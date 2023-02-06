Post Senior Bowl Raiders mock draft roundup

The Senior Bowl is behind us and the Super Bowl is under a week away. That also means we are single digit days away (nine) from the deadline (Feb 15) for either trading or cutting Derek Carr.

That move is inevitable, so it should not affect the mock drafts. I say *should* not because some mock drafters may be waiting for it to actually happen before they change their prediction.

As it stands now, here are 27 mock drafts from across the internet.

Feb 6 ESPN (Miller) Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern

Feb 6 Draft Countdown (Hallam) Chrisitan Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Feb 5 CBS Sports (Wilson) Paris Johnson Jr, T, Ohio State

Feb 5 Pro Football Network (Cummings) Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Feb 3 College Sports Wire (Conn) Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Feb 3 CBS Sports (Stackpole) Paris Johnson Jr, T, Ohio State

Feb 3 Pro Football Network (Broback) CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Feb 3 NFL.com (Edholm) Paris Johnson Jr, T, Ohio State

Feb 3 Draftwire (Easterling) Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Feb 2 CBS Sports (Trapasso) Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Feb 2 CBS Sports (Edwards) Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern

Feb 2 Pro Football Network (Hasan) Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern

Feb 2 Yahoo! Sports (McDonald) Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Feb 1 Touchdown Wire (Farrar) Myles Murphy, ED, Clemson

Feb 1 Walter Football (Cherepinsky) Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Jan 31 Athlon Sports (Fischer) Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Jan 31 Sporting News (Iyer) Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

Jan 30 The Draft Network (Marino) Paris Johnson Jr, T, Ohio State

Jan 30 Pro Football Focus (Sikkema) Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern

Jan 30 SB Nation (Schofield) Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern

Jan 30 The Athletic (Baumgardner) CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Jan 30 33rd Team Broderick Jones, T, Georgia

Jan 27 Walter Football (Campbell) Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Jan 26 Pro Football Focus (Mosher) CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Jan 26 Drafttek Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Jan 20 NFL.com (Jeremiah) Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern

Jan 17 The Athletic (Brugler) Paris Johnson Jr, T, Ohio State

Most picked players: Peter Skoronski (6), Will Levis (5), Paris Johnson Jr (5), Anthony Richardson (3), CJ Stroud (3)

Picks by position: Quarterback (12), Tackle (12), Cornerback (2), Edge Defender (1)

Offense: 24