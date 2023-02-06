Read full article on original website
Missouri’s efforts to save the American Bald Eagle pay off
Every year, thousands of American Bald Eagles escape the harsh northern winters by migrating to Missouri. It’s something that Missouri Conservation Educator Jeff Cantrell says is a remarkable success story.
Have You Seen These ‘Crop Circles’ Next to I-44 in Missouri?
There's something mysterious happening in the fields next to I-44 in Missouri. What looks like crop circles are visible from above. Is the work of aliens? Not exactly. Before I reveal what I've discovered about the origin of these strange objects next to I-44 in Missouri, know that you can go view this yourself in case you think I'm making it up. The shapes are easily visible on Google Maps. This is what you're looking for.
Watch Elk Hunter Become the Hunted By a Fierce Mountain Lion
There have been numerous mountain lion sightings recently in Missouri. Most are short encounters where the cats flee back into the woods as soon as they're seen. One elk hunter recently learned the hard way that he had become the hunted - stalked by a fierce mountain lion. In Missouri,...
Missouri’s Most Beautiful Town Will Have You Asking For More Wine
One visit to the most beautiful town in Missouri will have you wanting more wine and cheese. Hermann, Missouri, home to wine trails and antique shops has now been named by Travel and Leisure as one of the most beautiful small towns to visit. Hermann is just a fun place to get away and relax, enjoy some local shops, and of course, will have you asking for another glass of wine.
The Sad Legend of the Missouri Witch Buried Along a Lonely Road
Almost all legends have at least some basis in truth. That's true of the Missouri legend of the witch buried alongside a lonely road. Yes, there is a woman buried there, but the truth of her life is quite different from the legend. This is the story of Eliza Jane...
Odd things about Missouri that non-Missourians notice
If you’re not from the Show Me State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange, and you’re not alone.
LOOK: Vermont Angler Reels in Hideous Looking Fish
When a Vermont angler reeled in their most recent catch, they had to do a double-take to get a better look at what they had hooked. Over the weekend, the angler, Caden Hurley, caught a bizarre-looking fish known as a chain pickerel. At the time, he was ice fishing at Sabin Pond in the state’s Woodbury community. The pictures posted online are now going viral online, thanks to its odd appearance.
One of Missouri’s ‘best natural wonders’ is hidden away
One state park was just named "one of the best natural wonders in Missouri." But it's what you'll find hiding there that gives it the large title.
kuaf.com
Historian Documents Demise of Embattled Missouri and North Arkansas Railroad
Route of the new Missouri & North Arkansas Railroad illustrated in this promotional 1912 timetable. The highly anticipated Missouri and North Arkansas Railroad, constructed in the early 20th century, provided shipping and passenger railway access for the first time to isolated Ozark Mountain communities such as Eureka Springs, terminating in Helena on the Arkansas Delta. But as historian Kenneth Barnes reveals, the promising railway — plagued by infrastructure failures, labor strikes and deadly anti-union mob violence incited by the Ku Klux Klan — was abandoned after four decades of operation. Barnes is authoring a book on the fraught history of the M&NA, to be published by the University of Arkansas Press.
kbia.org
Here’s why Missouri is seeing more mountain lions across the state
Mountain lions are rare in Missouri, but sightings of the big cat are increasing. Conservationists believe this is a sign of a healthier environment in the region. The big predator was wiped out in Missouri in 1927. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation confirms five to ten sightings each year of mountain lions wandering into the area from western states.
WLBT
Search continues for man who fell off barge into Mississippi River
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The recovery effort for a man who slipped off a barge and fell into the Mississippi River continued Wednesday. Donny Mitchell, 50, of Louisiana, has not been seen since falling into the water Tuesday morning. According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, the search team...
Danger Lurks In The Leaves Of East Texas This Time Of Year
This actually happened to me a couple of years ago, right about this time of year I was sweeping up the leaves that had collected on the sidewalk leading up to my front door, when much to my surprise, I uncovered a small copperhead who was apparently snoozing in the middle of that pile of dead leaves. Luckily he was either stunned by my broom or just too sleepy to comprehend what was happening to him at the time but we luckily avoided any mishaps during that encounter.
Local farms selling meat directly to consumers
The Missouri Farm Bureau has a directory that lists farmers across the state selling beef, pork, lamb, and poultry directly to consumers. The list also includes Missouri meat processors that sell fresh and frozen meat.
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Missouri
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food restaurants in each state.
Utah Temporarily Bans Shed Hunting Until May as Deer Population Struggles
To better protect the deer population in Utah, officials have temporarily suspended shed hunting in the state. Every year an estimated 200,000 people head out to look for antlers and horns shed by wildlife. However, now they’ll have to find something else to do in place of shed hunting. On...
Learn how to prepare for an earthquake during Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month
MISSOURI, USA — February is Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month with a focus on the importance of being prepared in the event of an earthquake. Some may not know that southeastern Missouri is part of the New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ). Other areas included in the NMSZ are southern Illinois, northeastern Arkansas, western Tennessee and western Kentucky, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
kjluradio.com
Two state lawamkers want MoDOT, Conservation, to remove dead deer from road
A pair of Missouri House Representatives want MoDOT and the Department of Conservation to do something about all the dead deer on the roads. State Representatives Paula Brown and Kent Haden have both filed identical bills that would require MoDOT to move dead deer off the road and buy them at least three feet deep on Conservation land. Conservation would pay for the removal and burial.
WATCH: ‘Wild Kingdom’ Releases Two Bear Cubs After Catastrophic Wildfire Wounds (EXCLUSIVE)
After a local resident’s wildlife camera spotted two black bear cubs struggling for life, multiple Washington agencies jumped into action to secure their survival. Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom‘s latest incarnation, Protecting the Wild, tells their story. “It’s such a wonderful story to be able to tell,...
Look: Bear rescued from deep snow in Minnesota ditch
Wildlife officials in Minnesota came to the rescue of a bear that was hibernating in a ditch and became stuck in the deep snow.
Minnesotans Try to Rescue Snow-Trapped Bear with Poptarts, DNR Comes to the Rescue: PHOTOS
After multiple attempts by the public, the Minnesota DNR was able to rescue the black bear from his icy prison. Luckily, no one was hurt by the sleepy bruin as Minnesotans left him everything from Poptarts to cat food and Swedish fish. “A culvert alongside the road near Wannaska apparently...
Outsider.com
