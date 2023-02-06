ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
FOX2Now

Missouri’s largest man-made lake called ‘most underrated’

KSNF/KODE — Missouri is famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more. But The Show-Me State is also home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. When it comes to the state’s many reservoirs (or man-made lakes), the website, “Onlyinyourstate.com,” claims there’s one that reigns supreme: Truman Lake.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS News

Missouri set to execute man for murders he insists he didn't commit

An attorney for Raheem Taylor is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to halt what he calls a "constitutionally intolerable event" - the potential execution of an innocent man Tuesday evening. Taylor, 58, is scheduled to die at the state prison Bonne Terre, Missouri, for the killings of his live-in girlfriend and her three young children nearly two decades ago. Attorney Kent Gipson's motion asks the Supreme Court to grant a stay of execution and appoint a special master to review Taylor's innocence claim. A similar request to the Missouri Supreme Court was turned aside late Monday. The Midwest Innocence Project, the...
MISSOURI STATE
Kansas Reflector

Northeast Kansas farm neighbors Pyle, Gall ask state’s highest court to settle property dispute

TOPEKA — Protracted legal friction between neighboring northeast Kansas landowners Dennis Pyle and James Gall Jr. about vehicle and farm equipment access to crop fields finally matured sufficiently to reach the Kansas Supreme Court. The Gall and Pyle farming families endured a bench trial in Brown County District Court and proceedings with the Kansas Court […] The post Northeast Kansas farm neighbors Pyle, Gall ask state’s highest court to settle property dispute appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE

