Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Republican DiesNews Breaking LIVEAustin, TX
Longtime Top Republican DiesDaily News NowAustin, TX
Some Want to Fire the City Manager Over His Response to Winter WeatherTom HandyAustin, TX
4th Stimulus Update 2023: Joe Biden announces a significant ‘May deadline’MEDIALINKERS NEWSAustin, TX
What Happened To These Missing Women Who Vanished From Austin, Texas Months Apart?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
Related
Austin Chronicle
As Austin Recovers From Winter Storm Mara, City Manager's Job Is (Again) on the Line
Spencer Cronk's future as Austin's city manager is once again up for debate, amid widespread outrage after stumbles in the city's response to what has now been named Winter Storm Mara – what the chair of the Public Utility Commission of Texas called "an ice hurricane" that made a direct hit on Austin last week.
wimberleyview.com
Ice storm hits the Hill Country
Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
Branch disposal fee reduced in Williamson County after ice storm
The cost to dump a pickup truckload of brush and limbs at the Williamson County Landfill in Hutto has been reduced to $10 a load after last week’s ice storm.
Austin Chronicle
Council Balks at Deadline Pressure on Police Contract
In our feature this week on the aftermath of Winter Storm Mara ( ), we note Mayor Kirk Watson's frustration with City Manager Spencer Cronk for reasons beyond the unprecedented "ice hurricane." One of those is the apparent rush to finalize a new contract with the Austin Police Association before the current one expires March 31, even though big differences remain between APA and Council over civilian police oversight.
300-job knife factory, HQ project dies in Leander
An economic development project that had been billed as a milestone for a Williamson County suburb has fizzled out.
Austin Chronicle
Quack’s Bakery, Julio’s, and Others Weather a Weeklong Power Outage
When Quack’s on 43rd street closed early due to poor weather conditions on January 31, no one knew that it would be a full week before the nearly 40-year-old bakery would be able to open again. The bakery lost power due to last week’s ice storm, and the posts...
fox7austin.com
Austin Energy warns tonight's storms could 'pose new issues'
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Energy is warning its customers that storms tonight and tomorrow morning could ‘pose new issues.’. The company tweeted asking people to take precautions because the trees are compromised and the winds could create a problem. They are urging people to:. Be aware of their surroundings...
Can I burn my tree stumps, fallen branches post-storm?
As Central Texas pivots into recovery mode following last week's ice storm, many properties have been littered by fallen trees, branches and discarded limbs.
Elgin Courier
Ice storm prompts disaster declaration in Elgin
A disaster has been declared after Elgin iced over last week. On Monday, Feb. 6, Mayor Theresa McShan issued a disaster declaration in the city of Elgin. The measure comes in response to widespread damage resulting from Winter Storm Mara. “The city of Elgin, Texas, is facing significant threats to...
Incoming stormy weather poses threat to ongoing power restoration in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Rounds of freezing rain on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week brought Austin to a halt. Traffic accidents, downed trees and region-wide power outages were the largest impacts felt from this event, and in many neighborhoods, restoration is ongoing. Now this week, a cold front poses...
Austin Chronicle
We Have an Issue: A Song of Ice and Fire
As I write this, my neighborhood's near-constant buzz of chain saws roars on, and I'm looking out the window, across the street, at a branch impaled in a roof like something out of a horror movie. We're all still in recovery mode from last week's "ice hurricane." You might have noticed the Chronicle's print issue came out a day late last week, on account of electricity and internet getting knocked out at the office. Then again, if you were one of the couple hundred thousand folks who lost power last week, the only thing you probably noticed was how damn dark and cold it was. To the benighted few still without power a week later – you have my deepest sympathies.
Austin residents outraged that power outages could last through Sunday
Many blame city leadership while praising line crews.
Best Buy in Pflugerville to close permanently
Best Buy in Pflugerville will close March 4. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) The Best Buy electronics and appliance store located in the Stone Hill Town Center at 19000 Limestone Commercial Drive, Ste. 600, Pflugerville, will close permanently March 4. A Best Buy representative confirmed the closure, saying low sales volume and...
Police called after threat against Austin power crew
Craig Brooks, Austin Energy's director of operations who's overseeing those providing mutual aid, told reporters Monday that crews are dealing with a few "irate customers." During one incident, he said workers had to call Austin police after receiving threats for working near someone's property. He did not specify where or when this happened, though.
Shelter in place lifted at ACC Cypress Creek after reports of armed person
The order came as a precautionary measure at 12 p.m. Wednesday amid reports of an armed person near campus.
Last freeze? Here’s when we leave winter behind
As Central Texas continues to pick up the pieces, chainsaw broken tree limbs and slowly watch power restoration numbers climb, you may be ready to leave winter behind.
fox7austin.com
Austin weather: Rain on the way in Central Texas
Following some beautiful sunny days, showers and storms are on the way. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
Crash on northbound MoPac impacts Tuesday morning commute time
At one point, all northbound lanes of MoPac were closed. They reopened shortly after 8 a.m.
Comments / 0