Jackson police continue search for Grand Avenue homicide suspect
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to solve a homicide that happened in September 2020. Police said 61-year-old Elroy Rankin was shot multiple times at 1001 Grand Avenue on September 3, 2020. He died at the scene. Investigators are still looking at evidence in the case. They also released surveillance of the suspected […]
WLBT
Things To Know Thursday, February 9
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The City of Jackson has confirmed that Jackson Police Department Officer...
Witness heard 30 shots in fatal Jackson shooting on Ridgeway Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Emotions remain high in Jackson after a man was shot and killed inside a vehicle on Monday. Authorities said 34-year-old Nikita Bennett’s two-year-old son was inside the vehicle when the shooting happened on Ridgeway Street. He was not injured. A witness said he heard nearly 30 shots at the time of […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
WLBT
If you see this ATV, call the Brookhaven Police
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Brookhaven Police say they are searching for an all-terrain vehicle that was stolen recently from contractors working on Ole Brook Road. Authorities say the victims were working in the area when a suspect dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt walked up to one of them and demanded his “Can-Am side-by-side ATV.”
WLBT
Jackson man sentenced to 12 years for shooting at officer
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was sentenced to serve 12 years in federal prison Wednesday for firing shots at a law enforcement officer in 2020. On September 8, 2020, an ATF agent responded to assist Jackson police officers with an ongoing investigation of an exchange of gunfire in a residential area of the capital city.
WLBT
Jackson teen arrested for stealing vehicle at Vicksburg gas station
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police arrested a Jackson teen for stealing a vehicle at a gas station on February 6. A press release says Charlie Pickett, 16, played a role in the carjacking of a Toyota 4Runner at the Circle K convenience store on Clay Street. The incident occurred...
WLBT
WLBT
Teen arrested for armed carjacking in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a teen for armed carjacking on February 5. A press release says Fementa Robinson Jr.,16, was taken into custody at 4:30 p.m. According to JPD, the incident occurred on JR Lynch Street around 10:13 a.m. the same day. If you have any additional...
Jackson man sentenced for assaulting federal officer
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was sentenced to 144 months in federal prison for assault on a law enforcement officer and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Prosecutors said De’Vadrick Markevin Booker, 24, was sentenced on February 8, 2023, in U.S. District Court in Jackson. Following a three-day trial […]
WAPT
Mississippi officials searching for 14-year-old runaway. Official warn adults helping child could be charged with kidnapping.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking information on the location of a 14-year-old runaway described as a white female, 5 feet, one inch and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and dyed red hair. Due to her being a ward of the state, the sheriff’s office cannot publish...
WAPT
WAPT
Officer involved in arrest of man who died in JPD custody has been fired
JACKSON, Miss. — One of three officers involved in the arrest of a man who died in custody has been fired, according to City Hall officials. Melissa Faith Payne, a spokesperson for the mayor's office, would not say if Kenya McCarty's termination is related to the New Year's Even death of Keith Murriel. McCarty had been on administrative leave along with two other officers, Avery Willis and James Land. Payne said Willis and Land are still on leave.
WLBT
Hinds County inmate who escaped on Christmas Day found dead in Texas
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate who escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center in December has been found dead in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Traverro McElroy, 36, escaped on December 25 along with a second detainee, Tyler Payne. The cause of McElroy’s death is...
WLBT
WAPT
School bus collides with truck pulling trailer in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. — The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a collision involving a Vicksburg-Warren School District bus and a truck pulling a trailer. According to troopers, the wreck happened around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 61 near Grandview Road. MHP said children were onboard the school bus at...
Comments / 1