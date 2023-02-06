ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Vogue Magazine

Who Will Rihanna Bring Out for Her Super Bowl Halftime Show?

In less than two weeks, Rihanna will deliver a highly anticipated performance at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. Scant details about her act have been revealed so far—but that certainly hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about everything from Rihanna’s wardrobe to her set list and whether she’ll debut new music. Yet among their most urgent questions is this: What surprise guests, if any, will Rihanna bring out?
HollywoodLife

Beyonce Is Gorgeous In Silver Mini With Husband Jay-Z For United Master GRAMMY Party: Photos

Bow down to Queen Bey! Beyoncé stole the spotlight when she arrived at the United Master Celebration of Independence pre-Grammy party in Hollywood on Friday, February 3. Walking alongside her dapper husband Jay-Z, the “Alien Superstar” hitmaker rocked a shimmering silver mini dress for the celeb-heavy occasion. The pair partied the night away next to DJ Khaled, Wiz Khalifa, Future and Adele’s boyfriend, Rich Paul.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rihanna scheduled to perform at Super Bowl 57 halftime show; get to know the nine-time Grammy award winner

For some, Super Bowl LVII is less of a game played between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs and more of a Rihanna concert. Rihanna is scheduled to perform at halftime of the big game in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, Feb. 12. The pop star has been generally quiet lately when it comes to her music career, so this is a major moment for her fans and for the music scene in general.
GLENDALE, AZ
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé’s Dubai Performance Saw Nia Long, Kendall Jenner, And Chloe X Halle Looking Their Best

Others in attendance at the extravagant event include “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo, One Direction’s Liam Payne, and DDG. Just a few days ago, Beyoncé made her long-awaited return to the stage. Unfortunately for die-hard fans, the performance took place in Dubai. Several security measures were chiefly put in place to prevent any footage from getting out. However, some attendees still found a way to leak their clips, and the response has been nothing short of amazing.
Wide Open Country

Shania Twain Dances to Harry Styles at 2023 Grammy Awards

Shania Twain attended the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), and she seemed to have a particularly fun time dancing to Harry Styles' performance. In a clip captured by MTV News, the country singer is seen dancing in the audience as Styles performs his song "As It Was," which was nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

