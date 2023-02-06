Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Feds involved as a third bomb-threat hoax is called into Alice Walmart since December
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Walmart in Alice was evacuated Wednesday for a third time in the last month-and-a-half after a hoax bomb threat was called into the Jim Wells Sheriff's Office, said Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia. The call came in at about 1:30 p.m., and viewer Rebel...
Artist Who Left Mark on Aransas Pass May Do Same in Ingleside
, , , Leah Martin, a 28-year-old artist from Flour Bluff who designed and painted three murals in Aransas Pass – at City Hall, inside the Police Department, and at the Aquatics Center – may soon get her brush and paint out to do the same in Ingleside. She revealed the city administration, in conversations she’s had with Code Enforcement Officer Cory Elrod in the Police Department, has discussed two locations of interest, one in Live Oak Park, the other at N.O. Simmons Park. Still, Martin adds, it’s only been talk, no action has been approved to move forward, City...
TikTok Famous “Popcorn Guy” from Texas is Going to the Oscars
If you are not familiar with Jason Grosboll, you will be once you see him at this year's Academy Awards. Texas' very own Grosboll has been invited by this year's Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel to make popcorn for the stars!. Who is "Popcorn Guy"?. But, let's go back to how...
southtexascommunitynews.com
Bishop Teacher Andrea Marie Peña Arrested
BISHOP (News Release) - On Friday, January 20, 2023, Bishop Police Department Shift I Uniformed Patrol Division Officers responded to the Bishop Consolidated Independent School District Administration Office, located in the 700 block of E. 6th Street, Bishop, Texas, in reference to a report of a possible improper relationship between a Bishop C.I.S.D teacher and a student.
Aransas Pass-Area Legendary Restaurant Topic of Forthcoming Book
, , , , , , , , , , , Deep in the hearts and minds of many who grew up in Aransas Pass or visited the Harbor City is the memory of dining at one of the area’s most iconic restaurants in its day, ‘The Big Fisherman’. Bring up the topic to a more contemporary population and they may look at you funny. The business’s history is sustained in those from a different generation who occasionally discuss its eventual demise after 34 years in oblivion, often with a sadness that may be associated with the loss of a...
Nueces County District Attorney to appeal Villarreal case dismissal
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez filed a notice of intent to appeal the decision to dismiss the case against Calallen-area obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Juan Villarreal one day after the ruling. Visiting judge Robert Pate agreed with the defense Monday that evidence lost by...
Low pay at Nueces County DA's Office leads to high turnover, poor results
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez said that his office is losing some of its most experienced prosecutors due to low-paying salaries. On Monday, 3NEWS reported that the case against Calallen-area obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Juan Villarreal was dismissed after a visiting judge agreed with the defense that evidence lost by the Nueces County District Attorney’s Office irreparably damaged the case.
City of Corpus Christi receives new maintenance shed
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi now has a place for all its beach maintenance equipment on the Island. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to celebrate the completion of the North Padre Island Equipment Storage Facility on Commodores Drive. The building will save they...
CCPD ask public to keep a lookout for wanted man
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are asking that residents keep an eye out for a man wanted on an outstanding warrant. Jason Lazo is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Lazo is described as a 42-year-old man with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands...
Corpus Christi ranked as a top global tourist destination, attracting 5 million visitors a year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is making headlines in the tourism industry with its ranking as a top one hundred most-loved place to visit in the world. The Tourism Sentiment Index ranked Corpus Christi number 53 on the list. Visit Corpus Christi helps promote the city and said they were surprised at how high the city was ranked. However, they said it makes sense considering just how big the tourism industry is in the Coastal Bend.
'Hopefully I can be the start of the change': LynLashes owner works to break Black stereotypes
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Timberlynn Powell knows lashes. She also knows that she wants to change the narrative surrounding the Black community. "Everyone hears the saying 'the mad or angry black woman' or 'they have a bad attitude' and 'they have this or that'," Powell said. "And honestly, as a Black woman, if you want to change that narrative, you have to change it within yourself."
Neighbors: Gunshots had been heard the day before deadly Persimmon Street shooting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents living on Persimmon Street said the gunshots late Sunday that killed 20-year-old Alexis Gonzales weren't the first they heard over the weekend. One neighbor told 3NEWS that her and her husband were watching TV on Saturday night. Despite having the volume up pretty loudly,...
Corpus Christi police, SWAT team serve search warrant at southside home
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Uniformed and undercover law enforcement officers descended on a southside Corpus Christi home early Tuesday morning to serve a search warrant. The Corpus Christi Police Department SWAT Team helped serve the warrant just after 6 a.m. on the 5800 block of Loire Blvd., near Yorktown and Staples, according to officials on scene. We currently do not know what the warrant was for or what, if anything, was found in the home.
Multiple people shot, one killed on Persimmon St. in Corpus Christi, police say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple people were shot and at least one person is dead after a disturbance on Persimmon St. overnight in Corpus Christi, according to officials from the Corpus Christi Police Department. Corpus Christi police officers were called to the 2700 block of Persimmon early Monday morning...
Judge in District Attorney removal case sends letter to County Attorney
A letter sent to County Attorney Jenny Dorsey sets forth the procedures for the lawsuit filed to remove Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez.
Long-time Nueces County constable announces he is hanging up his badge
Sherwood has worked in law enforcement for 45 years. He spent 44 of them with Nueces County. His last day with the county is Feb. 28.
YAHOO!
One killed, four injured in shooting on Corpus Christi's Southside
Corpus Christi police are investigating after a shooting on the city's Southside left a 20-year-old woman dead and four others injured on Sunday. Around 11:30 p.m., police responded to the 2700 block of Persimmon Street, near Galvan Elementary School, for a shooting in progress. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot and died of her injuries, a release stated.
City of Corpus Christi plans to fix water pipes, address sewage like odor
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The seemingly large number of water main breaks that have resulted in road closures is worrying those who drive through the impacted areas. The latest water main break was located at Coopers Alley between N. Carancahua Street and N. Mesquite Street. 3NEWS confirmed with Corpus...
Painting scheduled for existing Harbor bridge
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Routine painting for the existing harbor bridge is set to begin tomorrow, Monday February 6. The work will include painting and coating steel truss members above and below the bridge deck. The operation will eventually require lane closures on the bridge but that is not...
Juvenile who made hoax call about threat to Ray High School could be charged with making terroristic threat, police say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A minor who made a hoax call to police about a possible threat to Ray High School Monday could be charged with making a terroristic threat, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department. Monday, officers went to Ray High School to investigate after a call...
