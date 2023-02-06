Read full article on original website
APD releases body camera footage from police training facility site
The Atlanta Police Department released body camera footage yesterday from last month's fatal shooting near the planned public safety training center. The Jan. 18, 2023 shooting resulted in the death of activist Manuel Teran and left an officer wounded. On Jan. 23, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation received confirmation from...
Police video from 'Cop City' operation doesn't show shooting
Newly released Atlanta police body camera video shows officers clearing tents from the site of a planned public safety training center and then reacting after they heard the barrage of gunfire that left an environmental activist dead and a state trooper injured. The four Atlanta police officers whose body camera...
A man jailed in the theft of monkeys from the Dallas zoo said he'd do it again
DALLAS — A 24-year-old man now linked to an unusual string of crimes that kept the Dallas Zoo on the lookout for missing animals told police that after he swiped two monkeys from their enclosure, he took them onto the city's light rail system to make his getaway, court records show.
Georgia Today: Prison warden arrested, VP Harris in Atlanta, financial boost for midtown ATL park
On the Thursday Feb. 9th edition of Georgia Today: A Georgia prison warden has been arrested, VP Harris speaks in Atlanta, and a financial boost for a planned midtown ATL park. GPB's Georgia Today newsletter hits your inbox on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with top stories from around the state featuring news, politics and more. Subscribe here.
GPB morning headlines for February 9, 2023
The Atlanta Police Department has released body camera footage from the site of last month's fatal shooting near the planned public safety training center. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke in Atlanta Wednesday about White House efforts to tackle climate issues. A new test performed by just 3 neurologists in Georgia...
Georgia panel: Reforms, resources needed for election review
A process recently implemented by Georgia state lawmakers to examine how county officials handle elections is likely unsustainable without more resources or reforms, according to the panel that did the first review under the law. The provision in a sweeping 2021 election overhaul allows state lawmakers who represent a given...
Mayor Andre Dickens at the center of training center debate
Mayor Andre Dickens heard two different sides of Atlanta's opinions on the proposed Public Safety Training Center during his public appearances on Feb. 7. The facility was approved by Atlanta City Council in September 2021 after hours of public comments opposing it. Following that decision, some protesters began to live in the forest to stop the development. On Jan. 18, 2023, an operation to remove protesters from the forest resulted in the death of activist Manuel Terán and the injury of a Georgia state trooper.
Georgia Today: Elections Board rules on volunteers handing out water; Revisiting COVID restrictions
LISTEN: On the Wednesday Feb 8 edition of Georgia Today: Elections board rules on volunteers handing out water, lawmakers are revisiting COVID restrictions, and a Georgia man killed at Pearl Harbor will be laid to rest. Peter Biello: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Wednesday,...
Vice President Kamala Harris talks climate at Georgia Tech
Vice President Kamala Harris visited Atlanta on Wednesday for a conversation about the White House's efforts to address climate-related issues following President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night. Speaking with University of Georgia professor Marshall Shepherd and Georgia Tech professor Isaiah Bolden at Tech's Ferst Center for...
New 'Survivor' cast includes 2 from Georgia. Here’s more about them
Outwit. Outplay. Outlast. That’s how you win $1 million and become the Sole Survivor. Season 44 of Survivor will kick off on Mar. 1 as 18 new castaways will be stranded and put to the ultimate test of their physical and mental abilities in the islands of Fiji. But...
I can name my demon, says patient whose neurologist confirmed Parkinson's with new biopsy test
When Chris Griffin, an Atlanta HVAC technician, started having pain in his hands, he sought help from his doctor. That doctor thought the pain might be carpal tunnel syndrome, but a test ruled it out. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Griffin didn’t think much more about his hands until he...
