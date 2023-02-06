Read full article on original website
Rescue crews remove 56 animals from Morrison County mobile home
MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. — The Animal Humane Society is currently caring for an influx of animals. According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 24, deputies worked with the Humane Society to remove 56 animals from a residence about four miles south of Motley. The sheriff's office later confirmed the residence was a mobile home.
4-Year-Old Receives Sherburne County Life Saving Award
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A four-year-old has been honored for his quick thinking by the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Joel Brott presented Asher Milless with the Life Saving Award for his actions in helping save his mother's life during a medical emergency. On the afternoon of November 20th,...
Woman found dead in Waite Park identified as Andrea Cottew, 52
WAITE PARK, Minn. -- The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a Stearns County death as suspicious.According to authorities, the death happened along Park Meadows Drive in Waite Park.The victim was found in their apartment by officers conducting a welfare check Monday morning.On Tuesday, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 52-year-old Andrea Cottew. The cause of death has yet to be determined.Police ask anyone who might have had contact with Cottew over the last few days to contact them.
Sauk Rapids Man Pleads Guilty in Attempted Train Jacking
FOLEY (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids man who was charged in an attempted train jacking last September has pleaded guilty. Forty-one-year-old Samuel Hohman pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault. A charge of 1st-degree criminal damage to property will be dismissed when Hohman is sentenced in March. According to the criminal...
knsiradio.com
Waite Park Police Identify Woman Found Dead Monday Morning
(KNSI) — The Waite Park Police Department is investigating after a 52-year-old woman was found dead in her home on Monday. Police say they were called to the 300 block of Park Meadows Drive around 7:30 a.m. for a welfare check. There, they found the body of Andrea Cottew. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office says the manner of her death is undetermined, and police are asking for the public’s help in piecing together a timeline leading up to when they were called.
kduz.com
House Fire Northwest of Watkins
Crews were called to a house fire in Stearns County Friday evening. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says just before 7:30, they received a call of a house fire on Kramer Road, about 2.5 miles northwest of Watkins. The home is owned by Kayla and Dominic Donnay. Authorities say...
knsiradio.com
Nearly Five Dozen Animals Rescued from Squalid Conditions in Morrison County
(KNSI) — The Animal Humane Society is asking for the public’s help after it rescued 56 animals living in squalid conditions in Morrison County. A total of 56 dogs, cats and other animals were removed from the overcrowded, unsanitary space. The Humane Society said they were constantly exposed to “filth,” leaving some with “severe upper respiratory infections and skin conditions. Some were dehydrated. All of them were frightened, exhausted, and overwhelmed.”
Man Killed in Snowmobile Crash in Northern Minnesota
PEQUOT LAKES (WJON News) -- A man died in a snowmobile crash. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says Tuesday just after 9:30 a.m. they received a 911 call about a crash on a trail in rural Pequot Lakes. A 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie was driving a 2009 Ski-Doo and...
Otsego woman admits driving 124 mph while drunk in deadly crash
MINNEAPOLIS — A 22-year-old woman from Otsego pleaded guilty Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation for a September 2021 crash that killed one driver and injured another. April O'Leary admitted she was drunk and driving 124 mph when she rear-ended a...
knsiradio.com
Waite Park Police on Scene of an “Incident” Monday Morning
(KNSI) — The Waite Park Police Department is on the scene of an incident on Park Meadows Drive. Law enforcement sources are telling KNSI this is a suspicious death investigation. Authorities say they do not believe there is any threat to the public. More information will be released later.
Mille Lacs County Deputy Arrests Prison Escapee
BAYVIEW (WJON News) -- A Deerwood man who escaped from a central Minnesota correctional facility was arrested following an incident in Mille Lacs County earlier this week. Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton says around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, a deputy on a routine patrol came across a vehicle parked in the middle of Highway 27 near Bayview.
southarkansassun.com
Father, Son Victims Of Double Murder-Suicide In Minnesota Identified By Police
The police have already identified two of the victims of the double murder-suicide in Bloomington, Minnesota. Apart from the father and son, a business associate was also reportedly killed. On February 1, the Bloomington Police have reportedly discovered three bodies of men who were shot to death in a pickup...
valleynewslive.com
Man dies after snowmobile crash, hitting power pole in MN
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to the crash on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:30 a.m. near Pequot Lakes. The crash report says a 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie,...
Waite Park Police Chief Discusses Department Staffing Plan, Needs
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud is taking a proactive approach to make sure staffing needs are addressed before he retires in May. During Monday night's work session, Bentrud discussed the departments staffing plan and his ideas for the council to consider. Bentrud says they've...
hot967.fm
Silo Explosion and Fire Injures Firefighter in Douglas County
(Alexandria, MN) — Authorities in west central Minnesota are investigating a silo explosion and fire near Osakis (oh-SAY’-kiss) that left one firefighter injured. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says crews were trying to the put out of the flames Saturday when the top of the silo blew off, damaging two fire trucks. Deputies say one of the firefighters was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.
fergusnow.com
Two-Vehicle Crash Near Todd County Line in Wadena County
On Friday February 3rd, 2023 at approximately 7:59 in the morning, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash with possible injuries on Highway 71 just north of the Todd County line. Upon arrival, emergency personnel located the two vehicles involved. One of the vehicles...
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on icy roads in western Wisconsin
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A man died and two children were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in western Wisconsin on Monday evening.Douglas Whaley, a 49-year-old from Hager City, had gotten out of his car to help a 24-year-old woman get her car out of a ditch. Officials say they were on State Road 35, near 1200th Street in Oak Grove Township, and the roads were icy at the time.As Whaley was helping the woman, a 44-year-old man driving a Freightliner struck Whaley's car and a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am. Whaley was taken to the hospital, but later died.He had a 13-year-old passenger, who was taken to a hospital with undertermined injuries. The 24-year-old woman had a 3-week-old baby in her car, who was also taken to the hospital with undertermined injuries.
kvrr.com
Staples, Minnesota Man Killed in Snowmobile Crash When Track Becomes Dislodged
STAPLES, Minn. (KVRR) — A Staples, Minnesota man is dead after a snowmobile crash late Saturday afternoon in rural Staples. Cass County, Minnesota Sheriff’s office was told about the crash just before 5 p.m. Deputies and first responders arrived to find family and bystanders performing CPR on an...
voiceofalexandria.com
Snowmobiler is dead following crash near Staples
(Staples, MN)--A snowmobile crash near Staples has left a man dead. According to the Cass County Sheriff's office, when deputies and first responders arrived on the scene, they found family and bystanders performing CPR on an a 65-year-old man. Despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead. Officials say the track...
kfgo.com
Father and son who died in likely murder-suicide identified
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Three people killed in what authorities are describing as an apparent murder-suicide have been identified as a father, his 25-year-old son and a business partner. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office said 55-year-old Dale Kenneth Dahmen died of a gunshot wound to the head and his...
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
