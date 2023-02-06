Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goduke.com
Fencing to Host Annual Duke Meet
DURHAM - The Duke fencing team returns to Bull City to host the annual Duke Meet Saturday and Sunday in Card Gymnasium. Both days of competition will kick off at 8 a.m., with the final round at 3 p.m., and will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra via WatchESPN. The...
goduke.com
Duke Primed for Tiger Paw Invitational, Music City Challenge
DURHAM – The Blue Devils will split into two groups this weekend as several members of the Duke track & field team will head to Nashville, Tenn., for the Music City Challenge while others make the trek to Clemson, S.C., to compete in the Tiger Paw Invitational. Both meets are scheduled for Feb. 10-11. WHAT TO KNOW.
goduke.com
No. 9 Duke Routs Boston College to Earn 1,000th Program Win
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The No. 9 Duke women's basketball team flexed its muscle Thursday night as the Blue Devils commanded the game from start to finish en route to a dominant, 68-27, victory over Boston College in ACC action at Conte Forum. With the victory, the Blue Devils'...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Set for National Team Indoors
SEATTLE, Wash. – As the 2023 edition of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) National Team Indoor Championship gets set to open action Friday, the fourth-seeded Duke women's tennis team (8-0) is preparing to face 15th-ranked Oklahoma (5-3) at 3 p.m. (ET) at the Nordstrom Tennis Center in Seattle, Wash.
goduke.com
Duke Back in Action Against ETSU, Kentucky this Weekend
Duke vs. ETSU – Friday at 4 p.m. DURHAM – Duke men's tennis is back in action this weekend for two additional non-conference matches with East Tennessee State and No. 2 Kentucky. The Blue Devils welcome the Bucs at 4 p.m., on Friday to Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center...
goduke.com
No. 11 Duke Opens Season Friday Against Navy
DURHAM – The No. 11 Duke women's lacrosse team opens the 2023 slate Friday against Navy. Opening draw is set for 2 p.m., in Koskinen Stadium. Duke and Navy meet for the seventh time in program history as the Blue Devils lead the all-time series, 5-1. Duke won five consecutive before dropping a 16-15 decision at No. 15 Navy on Feb. 16, 2020. Duke finished the 2022 season 16-4 (6-2 ACC) and made its 21st appearance at the NCAA Tournament, where it advanced to the second round.
goduke.com
Five Blue Devils Listed in Latest ITA Rankings
DURHAM – The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) released updated singles and doubles rankings on Wednesday with five members of the Duke women's tennis team recognized. In singles, Chloe Beck (5), Emma Jackson (21) and Cameron Morra (28) were listed, while the Blue Devils had two doubles teams ranked in...
goduke.com
Filipowski Named to Malone, Naismith Watch Lists
DURHAM - Duke men's basketball freshman Kyle Filipowski has been named to the top-10 list for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award and to the 2023 Naismith Men's Player of the Year midseason list. Filipowski has been a dominant presence for Duke on both the offensive and...
goduke.com
No. 11 Duke Secures 15-10 Win Over Navy
DURHAM - The 11th-ranked Duke women's lacrosse team opened the 2023 season Friday on a high note with a 15-10 victory over Navy at Koskinen Stadium. The Blue Devils were led by Anna Callahan, who had tied a career-high five points — 2 goals, 3 assists — while Katie DeSimone and Maddie Jenner added three goals each.
goduke.com
Duke Announces Three to 2023 Signing Class
DURHAM – The Duke volleyball program and head coach Jolene Nagel announced the addition of three players to the 2023 squad as Lauren Ingram, Nikki Quinn and Grace Thrower will join the Blue Devils in the fall. LAUREN INGRAM. Dallas, Texas | The Hockaday School | 6-1 Outside Hitter...
Comments / 0