Balloon bursts hopes for end to spiraling US-China tensions

By MATTHEW LEE, ZEKE MILLER, LOLITA C. BALDOR and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 2 days ago

Monday was supposed to be a day of modest hope in the U.S.-China relationship. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was going to be in Beijing. Instead, Blinken spent the day in Washington after abruptly cancelling his visit.

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

