Chronicle's print issue came out a day late last week, on account of electricity and internet getting knocked out at the office. Then again, if you were one of the couple hundred thousand folks who lost power last week, the only thing you probably noticed was how damn dark and cold it was. To the benighted few still without power a week later – you have my deepest sympathies.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Best Buy in Pflugerville to close permanently

Best Buy in Pflugerville will close March 4. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) The Best Buy electronics and appliance store located in the Stone Hill Town Center at 19000 Limestone Commercial Drive, Ste. 600, Pflugerville, will close permanently March 4. A Best Buy representative confirmed the closure, saying low sales volume and...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KXAN

Police called after threat against Austin power crew

Craig Brooks, Austin Energy's director of operations who's overseeing those providing mutual aid, told reporters Monday that crews are dealing with a few "irate customers." During one incident, he said workers had to call Austin police after receiving threats for working near someone's property. He did not specify where or when this happened, though.
AUSTIN, TX

