Missouri State

KICK AM 1530

Have You Seen These ‘Crop Circles’ Next to I-44 in Missouri?

There's something mysterious happening in the fields next to I-44 in Missouri. What looks like crop circles are visible from above. Is the work of aliens? Not exactly. Before I reveal what I've discovered about the origin of these strange objects next to I-44 in Missouri, know that you can go view this yourself in case you think I'm making it up. The shapes are easily visible on Google Maps. This is what you're looking for.
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Missouri’s Most Beautiful Town Will Have You Asking For More Wine

One visit to the most beautiful town in Missouri will have you wanting more wine and cheese. Hermann, Missouri, home to wine trails and antique shops has now been named by Travel and Leisure as one of the most beautiful small towns to visit. Hermann is just a fun place to get away and relax, enjoy some local shops, and of course, will have you asking for another glass of wine.
HERMANN, MO
Outsider.com

LOOK: Vermont Angler Reels in Hideous Looking Fish

When a Vermont angler reeled in their most recent catch, they had to do a double-take to get a better look at what they had hooked. Over the weekend, the angler, Caden Hurley, caught a bizarre-looking fish known as a chain pickerel. At the time, he was ice fishing at Sabin Pond in the state’s Woodbury community. The pictures posted online are now going viral online, thanks to its odd appearance.
VERMONT STATE
kuaf.com

Historian Documents Demise of Embattled Missouri and North Arkansas Railroad

Route of the new Missouri & North Arkansas Railroad illustrated in this promotional 1912 timetable. The highly anticipated Missouri and North Arkansas Railroad, constructed in the early 20th century, provided shipping and passenger railway access for the first time to isolated Ozark Mountain communities such as Eureka Springs, terminating in Helena on the Arkansas Delta. But as historian Kenneth Barnes reveals, the promising railway — plagued by infrastructure failures, labor strikes and deadly anti-union mob violence incited by the Ku Klux Klan — was abandoned after four decades of operation. Barnes is authoring a book on the fraught history of the M&NA, to be published by the University of Arkansas Press.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
kbia.org

Here’s why Missouri is seeing more mountain lions across the state

Mountain lions are rare in Missouri, but sightings of the big cat are increasing. Conservationists believe this is a sign of a healthier environment in the region. The big predator was wiped out in Missouri in 1927. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation confirms five to ten sightings each year of mountain lions wandering into the area from western states.
MISSOURI STATE
WLBT

Search continues for man who fell off barge into Mississippi River

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The recovery effort for a man who slipped off a barge and fell into the Mississippi River continued Wednesday. Donny Mitchell, 50, of Louisiana, has not been seen since falling into the water Tuesday morning. According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, the search team...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Danger Lurks In The Leaves Of East Texas This Time Of Year

This actually happened to me a couple of years ago, right about this time of year I was sweeping up the leaves that had collected on the sidewalk leading up to my front door, when much to my surprise, I uncovered a small copperhead who was apparently snoozing in the middle of that pile of dead leaves. Luckily he was either stunned by my broom or just too sleepy to comprehend what was happening to him at the time but we luckily avoided any mishaps during that encounter.
TEXAS STATE
5 On Your Side

Learn how to prepare for an earthquake during Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month

MISSOURI, USA — February is Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month with a focus on the importance of being prepared in the event of an earthquake. Some may not know that southeastern Missouri is part of the New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ). Other areas included in the NMSZ are southern Illinois, northeastern Arkansas, western Tennessee and western Kentucky, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Two state lawamkers want MoDOT, Conservation, to remove dead deer from road

A pair of Missouri House Representatives want MoDOT and the Department of Conservation to do something about all the dead deer on the roads. State Representatives Paula Brown and Kent Haden have both filed identical bills that would require MoDOT to move dead deer off the road and buy them at least three feet deep on Conservation land. Conservation would pay for the removal and burial.
MISSOURI STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

