Hamilton Township, NJ

Hamilton Mourning Death of 8th Grader Shawn Hackett, Memorial Plans Announced

By Elizabeth Meyers
 3 days ago

HAMILTON, NJ -- Hamilton Township is mourning the loss of Grice Middle School eighth grader -- Shawn Hackett -- who passed away suddenly last week.

Principal Dwayne Walker said in a letter to the community that Shawn passed away as a result of an accident while on a family vacation adding that "all of us are grieving this tragic loss."

The school had made a crisis intervention team made up of Grice guidance counselors, district guidance staff, and the Mercer County Traumatic Loss Coalition (TLC) available to students.

"An increased level of individual and group counseling services has been made available to our school community. We will continue to provide these services to students as long as they are needed," said Walker who urged families to "be aware that your child may experience strong feelings in response to this tragedy, including sorrow and depression as well as anger and fear."

Walker said families should contact the school directly via the guidance department at (609) 631-4152 to request these services for their child if they are needed.

The Grice Middle School PTA also releases a statement that said that "our hearts are all broken."

"To know Shawn, is to love Shawn. He was very well known by his classmates, teachers and the staff at Grice Middle School. His smile lit up our hallways and he always greeted familiar faces when you would see him," wrote Kelly Mooney, Grice Middle School PTA president. "We are #GLADIATORSTRONG and will always remember Shawn as we keep him and his family in our thoughts and our hearts."

A celebration of Shawn's will be held on Saturday, February 11 at Grace Cathedral Fellowship Ministries located at 1217 Rev. S. Howard Woodson, Jr. Way (Calhoun Street) in Trenton. The viewing will begin at 11:00 a.m. with services at 12:00 p.m and interment at 2:00 p.m.  There will be a private repast following.

The school community has begun to start a collection to support the Hackett Family. Individuals who are able to contribute, can bring a cash or a check made out to "William Hackett" to Grice Middle School’s main office, in an envelope labeled The Hackett Family.  Checks also can also be mailed to Grice Middle School at 901 Whitehorse Hamilton Square Road Hamilton, NJ 08610 Attn: The Hackett Family.

