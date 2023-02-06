Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
RICHTON PARK Issues Apology To Boy Wrongfully Shot By Police After $12Mil. SettlementSouth Suburban NewsRichton Park, IL
Lori Lightfoot trailing far behind in mayoral raceJake WellsChicago, IL
Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Which Cubs non-roster players have a chance at the Opening Day roster?
Monday, the Cubs announced the names of the 32 players who are receiving non-roster invitations to Spring Training. Righthanded pitchers (10) Nick Burdi, Danis Correa, Tyler Duffey, Jordan Holloway, Ben Leeper, Mark Leiter Jr., Nick Neidert, Vinny Nittoli, Manuel Rodríguez and Cam Sanders. Lefthanded pitchers (7) Ryan Borucki, Roenis...
Cubs release statement on Andrew McKenna
Andrew McKenna, former Chicago Cubs chairman, died at the 93-years-old. McKenna was also partial owner and board member for the Chicago Bears. The Chicago Cubs released the following statement:. "As one of Chicago’s most dynamic and influential business leaders, Andy is the only person to ever serve as team chairman...
Padres spring training primer: Starting rotation
Starting pitching depth was a strength in 2022, but the Padres will have to unearth quality behind Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Blake Snell if arms are to again lead the way
Cubs, White Sox in Same Division Under MLB Insider's Realignment
MLB insider floats realignment idea for Cubs, Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NHL and NFL both have 32 franchises, and if Major League Baseball were to ever follow suit, it could require a significant realignment, and one insider’s proposal could be very intriguing to fans of the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.
MLB
3 Angels storylines to watch in Spring Training
ANAHEIM -- Spring Training is almost here for the Angels. Players who are participating in the World Baseball Classic report to camp on Feb. 14. The Angels had a busy offseason, as they tried to address a lack of depth that plagued them in 2022. They made several additions, including signing starting pitcher Tyler Anderson, potential closer Carlos Estévez and fourth outfielder Brett Phillips, as well as trading for infielder Gio Urshela and outfielder Hunter Renfroe.
MLB
3 things we know (and 3 we don't) about Padres' defense
SAN DIEGO -- In case it wasn't already clear, Saturday laid it bare: This Padres offense is loaded. That much was evident when Xander Bogaerts, Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. took the stage together at the team's FanFest. But another theme emerged during Saturday’s media availabilities: Nobody...
MLB
3 big questions facing Braves this spring
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman’s Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. With the Braves ready to begin their Spring Training workouts next week, here is a look at three of the questions they will face while vying for a sixth straight National League East title.
MLB
Which signing will work out best? We polled execs
This year's free-agent market produced some eye-popping deals, the sum of which exceeded $3.8 billion. We know which deal featured the most guaranteed money (Aaron Judge, $360 million), the most years (Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts, 11 years) and the highest average annual value (Justin Verlander, $43.3 million), but which one is the best in terms of value, according to the game's decision makers?
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Marquee Sports Network will televise 29 Cubs Spring Training games
Marquee Sports Network announced Wednesday that it will televise 29 of the Cubs’ 33 Spring Training games, beginning with the spring opener Saturday, February 25 at Sloan Park against the Giants at 2:05 p.m. CT. The only games that won’t be on Marquee are:. Sunday, February 26 and...
Yardbarker
Cubs Invite Whopping 32 Players to Spring Training
The Chicago Cubs will have heavy competition at spring training with a whopping 32 players announced as non-roster invitees. Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, Pipeline’s No. 1-ranked prospect, first baseman Matt Mervis (No. 21) and infielder Chase Strumpf (No. 25) highlight the list of 32 players. According to a list compiled...
MLB
Projecting Mets' 2023 Opening Day roster
NEW YORK -- Only rarely have the Mets entered a season with as few questions surrounding their roster as they currently possess. A nearly half-billion-dollar offseason spending spree plugged the team’s most glaring holes, leaving the Mets with few camp competitions. But dig a little deeper and there’s still...
MLB
Bichette, Blue Jays reach 3-year deal to avoid arbitration (source)
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays have agreed to terms on a three-year deal with shortstop Bo Bichette, avoiding arbitration in 2023 and covering his three years of arbitration eligibility, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The contract, which has not yet been made official by the club, doesn’t tie...
MLB
Is this Rockies prospect ahead of schedule?
DENVER -- In just his third year out of Douglas County High School, right-handed pitcher Case Williams will find himself in Major League camp with his hometown team -- a sign that he’s already on the Rockies' big league radar. The attitude that has taken him this far this...
MLB
Exclusive Q&A with new Astros GM Brown
HOUSTON -- Dana Brown was hired as the Astros' general manager three weeks ago, and he has since been on a crash course to get up to speed on the organization, the roster and the ins and outs of Houston. He’ll leave for West Palm Beach, Fla., on Monday for the start of Spring Training, where the crash course will continue under the Florida sun.
See the Cubs’ 2023 promotional dates at Wrigley Field
The Chicago Cubs have announced the promotional schedule for games played at Wrigley Field for the 2023 season.
MLB
Giants' non-roster invitees include Piscotty, top prospects
SAN FRANCISCO -- Top pitching prospect Kyle Harrison and veteran outfielder Stephen Piscotty will be among the Giants’ 37 non-roster invitees this spring, the club announced Monday. Harrison, 21, will be in big league camp for the first time after logging a 2.71 ERA with 186 strikeouts over 113...
MLB
Boone, like all Yanks skippers, always under microscope
There will be tremendous pressure on Dave Roberts with the Dodgers this year because of all the regular-season games his team has won in the past two seasons -- 217, to be exact -- and not won another World Series. But the Dodgers did win the Series three years ago. The Yankees haven’t won it all since Aaron Boone became manager in 2018, or even been to a Series since they won it all nine years before that. It is why no one is under more pressure than Aaron Boone this year and, really, every year.
MLB
Angels raising their floor to return to October
For each of the last eight seasons, Mike Trout’s season has ended in the same way: At home, maybe watching the Eagles, or following the weather. Doing anything, really, except for appearing in the Major League Baseball postseason. For the last five of those years, teammate Shohei Ohtani’s season...
MLB
Padres spring storylines: Tatis, OF battle, World Baseball Classic
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell’s Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Padres pitchers and catchers begin reporting to Spring Training on Monday, the unofficial start of the most anticipated season in the team’s 54-year history.
MLB
Yanks hope to find answers at SS, LF in camp
This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch’s Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The trucks have been unloaded at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla., awaiting the arrival of Yankees pitchers and catchers this coming week.
