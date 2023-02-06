Read full article on original website
A Man Called Out Californians For Hiking Up Texas' House Prices & Locals Love The Blame Game
With the state of Texas' population booming in the past couple of years, it's only right that Texans get a few digs in at the types of people who are moving here. TikTok user Thaddboii (@thaddboii) recently called out the flurry of Californians who continue to migrate to the Lone Star State with a cheeky real estate joke that went viral because it's just so relatable.
ValueWalk
Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed
WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Texas
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
beckerspayer.com
Highmark fined $205K for wrongly denied claims, untimely payments
The Pennsylvania Insurance Department fined Highmark Inc. $205,000 for violations including incorrectly denied claims, untimely payments and violations of mental health parity requirements. The insurance department found the issues during an audit of the state's largest health insurers. The time period audited was from January 2017 to March 2018, according...
Food assistance benefits for millions of Californians will soon be slashed
SAN DIEGO — Those emergency allotments from the federal government to the California's CalFresh program will end this month, so that families will see the last boost to their benefits next month. As the federal COVID emergency declaration comes to an end, the additional federal assistance in food stamps...
These Texas cities are among the safest in America: report
Six Texas cities were highlighted as being the safest U.S. cities to live in.
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in Texas
Great news for Texans with a sweet tooth with the announcement this week that popular waffle and artisanal ice cream chain the Dolly Llama will open three new stores in Texas. The business recently opened in Dallas, and thanks to the success of its first store in Texas, they are looking to expand.
Meet the first Black Millionaire in Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas — The story of Ms. Opal Lee’s neighbor and his mansion on Terrell Avenue in Fort Worth almost sounds like a tall tale. But William Madison McDonald was very much real. He was the first Black millionaire in Texas. “It was huge. It was the...
beckerspayer.com
New York lawmakers debate single-payer legislation
New York state legislators and stakeholders are debating a bill that would overhaul the state's health system and establish a single-payer system, Spectrum News reported Feb. 9. Lawmakers have mulled the legislation, the New York Health Act, for years. The system would be funded by graduated taxes based on income,...
Houston pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whoever said Texas was just a Tex-Mex, barbecue, and steakhouse state needs to revise their way of food thinking because the Lone State knows how to do all of that and rock the pizza world into gear. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day which is...
beckerspayer.com
Minnesota lawmakers eye universal public insurance option
Minnesota lawmakers are considering a bill to expand MinnesotaCare, the state's program for those with low incomes, to all residents, the Pioneer Press reported Feb. 8. MinnesotaCare is the state's program to provide insurance to lower-income workers who make too much to qualify for Medicaid. Democrats have introduced a bill...
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Tennessee names director of regulatory compliance
BCBS Tennessee has promoted Charriet Womble to director of regulatory compliance and Medicare compliance officer. Ms. Womble has served as an ethics and compliance manager for the company's Medicare Advantage program since 2020, according to a Feb. 3 news release. In her new role, she will be responsible for developing...
Tucson Was the Top City in the U.S. Where People Moved to - and Arizona Was the Top Inbound State
Allied Van Line just made it official in their latest "Magnet States" migration report. Tucson was the top magnet city that people moved to in 2022. And Arizona was the top inbound state to which people moved.
Think Texas Has Some Weird Laws? Check Out Some Of New Mexico’s
I found some weird laws that really are on the books in Texas. Turns out New Mexico has some even weirder ones. A while back, I wrote about some crazy laws that, (while pretty much impossible to enforce), are really in effect in Texas. From animals you can't own, to some odd driving laws, to some of the laws regarding alcohol, we've got some weird rules around here. (And there's more coming...)
These are Texas’ best small towns in 2023, according to Travel + Leisure
Big cities are all the talk all over the United States and the world; it's all about New York, Los Angeles, and Dallas to name a few. However, it's truly the small towns around America that make this country so great.
Disappearances in Texas: These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people that are missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. These missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
beckerspayer.com
Medicaid expansion: 5 recent updates
From bills introduced in North Carolina and Kansas, to another dying on the Wyoming House floor, here are five recent updates on state Medicaid expansion efforts:. 1. A new Medicaid expansion bill has been filed in the North Carolina House of Representatives, Spectrum News reported Feb. 9. The bill would extend coverage to an estimated 600,000 residents. The proposal would give Medicaid coverage to people making 138 percent of the federal poverty level. An expansion bill passed the Senate last year but died in the House.
When does Daylight Saving time start in Oregon?
Daylight Saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Most devices these days will adjust automatically to the time change, but don’t forget to set any traditional clocks forward by one hour. While it’s true that Oregon, Washington and California have collectively agreed to abolish...
beckerspayer.com
Medicaid expansion on the table in Kansas
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is making a push for the state to become the 40th to expand Medicaid, The Center Square reported Feb. 8. A bill to expand Medicaid has been introduced in the state's Legislature, according to the report. Ms. Kelly's office said that if the state were to expand Medicaid, it would receive an additional $370 million in federal funding over the next two years. This would cover expansion costs for up to eight years.
