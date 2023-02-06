Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities investigating shooting in central Wisconsin, suspect still at-large
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in central Wisconsin are investigating a shooting that took place over the weekend in the Town of Wausau. According to a release from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place during the late evening hours of Saturday, February 4, 2023, on Mcintosh Road, where a 38-year-old man was shot multiple times before driving himself to a local hospital.
WSAW
Shooting suspect wanted by Marathon County authorities believed to be in another state
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for 29-year-old man authorities said is a suspect in a shooting that occurred over the weekend in the town of Wausau. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office said a 38-year-old man was shot late Saturday evening on Mcintosh Road. Authorities said the victim was shot multiple times before driving himself to a local hospital.
WSAW
1 arrested following Marshfield pursuit
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has been arrested and is in the Wood County Jail following a pursuit Wednesday morning in Marshfield. Marshfield Police said the pursuit lasted 3 miles and reached speeds of 60 mph. A 43-year-old Eagle River man and a 41-year-old passenger from Rhinelander were in...
hubcitytimes.com
Marshfield police apprehend suspect after high-speed pursuit
MARSHFIELD — Marshfield police have apprehended a northern Wisconsin man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant, following a high-speed chase within the city. The Feb. 8 pursuit reached speeds of 60 miles per hour and covered three miles. According to the Marshfield Police Department, a 43-year-old Eagle River...
Abbotsford man accused of attempted homicide in January stabbing
An 18-year-old man is facing attempted first-degree intentional homicide charges after allegedly stabbing an acquaintance multiple times outside a rural Marathon County tavern. Leovigildo Cruz Hernandez, of Abbotsford, first appeared in Marathon County Circuit Court on Jan. 24 for a probable cause hearing connected to the near-fatal stabbing and was...
thecitypages.com
Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating weekend shooting
Marathon County Sheriff’s Office officials say they are investigating a shooting that occurred in the town of Wausau over the weekend. Investigators say suspect 29-year-old Desmond Mayo shot 38-year-old several times in the late evening hours of Saturday. The victim, who police did not identify, drove himself to the hospital to be treated for the wounds.
WSAW
Silver Alert canceled for Waupaca County man reported missing
WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man reported missing on Wednesday evening has been located. Patrick Joseph Nugent, 74, reportedly left his residence near Waupaca at 6:50 p.m. for an overnight medical appointment in Waushara County. His family was later contacted by that facility and told that he had not arrived.
cwbradio.com
Stratford Man Involved in the Death of a Marshfield Man Sentenced
A Stratford man involved in the death of a Marshfield man was sentenced in Marathon County Court on Monday. At the end of December 2020, a fur trapper found the body of 20-year-old Christian Schauer in a wooded area of the McMillian Marsh. Shawn Carl and his son Jared Carl were arrested in February of 2021 after Schauer’s vehicle was found on their property.
cwbradio.com
Owen Man Charged in Connection to Drug Overdose Death Appears in Clark County Court
An Owen man charged for his connection to a drug overdose death in Clark County appeared in Clark County Court on Tuesday. According to court records, back in November of last year, authorities responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch at W6210 Sladich Road in Greenwood. When authorities arrived, the driver of the vehicle was out walking around, but the passenger was unconscious and believed to be dead.
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Sheriff's Department Welcomes Corrections Officer
Marathon County Corrections Officer Grayson Suleski was hired by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office in October of 2022 and recently completed his field training program. Grayson attended Northcentral Technical College where he obtained a degree in Criminal Justice, graduating from that program in 2021. Before coming to the Sheriff’s Office, Grayson worked in a number of capacities as a security officer and brings that training and experience with him.
wearegreenbay.com
STH 21 crash victim identified by Waushara County Sheriff’s Office
MARION, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon. According to Sheriff Wally Zuehlke, 80-year-old Daniel M. Sterman from the Village of Redgranite was the driver who died. On February 5, around 12 p.m., there...
cwbradio.com
Crews Respond to Fire at Wausau Laundromat
Crews responded to a fire at a laundromat in Wausau Monday afternoon. The fire occurred at Wausau Cleaners on West Stewart Avenue around 1:30pm. The fire started in one of the dryers, but crews were able to put out the fire quickly. The fire caused heavy smoke, but it was...
wearegreenbay.com
Property damage in central Wisconsin includes image of swastika
LINCOLN, Wis. (WFRV) – A property in Adams County was reportedly damaged with graffiti which included an image of a swastika. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about some recent property damage that involved some apparent anti-Semitic messaging. The post included three pictures of graffiti, one of which appears to be a swastika.
news8000.com
Details released in death of Tomah woman
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office released further information Tuesday in the death investigation of a Tomah woman. On January 2, the family of Felicia Wanna asked for a welfare check, as they had not seen or heard from her since December 29. Attempts to contact her were met with no success.
Sentencing set for Wausau father convicted of intentionally killing infant son
A Wausau father facing life in prison for intentionally causing the death of his infant son will be sentenced March 31. Ronnie Lofton, Jr., 41, was convicted by a jury last month of first-degree intentional homicide. His son died in January 2021. The boy had 21 rib fractures in various stages of healing at the time of his death, which an autopsy attributed to blunt force trauma.
cwbradio.com
Tomah Man Sentenced for Distribution of Methamphetamine
Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Victor Pennington, 27, Tomah, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 12 years in federal prison for distributing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine as part of a conspiracy. This prison term...
cwbradio.com
Augusta Man Sentenced for Drug Charges in Eau Claire County
An Augusta man facing charges after marijuana plants were discovered at his home was sentenced in Eau Claire County Court. The plants were discovered because there was a fire at the home of Donnie Plamp in the Town of Bridge Creek back in 2021. Fire crews told authorities they discovered the plants in the home. When asked about them, Plamp said they were for personal use. Investigators also found 290 grams of marijuana leaves and a pipe that tested positive for meth.
cwbradio.com
Several Arrested After Search Warrant Executed During Jackson County Investigation
An Alma Center man was arrested in connection to a Jackson County drug investigation. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, on January 31st, around 9:01am, they searched an address on South Alma Center Road, in the Town of Alma, in Jackson County in regard to a drug investigation.
cwbradio.com
Sparta Man Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit in Jackson County
A Sparta man was arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Jackson County. According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 16, 2023, around 8:09 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Sechlerville Road and Highway 95 in the Town of Hixton for a vehicle equipment violation.
tomahawkleader.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Feb. 6, 2023
As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Feb. 6:. A Merrill man, 45, will face a charge of 2nd offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (OWI) following a traffic stop in the Town of Rock Falls on Sunday morning, Feb. 5. A deputy on patrol on U.S. Hwy. 51 stopped the vehicle the man was operating just after 3 a.m., after observing it traveling 91 MPH in a 65 MPH speed zone.
