An Augusta man facing charges after marijuana plants were discovered at his home was sentenced in Eau Claire County Court. The plants were discovered because there was a fire at the home of Donnie Plamp in the Town of Bridge Creek back in 2021. Fire crews told authorities they discovered the plants in the home. When asked about them, Plamp said they were for personal use. Investigators also found 290 grams of marijuana leaves and a pipe that tested positive for meth.

AUGUSTA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO