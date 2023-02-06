Read full article on original website
MF Creative Designs offering boutique studio space in Richardson
MF Creative Designs opened in mid-January in Richardson at 2051 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 102. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) MF Creative Designs opened in mid-January in Richardson at 2051 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 102. The branding house is designed for events and corporations as a meeting and production space by appointment only. MF Creative Designs, which is owned and operated by principal designer Melanie Frazier, offers a variety of boutique and graphic design needs, according to its website. 214-412-1051. www.mfcreativedesigns.com.
Dallas-staple Capelli Salon offers hair beautification in Frisco
Voted as one of the best hair salons in Dallas by D Magazine, Capelli Salon provides everything from hair extension services to highlights and lowlights—all for Frisco residents. (Riley Farrell/Community Impact) Frisco’s Capelli Salon opened in October and is welcoming new clients and styling locks at 3311 Preston Road....
Bahama Mama offers vapor, pet CBD products in Plano
Bahama Mama offers CBD products for cats and dogs. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Bahama Mama opened its first location Dec. 10, according to owner Jaime Sandoval. The shop, located at 4152 W. Spring Parkway, offers a variety of CBD, THC, delta and vapor products, including edibles, beverages and disposable vape pens. Pet products are also available, including CBD-infused treats for dogs and cats.
D’oh! Nuts brings breakfast food to Lewisville
D’oh! Nuts opened its Lewisville location in January. (Courtesy D’oh! Nuts) D’oh! Nuts opened its Lewisville location in January. It is located at 980 W. Round Grove Road, Ste. 250. The shop offers a wide variety of fresh doughnuts, sausage rolls and other breakfast items. D’oh! Nuts also has a location in Plano. 972-998-0020. https://www.facebook.com/gogodohnuts.
Bed Bath & Beyond to shut down Plano location amid nationwide closures
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 150 stories nationwide. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) To cut costs across the company, Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 150 stores nationwide, including the Plano location at 6400 W. Plano Parkway, Ste. 125. As a result of the pending closure, the Plano Parkway Bed Bath...
Aloha Chicken and Shrimp offering Hawaiian-style dishes in Richardson
Aloha Chicken and Shrimp opened in Richardson on Nov. 25 at 581 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 127. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Aloha Chicken and Shrimp opened in Richardson at the end of November at 581 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 127, next to the former space of I Love You A Latte coffee shop. Aloha serves a variety of Hawaiian-style rice dishes, including a surf and turf plate, a coconut shrimp plate and Spam Musubi, which is a slice of marinated Spam in the eatery's seasoned rice that is wrapped into a sushi-like handroll. The Richardson location—the second for the company outside of its Watauga, Texas, restaurant—has an open-kitchen concept where guests can see their food being cooked. 972-504-5676. www.alohachickenandshrimp.com.
Buybuy Baby plans to close Lewisville location
Buybuy Baby is expected to close its Lewisville location. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Buybuy Baby is expected to close its Lewisville location. A closing date has not yet been determined. The store is located at 719 Hebron Parkway. The Lewisville location is offering discounted items in an effort to clear the store’s shelves. Buybuy Baby’s selection includes clothes, strollers, car seats, nursing and feeding items, and more. Modified hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sundays. 972-538-3729. www.buybuybaby.com.
Aqua Hall offering special event space in Richardson
Aqua Hall is expected to open at the end of February in Richardson next to Noble Fine Jewelry at 2090 E. Arapaho Road. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Aqua Hall is expected to open at the end of February in Richardson next to Noble Fine Jewelry. The banquet hall is located at 2090 E. Arapaho Road, Ste. 100. Aqua Hall is equipped with state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems to host special events, including weddings, birthdays and business events. 214-597-6725.
Stone Center of Texas bringing backyard, outdoor essentials on Preston Road
Stone Center of Texas sells exterior supplies to make hardscapes easy. (Riley Farrell/Community Impact) Stone Center of Texas, which sells supplies for backyard needs and outdoor decor, will open in mid-April at 4326 Preston Road, Frisco. The Texas-based chain location offers stone, fireplaces, pavers, grills, lighting and irrigation products, or...
