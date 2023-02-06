For some, Super Bowl LVII is less of a game played between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs and more of a Rihanna concert. Rihanna is scheduled to perform at halftime of the big game in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, Feb. 12. The pop star has been generally quiet lately when it comes to her music career, so this is a major moment for her fans and for the music scene in general.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO