Scottsdale, AZ

Inside a Scottsdale, Arizona bar there's a Eagles fan club that feels just like home

By Christie Ileto
6abc Action News
 3 days ago
If you're a Philadelphia Eagles fan and live out west, you can find a sense of home inside ROCKBAR.

Inside it's all things Philly, and it's also the home of the Eagles West Fan Club.

Ray Poserina is known to everyone in Scottsdale as "Philly Ray." He moved to Arizona in 1991 from Northeast Philadelphia.

He's been the president of the fan club since 2014 when it was created with Rockbar as its home base for all things game day including the Super Bowl.

Ray Poserina

"They turned this bar into South Philly every single game day," said Poserina. "The biggest compliment I get is when Philly fans go, 'You do it better here than you do in Philly.' And I'm like, 'Keep preaching to me.'"

You can take the boy out of Philly, but can't take the Philly out of the boy.

The club is more than just their love for the Birds, but it's a chance to help the community. They have raised tens of thousands of dollars for local organizations.

Philadelphia, PA
