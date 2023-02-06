Post Senior Bowl Raiders mock draft roundup
The Senior Bowl is behind us and the Super Bowl is under a week away. That also means we are single digit days away (nine) from the deadline (Feb 15) for either trading or cutting Derek Carr.
That move is inevitable, so it should not affect the mock drafts. I say *should* not because some mock drafters may be waiting for it to actually happen before they change their prediction.
As it stands now, here are 27 mock drafts from across the internet.
Feb 6 ESPN (Miller) Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern
Feb 6 Draft Countdown (Hallam) Chrisitan Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Feb 5 CBS Sports (Wilson) Paris Johnson Jr, T, Ohio State
Feb 5 Pro Football Network (Cummings) Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Feb 3 College Sports Wire (Conn) Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Feb 3 CBS Sports (Stackpole) Paris Johnson Jr, T, Ohio State
Feb 3 Pro Football Network (Broback) CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Feb 3 NFL.com (Edholm) Paris Johnson Jr, T, Ohio State
Feb 3 Draftwire (Easterling) Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Feb 2 CBS Sports (Trapasso) Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Feb 2 CBS Sports (Edwards) Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern
Feb 2 Pro Football Network (Hasan) Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern
Feb 2 Yahoo! Sports (McDonald) Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Feb 1 Touchdown Wire (Farrar) Myles Murphy, ED, Clemson
Feb 1 Walter Football (Cherepinsky) Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Jan 31 Athlon Sports (Fischer) Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Jan 31 Sporting News (Iyer) Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
Jan 30 The Draft Network (Marino) Paris Johnson Jr, T, Ohio State
Jan 30 Pro Football Focus (Sikkema) Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern
Jan 30 SB Nation (Schofield) Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern
Jan 30 The Athletic (Baumgardner) CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Jan 30 33rd Team Broderick Jones, T, Georgia
Jan 27 Walter Football (Campbell) Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Jan 26 Pro Football Focus (Mosher) CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Jan 26 Drafttek Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Jan 20 NFL.com (Jeremiah) Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern
Jan 17 The Athletic (Brugler) Paris Johnson Jr, T, Ohio State
Most picked players: Peter Skoronski (6), Will Levis (5), Paris Johnson Jr (5), Anthony Richardson (3), CJ Stroud (3)
Picks by position: Quarterback (12), Tackle (12), Cornerback (2), Edge Defender (1)
Offense: 24
