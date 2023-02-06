ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingleside Index

Artist Who Left Mark on Aransas Pass May Do Same in Ingleside

, , , Leah Martin, a 28-year-old artist from Flour Bluff who designed and painted three murals in Aransas Pass – at City Hall, inside the Police Department, and at the Aquatics Center – may soon get her brush and paint out to do the same in Ingleside. She revealed the city administration, in conversations she’s had with Code Enforcement Officer Cory Elrod in the Police Department, has discussed two locations of interest, one in Live Oak Park, the other at N.O. Simmons Park. Still, Martin adds, it’s only been talk, no action has been approved to move forward, City...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Bishop Teacher Andrea Marie Peña Arrested

BISHOP (News Release) - On Friday, January 20, 2023, Bishop Police Department Shift I Uniformed Patrol Division Officers responded to the Bishop Consolidated Independent School District Administration Office, located in the 700 block of E. 6th Street, Bishop, Texas, in reference to a report of a possible improper relationship between a Bishop C.I.S.D teacher and a student.
BISHOP, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass-Area Legendary Restaurant Topic of Forthcoming Book

, , , , , , , , , , , Deep in the hearts and minds of many who grew up in Aransas Pass or visited the Harbor City is the memory of dining at one of the area’s most iconic restaurants in its day, ‘The Big Fisherman’. Bring up the topic to a more contemporary population and they may look at you funny. The business’s history is sustained in those from a different generation who occasionally discuss its eventual demise after 34 years in oblivion, often with a sadness that may be associated with the loss of a...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
KIII 3News

Low pay at Nueces County DA's Office leads to high turnover, poor results

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez said that his office is losing some of its most experienced prosecutors due to low-paying salaries. On Monday, 3NEWS reported that the case against Calallen-area obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Juan Villarreal was dismissed after a visiting judge agreed with the defense that evidence lost by the Nueces County District Attorney’s Office irreparably damaged the case.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

City of Corpus Christi receives new maintenance shed

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi now has a place for all its beach maintenance equipment on the Island. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to celebrate the completion of the North Padre Island Equipment Storage Facility on Commodores Drive. The building will save they...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

CCPD ask public to keep a lookout for wanted man

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are asking that residents keep an eye out for a man wanted on an outstanding warrant. Jason Lazo is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Lazo is described as a 42-year-old man with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi ranked as a top global tourist destination, attracting 5 million visitors a year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is making headlines in the tourism industry with its ranking as a top one hundred most-loved place to visit in the world. The Tourism Sentiment Index ranked Corpus Christi number 53 on the list. Visit Corpus Christi helps promote the city and said they were surprised at how high the city was ranked. However, they said it makes sense considering just how big the tourism industry is in the Coastal Bend.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

'Hopefully I can be the start of the change': LynLashes owner works to break Black stereotypes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Timberlynn Powell knows lashes. She also knows that she wants to change the narrative surrounding the Black community. "Everyone hears the saying 'the mad or angry black woman' or 'they have a bad attitude' and 'they have this or that'," Powell said. "And honestly, as a Black woman, if you want to change that narrative, you have to change it within yourself."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi police, SWAT team serve search warrant at southside home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Uniformed and undercover law enforcement officers descended on a southside Corpus Christi home early Tuesday morning to serve a search warrant. The Corpus Christi Police Department SWAT Team helped serve the warrant just after 6 a.m. on the 5800 block of Loire Blvd., near Yorktown and Staples, according to officials on scene. We currently do not know what the warrant was for or what, if anything, was found in the home.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YAHOO!

One killed, four injured in shooting on Corpus Christi's Southside

Corpus Christi police are investigating after a shooting on the city's Southside left a 20-year-old woman dead and four others injured on Sunday. Around 11:30 p.m., police responded to the 2700 block of Persimmon Street, near Galvan Elementary School, for a shooting in progress. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot and died of her injuries, a release stated.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Painting scheduled for existing Harbor bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Routine painting for the existing harbor bridge is set to begin tomorrow, Monday February 6. The work will include painting and coating steel truss members above and below the bridge deck. The operation will eventually require lane closures on the bridge but that is not...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

