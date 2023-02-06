As I write this, my neighborhood's near-constant buzz of chain saws roars on, and I'm looking out the window, across the street, at a branch impaled in a roof like something out of a horror movie. We're all still in recovery mode from last week's "ice hurricane." You might have noticed the Chronicle's print issue came out a day late last week, on account of electricity and internet getting knocked out at the office. Then again, if you were one of the couple hundred thousand folks who lost power last week, the only thing you probably noticed was how damn dark and cold it was. To the benighted few still without power a week later – you have my deepest sympathies.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO