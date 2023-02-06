Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Owen Man Charged in Connection to Drug Overdose Death Appears in Clark County Court
An Owen man charged for his connection to a drug overdose death in Clark County appeared in Clark County Court on Tuesday. According to court records, back in November of last year, authorities responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch at W6210 Sladich Road in Greenwood. When authorities arrived, the driver of the vehicle was out walking around, but the passenger was unconscious and believed to be dead.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Man Taken Into Custody After Police Chase
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) – An Eagle River man made an attempt to elude Marshfield Police following a traffic stop on Wednesday. According to police, the suspect was known to have a warrant from the Department of Corrections and led officers on a 3 mile pursuit that reached speeds of up to 60 mph. Officers used a PIT tactic to bring the suspect to a stop.
WSAW
Shooting suspect wanted by Marathon County authorities believed to be in another state
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for 29-year-old man authorities said is a suspect in a shooting that occurred over the weekend in the town of Wausau. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office said a 38-year-old man was shot late Saturday evening on Mcintosh Road. Authorities said the victim was shot multiple times before driving himself to a local hospital.
thecitypages.com
Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating weekend shooting
Marathon County Sheriff’s Office officials say they are investigating a shooting that occurred in the town of Wausau over the weekend. Investigators say suspect 29-year-old Desmond Mayo shot 38-year-old several times in the late evening hours of Saturday. The victim, who police did not identify, drove himself to the hospital to be treated for the wounds.
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: Sheriff Siegel on police study committee, overdose deaths, free jail calls, Memphis police killing
La Crosse County Sheriff John Siegel joined La Crosse Talk PM on Tuesday to talk about the first month on the job, drug overdose deaths in the county, how his office takes something like the Memphis police killing of Tyre Nichols and the county’s police study committee. La Crosse...
WSAW
1 arrested following Marshfield pursuit
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has been arrested and is in the Wood County Jail following a pursuit Wednesday morning in Marshfield. Marshfield Police said the pursuit lasted 3 miles and reached speeds of 60 mph. A 43-year-old Eagle River man and a 41-year-old passenger from Rhinelander were in...
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities investigating shooting in central Wisconsin, suspect still at-large
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in central Wisconsin are investigating a shooting that took place over the weekend in the Town of Wausau. According to a release from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place during the late evening hours of Saturday, February 4, 2023, on Mcintosh Road, where a 38-year-old man was shot multiple times before driving himself to a local hospital.
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Sheriff's Department Welcomes Corrections Officer
Marathon County Corrections Officer Grayson Suleski was hired by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office in October of 2022 and recently completed his field training program. Grayson attended Northcentral Technical College where he obtained a degree in Criminal Justice, graduating from that program in 2021. Before coming to the Sheriff’s Office, Grayson worked in a number of capacities as a security officer and brings that training and experience with him.
cwbradio.com
Augusta Man Sentenced for Drug Charges in Eau Claire County
An Augusta man facing charges after marijuana plants were discovered at his home was sentenced in Eau Claire County Court. The plants were discovered because there was a fire at the home of Donnie Plamp in the Town of Bridge Creek back in 2021. Fire crews told authorities they discovered the plants in the home. When asked about them, Plamp said they were for personal use. Investigators also found 290 grams of marijuana leaves and a pipe that tested positive for meth.
WEAU-TV 13
2 men arrested for drug possession in Viroqua after traffic stop on Jan. 30
VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men were arrested after a traffic stop at the north Kwik Trip in Viroqua on Jan. 30 for possession of drugs. Simon Kleinertz of La Crosse and Hunter Melby of Westby were taken into custody after the Viroqua County Sheriff’s Office stopped their vehicle after receiving a call from a business about a black SUV whose driver was visibly impaired.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Man Sentenced for Shooting in Wood County
A Marshfield man was sentenced for a shooting in Wood County Court. On May 30th of last year, the Wood County Sheriff's Department investigated a shooting which took place in the Town of Richfield, Wood County. The Wood County Sheriff's Department and Marshfield Police Department Special Response Team were able to take Jason R. Schultz into custody in connection with the shooting.
WEAU-TV 13
Daycare provider accused of child neglect in La Crosse County
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A daycare provider is accused of child neglect in La Crosse County. A criminal complaint shows 44-year-old Heather Reed of Bangor, Wis. is facing one charge of neglecting a child - consequence is great bodily harm and an additional charge of day care provider fail/licensed.
cwbradio.com
Stratford Man Involved in the Death of a Marshfield Man Sentenced
A Stratford man involved in the death of a Marshfield man was sentenced in Marathon County Court on Monday. At the end of December 2020, a fur trapper found the body of 20-year-old Christian Schauer in a wooded area of the McMillian Marsh. Shawn Carl and his son Jared Carl were arrested in February of 2021 after Schauer’s vehicle was found on their property.
WEAU-TV 13
Missing Ho-Chunk Nation woman died of hypothermia, officials report
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An investigation into the search for and death of a missing Ho-Chunk nation tribal member concluded that she died as a result of hypothermia, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office stated Tuesday. Investigators learned through video surveillance cameras that the woman, later identified as Felicia Wanna,...
cwbradio.com
Tomah Man Sentenced for Distribution of Methamphetamine
Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Victor Pennington, 27, Tomah, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 12 years in federal prison for distributing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine as part of a conspiracy. This prison term...
SE Minnesota Woman Charged with 4th DWI in Last 7 years
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Winona woman is facing a DWI charge for the fourth time in seven years. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Monday indicated the woman was pulled over on I-90 in Olmsted County after a State Trooper spotted her traveling 83 mph in a 70m mph zone. Traffic stop occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.
news8000.com
Details released in death of Tomah woman
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office released further information Tuesday in the death investigation of a Tomah woman. On January 2, the family of Felicia Wanna asked for a welfare check, as they had not seen or heard from her since December 29. Attempts to contact her were met with no success.
wearegreenbay.com
Property damage in central Wisconsin includes image of swastika
LINCOLN, Wis. (WFRV) – A property in Adams County was reportedly damaged with graffiti which included an image of a swastika. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about some recent property damage that involved some apparent anti-Semitic messaging. The post included three pictures of graffiti, one of which appears to be a swastika.
voiceofalexandria.com
Tomah man gets 12 years in federal prison for methamphetamine dealing conspiracy
A Tomah man on Friday was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for a methamphetamine dealing conspiracy, authorities reported. Victor Pennington, 27, was sentenced to the prison term and then 5 years of supervised release by Judge William M. Conley for distributing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine as part of a conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea said in a statement.
news8000.com
Black River Falls School District staff member on admin. leave for alleged racial comment directed toward student
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) -- A Black River Falls School District staff member is on administrative leave after a video surfaced on Facebook of the instructor allegedly making a racially insensitive comment toward a Native American student. Black River Falls School District Superintendent Shelly Severson told News 8 Now...
