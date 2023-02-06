Read full article on original website
Related
School’s out: 200,000 teachers to strike in biggest shutdown for three decades
Parts of the country will effectively grind to a halt on “Walkout Wednesday” as around 200,000 teachers take part in their largest strike for three decades, closing classrooms in 85 per cent of schools. In total, half a million teachers, university staff, train drivers, Border Force workers, civil servants and security guards are predicted to take part in a coordinated day of industrial action. NHS patients and nursery children also risk being disproportionately affected as staff, many of them women, are forced to stay home to look after their own school-age pupils, experts have warned. Most trains in England...
The UK Will Start Charging Visitors In 2023 & You Have To Pay If You're From These Countries
If you're planning a trip to the United Kingdom you should know you'll soon be required to fill out some extra paperwork and pay a fee before they'll let you in. And no, it doesn't help if you're from a Commonwealth country like Canada or Australia. The U.K. government is...
Schools told they can use volunteers to stay open as teachers vote for 7 days of strike action
Schools have been told they can use volunteers to stay open after teachers voted to strike on seven days between now and mid-March in a row over pay.Teachers across England and Wales have voted to strike over the next two months amid fears walkouts will lead to a return to online lessons and Covid-style classes. Nine out of 10 members of the National Education Union (NEU) voted for the action and the union passed the 50 per cent ballot turnout required by law. The NEU announced there would be seven days of walkouts between now and mid-March, but said...
BBC
How the nurses' strike on Tuesday 7 February will affect you
On Tuesday the NHS in England will be recovering from one of the biggest strikes in its history. But there will not be much respite. While ambulance workers are back at work, nurses remain on the picket line. The industrial action by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) affects 73 NHS trusts in England, which is which is just over a third of the total.
Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Dame Ann Gloag, the transport tycoon co-founder of Stagecoach, has been charged with human trafficking offences.Police Scotland has charged four people this week in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.The four individuals – understood to include Dame Ann’s husband David McCleary and two other family members – were charged on Thursday, police said.Dame Ann, 80, “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” against her, her Perth-based Gloag Foundation, and members of her family, a spokesperson said.The charges were made after Dame Ann and her husband attended a voluntary interview at Falkirk police station and no arrests were...
Britain was sick before Brexit. Until the left accepts that, the likes of Liz Truss won’t give up
There is no joy in it for those who always knew Brexit was a con, but it is finally dawning on more and more people that leaving the EU was a colossal mistake. Those who led the project still talk the same old nonsense about the purported benefits of Brexit, but they, like most government assertions these days, sound like echoes of a bygone time.
BBC
Swanage Railway's final appeal to restore T3 class locomotive
A final appeal to complete the restoration of a Victorian steam locomotive has been launched. Swanage Railway in Dorset needs to raise £85,000 to return the London and South Western Railway T3 class locomotive to full working order. This is the final step of a £600,000 project after it...
Day of disruption in U.K. as up to half a million join 'walkout Wednesday'
Thousands of schools in the U.K. are closing some or all of their classrooms, train services will be paralyzed and delays are expected at airports Wednesday in what’s shaping up to be the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade, as unions step up pressure on the government to demand better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis.
Firefighters’ strikes postponed after increased pay offer
Strikes by firefighters have been postponed following an increased pay offer during lengthy talks with employers, it was announced on Thursday.The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) said it has been offered a 7% pay rise backdated to July 2022, and then 5% from July this year.The union had warned of strikes if a previous 5% pay offer was not increased following a huge vote in favour of industrial action.The union’s executive decided to put the new offer to a ballot of its members, and has postponed the announcement of strike dates pending the outcome.Yesterday, we were presented with a new offer....
PM flew from London to Cornwall despite being in south west night before
Rishi Sunak flew from London to Cornwall despite being in the south west for a press conference the night before.Downing Street confirmed the Prime Minister and his wife, Akshata Murty, used a plane to travel on Thursday morning for a visit at 9am to a family hub in St Austell.The Conservative Party leader had been at Lulworth Camp in Dorset on Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, where they met Ukrainian armed forces personnel being trained in Britain.He flew down this morning. I can’t say how he is getting backThe Prime Minister's official spokesmanThe pair then held a press conference...