Modern Image Institute brings barbershop school to Richardson
Modern Image Institute opened Jan. 17 in Richardson at 1300 E. Belt Line Road. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Modern Image Institute opened Jan. 17 in Richardson at 1300 E. Belt Line Road. Owner Albert Arias, a licensed barber who also operates two Modern Image Stylist locations in Garland and Mesquite, said students at the barber school will be taught theory and techniques in the classroom. From there, students will continue their training on the main salon floor's cutting stations. Graduates are given the ability to obtain their license and operate at the barbershop. 469-432-0286. www.modernimageco.com.
Fiore Nail Bar now open in Flower Mound
Fiore Nail Bar is now open in Flower Mound. (Courtesy Fiore Nail Bar) Fiore Nail Bar is now open at 1450 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 140, Flower Mound. The nail bar is open 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. 817-776-0762. Appointments made at http://getabc.net.
JC Kitchen brings Korean barbecue to Plano
JC Kitchen offers a variety of Korean barbecue and comfort foods. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) JC Kitchen opened its first location Oct. 27, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. The Korean-style restaurant, located at 8000 Coit Road, Ste. 800, offers a variety of deep-fried Korean barbecue and comfort foods. Menu items include ribs, chicken, seafood, ramen and more. 214-407-8823.
Two public/private construction projects set to transform downtown Fort Worth
The Texas A&M University System’s downtown research campus will anchor a technology and innovation district. (Courtesy city of Fort Worth) If two planned projects come to fruition, downtown Fort Worth could be changing not only cosmetically, but also in how it supports technology and innovation. The first major project...
Sheriff staff shortages impact services in 4 North Texas counties
Denton County is working to recruit more people for its sheriff’s department. (Photo by Destine Gibson/ Community Impact) North Texas sheriff’s departments have experienced staffing shortages at their respective detention centers. These shortages, which have been seen in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties, have been, in part,...
Alchemy 43 brings botox, filler to Hillside Village Shopping Center in Lakewood
Alchemy 43 offers a variety of skin treatments. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Alchemy 43 opened a new location in the Hillside Village Shopping Center in mid-November. The Lakewood office is located at 6465 E. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 420, Dallas. The aesthetics brand specializes in microtreatments to enhance patients’ physical features with “next-level” specialists, products and technology, according to the company’s website. Treatments include botox and dermal fillers, plasma boost hair restoration, microneedling and wellness shots.
Kasa Yoga brings therapeutic yoga, meditation to west Frisco
The studio features yoga, meditation, massage therapy and skin care treatment sessions, according to its website. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) Kasa Yoga celebrated its soft opening Dec. 20 at 1377 Legacy Drive, Ste. 110, in west Frisco. The studio features yoga, meditation, massage therapy and skin care treatment sessions, according to...
McKinney ISD announces ice storm makeup days, schedule reminders
Road conditions stayed icy throughout Texas in early February after the state was hit by a weeklong freeze, causing multiple school districts in the area to close. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) McKinney ISD announced plans for making up the four days of classes it lost to an early February statewide ice...
Fossil Creek Liquor brings booze to Lakewood with 15th North Texas location
Fossil Creek Liquor opened its 15th Dallas-Fort Worth location in Lakewood. (Cecilia Lenzen/Community Impact) Fossil Creek Liquor opened a new location in early January at 6440 Mockingbird Lane, Dallas. The storefront is the liquor store chain’s 15th location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to store management. The store will host various tasting events, sales and specials throughout the year. The company sells fine wine, tequila, vodka, rum and brandy selections. 214-954-7674. https://fossilcreekliquor.com/
Lewisville ISD announces March job fair
Lewisville ISD will host a job fair March 25. (Tim Glaze/Community Impact) Lewisville ISD will host an in-person job fair for open positions within the district March 25, the district announced. The job fair will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. at Hebron High School, located at 4207 Plano Parkway, Carrollton.
