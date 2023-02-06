Read full article on original website
calbears.com
No. 12 Cal Closes Out Regular Season At No. 3 Stanford
NO. 12 CAL AT NO. 3 STANFORD | 12 P.M. PT | AVERY AQUATIC CENTER | STANFORD, CALIF. The No. 12 Cal women's swimming & diving team closes out the regular season Saturday with a rivalry dual meet at No. 3 Stanford. The first race commences at Noon. The Bears...
calbears.com
No. 4 Bears Head To Aggie Invite
AT SCHAAL AQUATICS CENTER | DAVIS, CALIF. NO. 4 CAL (7-2) VS. RV CALIFORNIA BAPTIST (5-6) | 10:00 A.M. PT. NO. 4 CAL VS. NO. 17 UC DAVIS (3-5) | 12:20 P.M. PT. The No. 4 California women's water polo team continues non-conference play this Saturday with two games at the Aggie Invite at Schaal Aquatics Center. After several weeks of facing only top-15 competition, the Bears carry a 7-2 record into matchups with California Baptist (RV) and tournament host No. 17 UC Davis. Cal is coming off a 2-1 week at the Stanford Invitational which saw it defeat No. 6 Michigan 15-12 and No. 10 Arizona State 15-3 before falling to No. 1 Stanford 14-8. The Bears have yet to lose to an opponent outside of the No. 1 Cardinal.
calbears.com
Golden Opportunity
This feature originally appeared in the 2022-23 Winter edition of the Cal Sports Quarterly. The Cal Athletics flagship magazine features long-form sports journalism at its finest and provides in-depth coverage of the scholar-athlete experience in Berkeley. Printed copies are mailed four times a year to Bear Backers who give annually at the Bear Club level (currently $600 or more). For more information on how you can receive a printed version of the Cal Sports Quarterly at home, send an email to CalAthleticsFund@berkeley.edu or call (510) 642-2427.
calbears.com
Cal Honors Mark McNamara With Pete Newell Award
BERKELEY – The late Mark McNamara, a Cal Athletics Hall of Famer who set numerous scoring records throughout his Golden Bear men's basketball career before playing eight seasons in the NBA, is the 2022-23 recipient of the Pete Newell Career Achievement Award. The presentation of the award will take place during halftime of Cal's home game against Arizona State on Saturday, Feb. 11. Mark's sister, Lauren, will receive the award on the family's behalf. Tipoff from Haas Pavilion is at 5 p.m. PST.
calbears.com
17 Bears Earn NFHCA Academic Squad Honors
BERKELEY – Four-time honorees Monica Arteaga and Cato Knipping were among the 17 California field hockey players named to the 2022 NFHCA Academic squad, as announced by the NFHCA on Thursday morning. The NFHCA National Academic Squad program, sponsored by OPA Winning Teams, honors collegiate student-athletes who have achieved...
calbears.com
No. 7 Cal Faces No. 13 Oregon State on the Road
BERKELEY – The No. 7 California women's gymnastics team (9-0, 3-0) will hit the road this weekend as the Bears take on Oregon State (8-3-1, 1-0-1) this Friday, Feb. 10. The meet is set to start at 7 p.m. at Gil Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon. In an already historic...
calbears.com
New Cal Football Season Tickets On Sale Now
Visit CalBears.com or call (800) GO-BEARS today to become a new Cal football season-ticket holder. Lock in your spot to catch all of the exciting action live and create great new memories with the Cal football family at California Memorial Stadium in 2023. Full season-ticket packages start at just $150...
calbears.com
Volleyball Adds Transfer To 2023 Roster
BERKELEY – California volleyball has further increased its stock heading into the 2023 season, adding one of the nation's top 2021 recruits in transfer sophomore Paige Morningstar. A 6-foot-0 setter from Pittsburgh, Morningstar spent the previous two seasons with the powerhouse Louisville Cardinals, who ended the 2022 season with...
calbears.com
Caleb Lomavita Earns Preseason All-Conference Honors
BERKELEY – Sophomore catcher Caleb Lomavita has been named to the inaugural Pac-12 Preseason All-Conference Team, as announced by the conference office on Wednesday afternoon. Lomavita started all 55 games as a true freshman during a stellar 2022 season in which he earned Collegiate Baseball All-American honors and All-Pac-12...
calbears.com
Season-Opening Weekend In SoCal
BERKELEY -- California softball opens the 2023 softball season with a full slate of action, playing six games in three days on the campuses of Loyola Marymount and Cal State Fullerton this weekend. The Bears have three neutral site games and three road games over the course of the weekend,...
calbears.com
Two School Records Broken In Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – California track & field had its eye on history as it entered the weekend, sending its distance runners up to Seattle for the Husky Classic and the rest to Albuquerque for the Don Kirby Invitational. Having accumulated 24 program top 10 marks and 2 school records to date, the Bears were determined to collect more – and they delivered.
