Richardson, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

MF Creative Designs offering boutique studio space in Richardson

MF Creative Designs opened in mid-January in Richardson at 2051 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 102. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) MF Creative Designs opened in mid-January in Richardson at 2051 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 102. The branding house is designed for events and corporations as a meeting and production space by appointment only. MF Creative Designs, which is owned and operated by principal designer Melanie Frazier, offers a variety of boutique and graphic design needs, according to its website. 214-412-1051. www.mfcreativedesigns.com.
Bahama Mama offers vapor, pet CBD products in Plano

Bahama Mama offers CBD products for cats and dogs. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Bahama Mama opened its first location Dec. 10, according to owner Jaime Sandoval. The shop, located at 4152 W. Spring Parkway, offers a variety of CBD, THC, delta and vapor products, including edibles, beverages and disposable vape pens. Pet products are also available, including CBD-infused treats for dogs and cats.
D’oh! Nuts brings breakfast food to Lewisville

D’oh! Nuts opened its Lewisville location in January. (Courtesy D’oh! Nuts) D’oh! Nuts opened its Lewisville location in January. It is located at 980 W. Round Grove Road, Ste. 250. The shop offers a wide variety of fresh doughnuts, sausage rolls and other breakfast items. D’oh! Nuts also has a location in Plano. 972-998-0020. https://www.facebook.com/gogodohnuts.
Aloha Chicken and Shrimp offering Hawaiian-style dishes in Richardson

Aloha Chicken and Shrimp opened in Richardson on Nov. 25 at 581 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 127. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Aloha Chicken and Shrimp opened in Richardson at the end of November at 581 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 127, next to the former space of I Love You A Latte coffee shop. Aloha serves a variety of Hawaiian-style rice dishes, including a surf and turf plate, a coconut shrimp plate and Spam Musubi, which is a slice of marinated Spam in the eatery's seasoned rice that is wrapped into a sushi-like handroll. The Richardson location—the second for the company outside of its Watauga, Texas, restaurant—has an open-kitchen concept where guests can see their food being cooked. 972-504-5676. www.alohachickenandshrimp.com.
Buybuy Baby plans to close Lewisville location

Buybuy Baby is expected to close its Lewisville location. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Buybuy Baby is expected to close its Lewisville location. A closing date has not yet been determined. The store is located at 719 Hebron Parkway. The Lewisville location is offering discounted items in an effort to clear the store’s shelves. Buybuy Baby’s selection includes clothes, strollers, car seats, nursing and feeding items, and more. Modified hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sundays. 972-538-3729. www.buybuybaby.com.
Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Aqua Hall offering special event space in Richardson

Aqua Hall is expected to open at the end of February in Richardson next to Noble Fine Jewelry at 2090 E. Arapaho Road. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Aqua Hall is expected to open at the end of February in Richardson next to Noble Fine Jewelry. The banquet hall is located at 2090 E. Arapaho Road, Ste. 100. Aqua Hall is equipped with state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems to host special events, including weddings, birthdays and business events. 214-597-6725.
Modern Image Institute brings barbershop school to Richardson

Modern Image Institute opened Jan. 17 in Richardson at 1300 E. Belt Line Road. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Modern Image Institute opened Jan. 17 in Richardson at 1300 E. Belt Line Road. Owner Albert Arias, a licensed barber who also operates two Modern Image Stylist locations in Garland and Mesquite, said students at the barber school will be taught theory and techniques in the classroom. From there, students will continue their training on the main salon floor's cutting stations. Graduates are given the ability to obtain their license and operate at the barbershop. 469-432-0286. www.modernimageco.com.
JC Kitchen brings Korean barbecue to Plano

JC Kitchen offers a variety of Korean barbecue and comfort foods. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) JC Kitchen opened its first location Oct. 27, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. The Korean-style restaurant, located at 8000 Coit Road, Ste. 800, offers a variety of deep-fried Korean barbecue and comfort foods. Menu items include ribs, chicken, seafood, ramen and more. 214-407-8823.
Alchemy 43 brings botox, filler to Hillside Village Shopping Center in Lakewood

Alchemy 43 offers a variety of skin treatments. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Alchemy 43 opened a new location in the Hillside Village Shopping Center in mid-November. The Lakewood office is located at 6465 E. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 420, Dallas. The aesthetics brand specializes in microtreatments to enhance patients’ physical features with “next-level” specialists, products and technology, according to the company’s website. Treatments include botox and dermal fillers, plasma boost hair restoration, microneedling and wellness shots.
Fossil Creek Liquor brings booze to Lakewood with 15th North Texas location

Fossil Creek Liquor opened its 15th Dallas-Fort Worth location in Lakewood. (Cecilia Lenzen/Community Impact) Fossil Creek Liquor opened a new location in early January at 6440 Mockingbird Lane, Dallas. The storefront is the liquor store chain’s 15th location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to store management. The store will host various tasting events, sales and specials throughout the year. The company sells fine wine, tequila, vodka, rum and brandy selections. 214-954-7674. https://fossilcreekliquor.com/
