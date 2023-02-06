Read full article on original website
Related
Who Will Rihanna Bring Out for Her Super Bowl Halftime Show?
In less than two weeks, Rihanna will deliver a highly anticipated performance at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. Scant details about her act have been revealed so far—but that certainly hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about everything from Rihanna’s wardrobe to her set list and whether she’ll debut new music. Yet among their most urgent questions is this: What surprise guests, if any, will Rihanna bring out?
Everything to Know about the 2023 Grammy Awards
Who's hosting, who's set to perform, who's up for the most awards, and which surprise A-listers we hope to see take the stage
Beyoncé Broke A Huge Grammy Record, But Fans Can't Stop Seething Over Harry Styles Winning Album Of The Year
It was a huge night at the Grammy's for Beyoncé, but many were salty that Album of the Year honors went to Harry Styles.
Even before Beyoncé's album of the year snub, Jay-Z said Grammys 'missed the moment'
In a recent interview with Tidal that dropped on Monday, Jay-Z offered insight into why he feels the Recording Academy continues to "miss the moment" when it comes to Beyoncé.
netflixjunkie.com
“I just couldn’t…” – Jennifer Lopez Opens up on Why She Rejected Madonna and Britney Spears’ Iconic Performances at the 2003 Vmas
The world once missed a chance to embrace three legendary music icons together on the stage. Remember the iconic smooch between Britney Spears and Madonna that happened on the stage of the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards? Recently, Jennifer Lopez revealed that she was going to be a part of it.
EW.com
Whitney Houston emotionally honored by Kevin Costner and Jennifer Hudson at Clive Davis gala at Beverly Hilton
Just a week before the 11th anniversary of Whitney Houston's tragic death at the Beverly Hilton, Jennifer Hudson honored the legendary singer with a performance of "Greatest Love of All" in the historic hotel's ballroom. Kevin Costner also appeared, paying tribute to his The Bodyguard costar with a touching speech.
Beyonce Is Gorgeous In Silver Mini With Husband Jay-Z For United Master GRAMMY Party: Photos
Bow down to Queen Bey! Beyoncé stole the spotlight when she arrived at the United Master Celebration of Independence pre-Grammy party in Hollywood on Friday, February 3. Walking alongside her dapper husband Jay-Z, the “Alien Superstar” hitmaker rocked a shimmering silver mini dress for the celeb-heavy occasion. The pair partied the night away next to DJ Khaled, Wiz Khalifa, Future and Adele’s boyfriend, Rich Paul.
Why Is Beyonce Late to the 2023 Grammy Awards? Details on Her Tardy Arrival
Beyoncé has made history as one of the most highly decorated artists of all time — but why is she late to the 2023 Grammys? Keep reading to find out everything we know about the songstresses’ tardy arrival. Why Was Beyonce Late to the 2023 Grammys?. After...
In Style
Jennifer Lopez Was Supposed to Be Part Of Britney Spears and Madonna's Iconic 2003 VMAs Performance
Madonna, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera's iconic 2003 MTV Video Music Award performance almost didn't happen. Well, at least, not the way it ended up playing out on stage — according to Jennifer Lopez. On Tuesday, J.Lo revealed that the infamous award show moment was actually supposed to include...
Grammys 2023: Taylor Swift's hushed convo with ex Harry Styles, more juicy moments not seen on TV
Beyoncé arrived late, but we were at the Grammys bright and early backstage, on the red carpet and inside the show. Here's what TV didn't show you.
Beyonce’s world tour is coming to Tampa this summer
She's at Raymond James Stadium this August.
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
seventeen.com
Niall Horan and Liam Payne Supported Harry Styles' Grammy Win and Our Hearts Can't Take It
Despite any rumored drama, the members of One Direction have got a whole lot of history. After Harry Styles took home the Album of the Year award for Harry's House at the 2023 Grammys on February 5, his former bandmates Niall Horan and Liam Payne showed him love on social media.
musictimes.com
Grammys 2023 Performers Announced But Still No Word For Taylor Swift, Beyonce
The first wave of Grammy Awards performers were finally announced, but the A-listers like Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and Harry Styles have yet to confirm their attendance. According to The Recording Academy, the first eight Grammy 2023 performers are finally unveiled. Sam Smith and Kim Petras, both nominated for Best Pop...
CBS Sports
Rihanna scheduled to perform at Super Bowl 57 halftime show; get to know the nine-time Grammy award winner
For some, Super Bowl LVII is less of a game played between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs and more of a Rihanna concert. Rihanna is scheduled to perform at halftime of the big game in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, Feb. 12. The pop star has been generally quiet lately when it comes to her music career, so this is a major moment for her fans and for the music scene in general.
Rihanna 'excited to have Barbados' on the Super Bowl stage
Rihanna says she's "excited to have Barbados" on the Super Bowl stage ahead of her highly anticipated halftime performance.
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé’s Dubai Performance Saw Nia Long, Kendall Jenner, And Chloe X Halle Looking Their Best
Others in attendance at the extravagant event include “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo, One Direction’s Liam Payne, and DDG. Just a few days ago, Beyoncé made her long-awaited return to the stage. Unfortunately for die-hard fans, the performance took place in Dubai. Several security measures were chiefly put in place to prevent any footage from getting out. However, some attendees still found a way to leak their clips, and the response has been nothing short of amazing.
Rihanna Super Bowl setlist: we make our best guesses
The Rihanna Super Bowl halftime show has fans very excited. While the list of songs she's performing is a closely guarded secret, we're making our best guess.
Shania Twain Dances to Harry Styles at 2023 Grammy Awards
Shania Twain attended the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), and she seemed to have a particularly fun time dancing to Harry Styles' performance. In a clip captured by MTV News, the country singer is seen dancing in the audience as Styles performs his song "As It Was," which was nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.
Justin Timberlake Attempts to Distract Jessica Biel During Leg Workout
Justin Timberlake can find any reason to rock his body. Case in point: his wife Jessica Biel's latest workout video. On Feb. 4, the Candy star shared an Instagram clip where she's seen deeply...
Comments / 0