Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Zach Lowe Says The Biggest Problems In Brooklyn Weren't Kyrie Irving And James Harden But Ben Simmons
NBA analyst Zach Lowe thinks Ben Simmons is the Brooklyn Nets' biggest problem.
Bleacher Report
76ers Trade Predictions Ahead of Thursday's Deadline
The Philadelphia 76ers may not have much up their sleeve ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline. They have cemented themselves among the top teams in the Eastern Conference and shown the kind of two-way dominance typically only seen in heavyweight contenders. That doesn't mean the Sixers will stay silent during...
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Rumors: 'Several' Nets Insiders Blame PG for Brooklyn's Lack of Success
After trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, the Brooklyn Nets could use the point guard as a scapegoat for the team's struggles. According to Ian Begley of SNY, some in the organization believe Irving is to blame for the team's falling short of expectations:. "They didn't do enough winning...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Want 'Premium Reserve' PG, Possible Chris Paul Successor
The Phoenix Suns already made waves by acquiring Kevin Durant, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but they may not be done making trades. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Phoenix has "contacted opposing teams in search of point guard reinforcements" in its desire to find "premium reserve ballhandling options who could even perhaps replace [Chris] Paul in the future."
Bleacher Report
Nets Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton Discussed with Raptors amid Siakam Buzz
The Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors continue to be at the center of plenty of trade rumors leading up to Thursday's deadline, and the latest includes Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton as potential targets. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported the Nets are interested in Pascal Siakam, while Toronto "covets" Claxton....
NBA Trade Rumors: What Celtics Offered Spurs For Jakob Poeltl
The Spurs reportedly traded Jakob Poeltl to the team he was drafted by Thursday, but the Boston Celtics tried to get their offer in before the deal was agreed to. San Antonio traded the seventh-year center to the Raptors in exchange for Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round draft pick and two future second-round picks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Toronto traded Poeltl in 2018 to acquire Kawhi Leonard, but it has intentions of signing him to a new deal this summer, according to Wojnarowski.
Bleacher Report
Nets Rumors: Mikal Bridges Unlikely to Be Dealt Again After Kevin Durant Trade
The Brooklyn Nets reportedly aren't expected to trade wing Mikal Bridges prior to Thursday's NBA trade deadline at 3 p.m. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, there has been a "wealth of interest" expressed in Bridges, but the Nets intend to keep him. Brooklyn reportedly acquired Bridges along with...
Brooklyn Nets have interest in trading for Raptors forward
The Brooklyn Nets may have traded away Kyrie Irving, but that does not mean they are giving up on this season. To the contrary, the Nets actually want to keep competing this season, and they’re looking to improve their roster. There have been steady rumors about the Toronto Raptors potentially trading O.G. Anunoby. Several teams... The post Brooklyn Nets have interest in trading for Raptors forward appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bleacher Report
Heat Rumors: Miami Open to Kyle Lowry Trade as PG Draws Interest Ahead of Deadline
If the Miami Heat make some changes before Thursday's trade deadline, don't be surprised if veteran point guard Kyle Lowry is on the move. According to Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, the Heat have "been receiving inquiries" regarding Lowry and he's "now among several Heat players in play" on the trade market.
Bleacher Report
Report: Jae Crowder Traded to Bucks in Nets, Pacers Deal Involving Serge Ibaka, More
The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly traded forward Jae Crowder to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team deal after acquiring him in the blockbuster move that sent Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium first reported the deal Thursday. Milwaukee will send out five second-round...
Bleacher Report
Suns' Chris Paul on Being in Kyrie Irving Rumors: 'Nobody's Exempt from Being Traded'
Chris Paul is a future Hall of Famer and one of the best players of his generation, but even he can be traded. "It's a business," the Phoenix Suns point guard said, per Duane Rankin of AZ Central. "I've seen crazier. The way I found out I was traded from Houston. You just show up to work and be a pro day in and day out. Nobody's exempt from being traded. Find out just like everybody else."
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Heat 'Focused on' Kyle Lowry Trade; Clippers Linked amid Westbrook Buzz
The Miami Heat are reportedly hoping to move veteran point guard Kyle Lowry before the 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline on Thursday. According to Anthony Chiang, Barry Jackson and David Wilson of the Miami Herald, the Heat are "focused on" a Lowry trade, and have a potential interested partner lined up in the Los Angeles Clippers.
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant to Return to No. 35 Jersey with Suns After Trade; Wore No. 7 with Nets
Kevin Durant will be back in a familiar number on the Phoenix Suns. Boardroom announced he will wear No. 35, which was the same one he wore as a member of the Seattle SuperSonics, Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors. He was No. 7 on the Brooklyn Nets. Phoenix...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Grizzlies Eye Nets' Bridges, Raptors' Anunoby After Durant Deal
Now that Kevin Durant is officially off the board as he moves to the Phoenix Suns, several teams are exploring deals ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Memphis Grizzlies were among the teams that called the Brooklyn Nets about the availability of Mikal Bridges after the Durant deal went down.
Bleacher Report
Woj: Kevin Durant Wanted Suns Trade; 'Unsettled' as Nets Eyed John Collins, Anunoby
The Brooklyn Nets granted Kevin Durant's request to be traded to the Phoenix Suns after trying to upgrade their roster around the 13-time All-Star. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant and his business manager, Rich Kleiman, informed Nets governor Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks their preference was to be moved to the Suns.
Bleacher Report
Windhorst: Kevin Durant Trade Was a 'Covert, One-Team Negotiation' Between Nets, Suns
The Brooklyn Nets reportedly only engaged in trade talks with the Phoenix Suns before deciding to ship Kevin Durant to Phoenix late Wednesday night. Appearing Thursday on Get Up, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst (h/t RealGM) said talks between the Nets and Suns focused on Durant were a "covert, one-team negotiation."
Yardbarker
L.A. Discussing Three-Team Trade With Jazz & Timberwolves Involving Russell Westbrook, D’Angelo Russell & Mike Conley
As Thursday’s NBA trade deadline approaches, the Los Angeles Lakers are running out of time to make roster upgrades that will get them back into championship contention. It’s no secret that the Lakers have been shopping Russell Westbrook, perhaps willing to trade one or both of their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks if it gives them a big enough upgrade.
