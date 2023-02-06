ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Prison warden arrested, VP Harris in Atlanta, financial boost for midtown ATL park

On the Thursday Feb. 9th edition of Georgia Today: A Georgia prison warden has been arrested, VP Harris speaks in Atlanta, and a financial boost for a planned midtown ATL park. GPB's Georgia Today newsletter hits your inbox on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with top stories from around the state featuring news, politics and more. Subscribe here.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Mayor Andre Dickens at the center of training center debate

Mayor Andre Dickens heard two different sides of Atlanta's opinions on the proposed Public Safety Training Center during his public appearances on Feb. 7. The facility was approved by Atlanta City Council in September 2021 after hours of public comments opposing it. Following that decision, some protesters began to live in the forest to stop the development. On Jan. 18, 2023, an operation to remove protesters from the forest resulted in the death of activist Manuel Terán and the injury of a Georgia state trooper.
Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia.

