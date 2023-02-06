Read full article on original website
auburntigers.com
Track and Field head to Tiger Paw Invite and Music City Challenge
AUBURN, Ala. – After a break from competition this past weekend, the Auburn track and field team will split the squad between the Tiger Paw Invite in Clemson, South Carolina and Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tennessee this weekend. Action from the Clemson Indoor Track begins Friday at 10:00...
opelikaobserver.com
The Tipsy Tiger Takes Over The Plains
AUBURN — For Aliceson LeCroy, being a traveling bartender was not her expected career path. Originally attending school to become an EMT, LeCroy changed career paths and went to school to become a dental assistant. For 10 years, LeCroy worked as a dental assistant until four years ago, when one of her best friends suggested that the two become traveling bartenders. After being convinced that her friend was not making up the job, the two started working for a company where they traveled around the country bartending for various events.
Clemson again taps pipeline to this Alabama high school
Given the importance of in-state recruiting in college football, it’s not unusual to see teams add players to their programs from some of the same local high schools year after year. But Clemson has (...)
opelikaobserver.com
AU Jungle Expanding with Auburn Athletics
AUBURN — The year 2022 was a thrilling year for Auburn University sports. Auburn climbed to the top of the men’s basketball rankings for the first time in program history, gymnastics reached the National Championships under the leadership of Olympic Gold Medalist Suni Lee, baseball made a College World Series run and softball broke into the NCAA Tournament behind an electric freshman class.
auburntigers.com
Tigers host No. 1 South Carolina Thursday night
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn women's basketball will take on the nation's top-ranked team for the second time this season as No. 1 South Carolina visits Neville Arena Thursday night. Game time is set for 7 p.m. CT. The first 100 students can pick up a limited edition 90s-themed bucket...
auburntigers.com
Role model: Auburn gymnast Suni Lee embraces spotlight
AUBURN, Ala. – Sunisa Lee understands when her fans want to take her picture, say hello or get her autograph. “I love meeting fans because I know it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” the Auburn sophomore gymnast said. One month after winning a gold medal in the all-around at...
auburntigers.com
Auburn baseball to appear on eight national broadcasts
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – As a part of ESPN's college baseball coverage announced Tuesday, Auburn baseball will appear on national television on eight occasions during the 2023 regular season. Auburn's national TV slate includes broadcasts for five home games and three road contests and is as follows. Date Opponent Time...
Video Of Furious Bruce Pearl Going Viral Today
Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl was understandably frustrated after an 83-78 loss to Texas A&M on Tuesday night. In fact, Pearl even got into a heated exchange with a fan after the final whistle at Reed Arena. It's unclear exactly what was said, but some fans are doing their best to ...
auburntigers.com
Auburn stays confident, turns focus to pivotal clash at Texas A&M
AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn players were obviously disappointed following Saturday's loss to Tennessee. They had come so close to knocking off No. 2 on the road. But the performance and the fact that the Tigers did almost pull the upset – it bred confidence, too. at Texas...
auburntigers.com
Black History Month: Catching up with Ronda Brooks Black
Follow along this February as Auburn soccer catches up with some of its most notable and successful alumnae as we celebrate Black History Month. Next to take the field is Ronda Brooks Black, an NSCAA All-American and the 2006 SEC Defender of the Year. Q: Why did you choose to...
auburntigers.com
In his own words: Fall 2022 PNC Achiever David Edmondson
AUBURN, Ala. - Auburn men's track and field student-athlete David Edmondson was named the male recipient of the Fall 2022 PNC Achievers Award last month. The award is given out to student-athletes based on their well-rounded achievement through leadership, academic success, community engagement and in competition. Edmondson, who grew up...
tdalabamamag.com
Trinity Presbyterian freshman RB Ja’Michael Jones becoming national recruit
Trinity Presbyterian School’s running back, Ja’Michael Jones’ offer list is starting to resemble the list of some of the nation’s top prospects, and he is only a freshman. Jones currently holds 11 D1 offers, including offers from Auburn, Georgia, USC and Texas A&M after an impressive...
auburntigers.com
Auburn baseball's Casey Mize highlights Diamond Club banquet
AUBURN, Ala. – As he had done five years earlier, Casey Mize attended the Auburn Diamond Club preseason banquet with his family at Neville Arena, where a Major League Baseball pitcher shared stories. Back then, it was Tim Hudson and Tom Glavine swapping big league tales in the practice...
opelikaobserver.com
Coach and Player, Father and Son: OHS’s Speakmans
OPELIKA — The bond between a father and his son is one of the closest relationships many people will ever have. A father coaching his son in sports creates some of the best memories within those relationships. Opelika High School head football coach Erik Speakman and his son Bryce have gotten to enjoy making those memories at the high school level. With Bryce signing to play baseball at Gadsden State, it is safe to say that Speakman is one proud dad.
auburntigers.com
Eshleman, Coggin notch top-10 outings to conclude Thomas Sharkey
STATESBORO, Ga. – Utilizing a pair of two-under rounds in the tournament finale, Auburn men's golfers Ryan Eshleman and Austin Coggin concluded play at the Thomas Sharkey Individual Intercollegiate Monday, finishing tied for sixth and 10th, respectively. "I got off to a great start, hitting the ball well and...
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Homemade Pecan Pie At This Alabama Bakery
Do you consider yourself the ultimate pie lover? If so, you’ll want to visit Pies By Mike. This Alabama bakery offers some of the best homemade pies you’ll ever eat, especially their famous pecan pie. For information about this old-fashioned pie, which many people claim is the best pecan pie in Alabama, take a look below.
You can vote for this Alabama small town as best in South
Alabama already has the nation’s best city to live in. Now you can vote to make another town the best in the South. Alexander City has been nominated as Best Small Southern Town by USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2023 and winners are determined by an online vote. Alexander City is the only Alabama city among the 20 nominees – which include towns and cities from Texas to Florida to Virginia.
WTVM
Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn increases security after shelter-in-place
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee-Scott Academy has enhanced security after a shelter-in-place earlier Wednesday morning. Officials say the suspect is no longer in the area of Lee-Scott Academy. The school is no longer in shelter-in-place. Police activity was increased around the school due to information about a suspect within a...
2 killed in car crash involving deer in southeast Alabama
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man and woman are dead after crashing their car into a deer and leaving the road in Barbour County. Christopher Rocqual Wood-Caple, 28, of Clayton, was killed after the 2014 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving hit a deer, left the road, and struck a culvert and a tree before […]