Network Rail boss suggests Grant Shapps ‘galvanised’ workers to strike
Grant Shapps “galvanised” rail workers into continuing strike action when he was transport secretary through “noisy political rhetoric”, the boss of Network Rail has suggested.Andrew Haines said negotiations with trade unions have been conducted in a “measured tone” since Mark Harper took on the role in October last year.Widespread strikes over jobs, pay and conditions began in June 2022, when Mr Shapps was transport secretary.They have taken some of the more robust rhetoric outAndrew Haines, Network RailComments he made include accusing the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union of a “total lie” over claims that he disrupted negotiations, and declaring...
NHS strikes: Health minister asks nurses to suspend action to allow for pay negotiations
Health minister Maria Caulfield has called for nurses to suspend their strikes to allow for pay negotiations.She said they are “very keen” to discuss next year’s pay award, an evidence deadline for which the government missed last week.Ms Caulfield urged nurses to follow suit from what has happened in Scotland where discussions around pay for 23/24 are taking place.“If they’ve suspended strikes in Scotland .... could they suspend them in England so we could get round the table,” she said.She told Sky News that it has been a “disappointment” that this has not happened.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rishi Sunak claims he 'would love' to give nurses 'massive pay rise'Hotel collapses after 7.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey killing hundredsEpsom College headteacher found dead in school with husband and daughter
BBC
Teachers should halt strikes to keep schools open, says minister
Teachers should suspend their strike action while pay talks continue to allow schools to stay open, the education secretary has said. Shirley-Anne Somerville called for "more compromise" as pupils move closer to the exam season. Members of the EIS union have held three weeks of rolling strikes affecting two council...
BBC
MP wants inquiry into 1984 Cammell Laird shipyard strike convictions
The government must launch a public inquiry into a shipyard strike which saw 37 workers jailed, an MP has said. The workers from Cammell Laird in Birkenhead were sentenced to a month in prison for contempt of court in 1984 after taking part in industrial action. A Westminster Hall debate...
Supreme Court rejects challenge over Northern Ireland Protocol
The Supreme Court has unanimously dismissed a challenge over the Northern Ireland Protocol post-Brexit trading arrangements.The legality of the contentious trading arrangements was challenged at the UK’s highest court by a collective of unionists and Brexiteers.The original appellants, including former first ministers Arlene Foster and the late David Trimble, had argued the arrangements were unlawful.But the challenge was rejected by a panel of five justices on Wednesday, following a hearing last year.Announcing the court’s decision, Lord Stephens said the appeal was “unanimously dismissed” on all grounds.Judgment has been handed down this morning in the cases of James Hugh Allister and...
Business Secretary criticised for saying ‘no given’ steel industry will survive
The Business and Trade Secretary has faced criticism over her “undermining” comments about the future of the steel industry.Kemi Badenoch, asked on Sky News whether the UK “come what may would always need to have a steel industry”, said: “Nothing is ever a given.”In the interview conducted during her trip to Italy, the Cabinet minister said there was a “bigger picture around steel beyond just saving this particular company or helping this particular community”.Having only been appointed on Tuesday to head the newly created Department for Business and Trade, Ms Badenoch said she needed to “sit down and look at...
University staff and NHS physiotherapists to strike
University staff and NHS physiotherapists will strike on Thursday in the outbreak of industrial unrest continuing to sweep the country.Members of the University and College Union (UCU) and Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP) will mount picket lines outside universities and hospitals in disputes over pay, working conditions and pensions.The CSP accused the Government of being “intransigent” in refusing to discuss pay for the current financial year, which has sparked walkouts across the NHS in recent months.Up to 4,500 members of the CSP will strike at 33 trusts in England, with action planned for Wales suspended after the Welsh government made...
BBC
How damaging is the trans prisoners row for the SNP?
Scottish politics has been gripped by a row over a transgender rapist being sent to a women's prison. It has prompted an uncomfortable week for Nicola Sturgeon - but will this prove a momentary blip for the first minister, or a longer-running issue?. The Scottish government had hoped it could...
BBC
Staff at DC Thomson facing redundancies as titles close
Staff at Dundee-based publisher DC Thomson are facing redundancies as the company prepares to close titles. Employees were told at an all-staff meeting on Wednesday that the company needed to plug a £10m gap amid moves to "reshape" its portfolio. DC Thomson owns a number of newspapers including The...
BBC
HS2: Council calls for rethink over Metrolink suspension
Councillors have urged a rethink over plans to remove some tram services during construction of the HS2 line. Under the current proposal, Metrolink services between Manchester Piccadilly and Ashton-under-Lyne will be suspended for two years. Concerns raised by Tameside Council over the "unacceptable level of disruption" will now be heard...
Comments / 0