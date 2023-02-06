ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narcity USA

A Man Called Out Californians For Hiking Up Texas' House Prices & Locals Love The Blame Game

With the state of Texas' population booming in the past couple of years, it's only right that Texans get a few digs in at the types of people who are moving here. TikTok user Thaddboii (@thaddboii) recently called out the flurry of Californians who continue to migrate to the Lone Star State with a cheeky real estate joke that went viral because it's just so relatable.
TEXAS STATE
ValueWalk

Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed

WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
TEXAS STATE
beckerspayer.com

Highmark fined $205K for wrongly denied claims, untimely payments

The Pennsylvania Insurance Department fined Highmark Inc. $205,000 for violations including incorrectly denied claims, untimely payments and violations of mental health parity requirements. The insurance department found the issues during an audit of the state's largest health insurers. The time period audited was from January 2017 to March 2018, according...
KCEN

Meet the first Black Millionaire in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — The story of Ms. Opal Lee’s neighbor and his mansion on Terrell Avenue in Fort Worth almost sounds like a tall tale. But William Madison McDonald was very much real. He was the first Black millionaire in Texas. “It was huge. It was the...
FORT WORTH, TX
beckerspayer.com

New York lawmakers debate single-payer legislation

New York state legislators and stakeholders are debating a bill that would overhaul the state's health system and establish a single-payer system, Spectrum News reported Feb. 9. Lawmakers have mulled the legislation, the New York Health Act, for years. The system would be funded by graduated taxes based on income,...
NEW YORK STATE
beckerspayer.com

Minnesota lawmakers eye universal public insurance option

Minnesota lawmakers are considering a bill to expand MinnesotaCare, the state's program for those with low incomes, to all residents, the Pioneer Press reported Feb. 8. MinnesotaCare is the state's program to provide insurance to lower-income workers who make too much to qualify for Medicaid. Democrats have introduced a bill...
MINNESOTA STATE
beckerspayer.com

BCBS Tennessee names director of regulatory compliance

BCBS Tennessee has promoted Charriet Womble to director of regulatory compliance and Medicare compliance officer. Ms. Womble has served as an ethics and compliance manager for the company's Medicare Advantage program since 2020, according to a Feb. 3 news release. In her new role, she will be responsible for developing...
TENNESSEE STATE
95.5 KLAQ

Think Texas Has Some Weird Laws? Check Out Some Of New Mexico’s

I found some weird laws that really are on the books in Texas. Turns out New Mexico has some even weirder ones. A while back, I wrote about some crazy laws that, (while pretty much impossible to enforce), are really in effect in Texas. From animals you can't own, to some odd driving laws, to some of the laws regarding alcohol, we've got some weird rules around here. (And there's more coming...)
TEXAS STATE
beckerspayer.com

Medicaid expansion: 5 recent updates

From bills introduced in North Carolina and Kansas, to another dying on the Wyoming House floor, here are five recent updates on state Medicaid expansion efforts:. 1. A new Medicaid expansion bill has been filed in the North Carolina House of Representatives, Spectrum News reported Feb. 9. The bill would extend coverage to an estimated 600,000 residents. The proposal would give Medicaid coverage to people making 138 percent of the federal poverty level. An expansion bill passed the Senate last year but died in the House.
WYOMING STATE
The Oregonian

When does Daylight Saving time start in Oregon?

Daylight Saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Most devices these days will adjust automatically to the time change, but don’t forget to set any traditional clocks forward by one hour. While it’s true that Oregon, Washington and California have collectively agreed to abolish...
OREGON STATE
beckerspayer.com

Medicaid expansion on the table in Kansas

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is making a push for the state to become the 40th to expand Medicaid, The Center Square reported Feb. 8. A bill to expand Medicaid has been introduced in the state's Legislature, according to the report. Ms. Kelly's office said that if the state were to expand Medicaid, it would receive an additional $370 million in federal funding over the next two years. This would cover expansion costs for up to eight years.
KANSAS STATE

