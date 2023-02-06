ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Sill, OK

2d ago

Wow!! HS!! Is this what the army has come down to!! We’ve got serious toxic leaders making it up the ranks and they couldn’t find those to report or investigate. Now they’re going to ruin this decorated general for “hunting.” I thought he gave TOP SECRET information to the enemy or killed someone. Hell, I might even go for him making a subordinate cry, but hunting!! WTH!!

not waken
2d ago

at fort Rucker Al I got arrested for hunting the generals private deer stand on the impact area....I worked till the cooked books were out in the open... and the private club was shut down

truth teller
2d ago

That amazes me. Yeah, I know personally of a national guard “male” who had an emergency protective order against him from his mother and his daughter, and was still able to go to the live range and carry his side arm. Went to jail for giving alcohol to minors, and was able to become a command sergeant major and later retire as a command sergeant major with pension and disability over 10 years later. It’s amazing how the military will pick and choose what is acceptable!

