AT SCHAAL AQUATICS CENTER | DAVIS, CALIF. NO. 4 CAL (7-2) VS. RV CALIFORNIA BAPTIST (5-6) | 10:00 A.M. PT. NO. 4 CAL VS. NO. 17 UC DAVIS (3-5) | 12:20 P.M. PT. The No. 4 California women's water polo team continues non-conference play this Saturday with two games at the Aggie Invite at Schaal Aquatics Center. After several weeks of facing only top-15 competition, the Bears carry a 7-2 record into matchups with California Baptist (RV) and tournament host No. 17 UC Davis. Cal is coming off a 2-1 week at the Stanford Invitational which saw it defeat No. 6 Michigan 15-12 and No. 10 Arizona State 15-3 before falling to No. 1 Stanford 14-8. The Bears have yet to lose to an opponent outside of the No. 1 Cardinal.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO