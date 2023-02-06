Read full article on original website
Pitt AP poll rankings update
Fresh off a week that included a 65-64 win in North Carolina’s Dean Smith Center, the Pittsburgh Panthers have parlayed success in one of the most inhospitable ACC environments to move up in this week’s AP Poll. The Panthers received the fifth-most votes of any non-ranked team, earning them the unofficial title of #30 in the country.
Hawkeye Women’s Basketball is Heating Up
In today’s world of “What have you done for me lately?” it’s easy to take things for granted and to always want more. As a Hawkeye fan we are all looking ahead to Tuesday’s huge game at Indiana. Before we delve into that, however, let’s celebrate what this Iowa team has done.
Whether by desperation or by trusting the process, Michigan is turning things around
On Jan. 29, following a brutal 83-61 demolishing at the hands of the Penn State Nittany Lions, Wolverines fans undoubtedly felt like the Michigan men’s basketball team had hit rock bottom. With an overall record of 11-10, a .500 conference tally that put them in the tail end of...
Rockets Heading to Akron for Tuesday Night Showdown with Zips
TOLEDO, Ohio - The Toledo men's basketball team (17-6, 8-2 MAC) has an opportunity to move into a first-place tie in the Mid-American Conference when it visits first-place Akron (17-6, 9-1 MAC) on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Tip-off time for the contest is 7:00 p.m. with streaming on ESPN+. The Rockets...
Ducas Named Bay Alarm Student-Athlete of the Week
MORAGA, Calif. — There were a number of players who held significant roles in No. 15 Saint Mary's Men's Basketball sweeping through their past week, including a big win over a ranked Gonzaga team. One of those was Alex Ducas, who was named this week's Bay Alarm Student-Athlete for his performances over the weekend.
ACC Basketball Standings, Schedules and TV Listings
Atlantic Coast Basketball standings, schedule and television listings.
Longhorns Daily News: Texas men’s basketball lands in AP Top 5 in latest poll
The AP released its latest national poll for NCAA men’s basketball. And ... the Texas Longhorns are in the final Top 5. Reactions to this week’s AP poll and the storylines that matter:. -Texas back in the top 5. -K-State back to Earth. -Marquette in the top 10.
FRIED BY THE FRIARS: Hoyas Lose Another One, No. 20 Providence Wins 74-62
Your Georgetown Hoyas (6-19, 1-13 Big East) lost another game to the Providence Friars (18-6, 10-3 Big East) on Wednesday. Patrick Ewing’s Hoyas have lost 4 straight since their victory over DePaul and 33 of their last 34 BIG EAST games. Ed Cooley’s crew did not run away with this one but carried a comfortable lead over Georgetown through the last 28 minutes of the game. They are 13-0 at home this year. Despite GU being held at arm’s length, Bradley Ezewiro impressed off the bench, finding open gaps in the Friars’ defense for several thunderous second-half dunks.
Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 2/9/23 - VT&NCSU Breakdown and Duke Preview
Zach and Ben are on the pod - flying without their wise and charming steward - Pierce, because he had adult things to take care of this week and didn’t want to hear about the Eagles. The duo manage to successfully record a full show nonetheless with some thoughts on the Virginia Cavaliers’ recent games against VaTech and NC State - and a thorough breakdown of Saturday’s visiting Duke Blue Devils. How optimistic are we feeling after the impressive win over the Wolfpack? How embarrassing is the VT loss now that they got punked by BC?
Blue Devils to Play Six Nationally Televised Games in 2023
DURHAM – Duke baseball is scheduled to play six nationally televised games during the 2023 season, including four games at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. New for the 2023 season, all 15 games of the ACC Championship will be available on the ESPN family of networks. The ACC Network will carry all 12 pool play games along with the semifinals, while ESPN2 will televise the championship game.
College Basketball Odds: North Carolina vs. Wake Forest prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/7/2023
The featured game on ESPN’s college basketball action will come between two hungry teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The North Carolina Tar Heels (15-8) will face off against an evenly matched opponent in the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-9). ESPN coverage will be live from Winston-Salem, North Carolina for this in-state tilt. Check out our college basketball odds series for our North Carolina-Wake Forest prediction and pick.
Game Chat: Virginia Tech hosts Boston College
Game Information: The Virginia Tech Hokies (14-9, 4-8) host the Boston College Eagles (11-13, 5-8) at 7 PM in Cassell Coliseum.
Xavier Announces Season Ticket Pricing For The 2023-24 Men’s Basketball Season
CINCINNATI --- Xavier University Athletics announced that season ticket pricing for the 2023-24 men's basketball season has been set! You can view the 2023-24 pricing map here. The majority of season ticket holders will see no change in their cost from the 2022-23 season. Just over 20 percent of all seats will be subject to a modest price increase. The renewal process will begin in early March for current season ticket holders.
Links, News and Notes: Kleven season?
It seems like just yesterday that I was writing that the Sens don’t play until Saturday. It was actually three days ago, and that’s still true. That doesn’t mean there’s nothing to talk about in Sens land, so let’s get to it. Ian Mendes (autorec)...
TNIAAM Reacts Survey: Tell us what you think about Jim Boeheim’s future
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. It’s time to share your thoughts on some of the...
LINKS: Ewing’s Handling of Spears, Murray Seems Insane
When you’re doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results, it’s insanity, right? Well, your Georgetown Hoyas (6-18, 1-12) lost 32 of their last 33 BIG EAST games when No. 24 UConn (18-6, 7-6) came to town and unsurprisingly outlasted the Hoyas, 68-62. In the loss, Primo Spears, one of the conference’s top scorers at 16.8 ppg, attempted one shot (0-1) in 37 minutes of playing time. He did have 5 assists and only 1 turnover, but Patrick Ewing allowed Spears to pretty much be a non-factor in a close game against a top-25 team, while attempting no second-half shots.
