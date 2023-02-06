Read full article on original website
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk worldGochi EzNew York City, NY
Shoplifters Beat Worker Who Tried to Stop Them Near Yankee StadiumBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Trenton Times wrestling notebook: Mario Harpel coaches Hopewell to win No. 300
When Hopewell Valley defeated Ocean in the semifinals of the Rothman Orthopaedic/Central Jersey, Group 3 Wrestling Tournament on Monday, it did more than propel the Bulldogs into the sectional final. It also marked a milestone in the coaching career of Hopewell’s Mario Harpel. The win was his 300th coaching victory...
Gov. Livingston wins 1st sectional wrestling title since 1981 with win over Caldwell
In the Gov. Livingston wrestling room is a reminder of just how long its sectional title drought has lasted. Head coach Rick Ortega made sure to constantly remind his team just how long it was. The 1981 Gov. Livingston sectional title banner hangs over the Highlanders as they go through the grind of practice in the room every day.
Jackson Memorial makes coach’s prophecy come true, tops Brick Memorial in CJ4 final
Jackson Memorial, wrestling its best top-to-bottom match of the season, did exactly what its head coach said it would do last March. The second-seeded Jaguars saved points at the top, then won every one of the four toss-up bouts Wednesday night and steamrolled top-seeded and defending champion Brick Memorial, 40-19, in the NJSIAA/Rothman Central Jersey Group 4 final in Brick Township.
Phillipsburg wrestling wins sectional title No. 40 with rout of Westfield
When your wrestling program has won 40 of the 43 NJSIAA sectional tournaments it has entered, it might be easy for the Phillipsburg High School fan base to take this achievement for granted. Stateliners coach Brad Gentzle said he never wants his wrestlers to feel that way about adding more...
Boys basketball: Elmwood Park defeats Weehawken in NJIC Tournament semifinal
David Forzani and DeWayne Carter scored 16 points apiece to lead third-seeded Elmwood Park to a victory on the road over second-seeded Weehawken, 61-47, in the semifinal round of the NJIC Tournament. Essam Assaf finished with 14 points while Ivan Corcino Mejia added 11 points for Elmwood Park (18-4), which...
Boys ice hockey: Big North Silver Cup, Preliminary Round recap
Brandon Field posted two goals and two assists for seventh-seeded Old Tappan as it defeated 10th-seeded Fair Lawn 6-2 at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Old Tappan (6-10-2) scored three goals in the first period to take a 3-0 lead, added another in the second and two more in the third. It outshot Fair Lawn 29-14 in the game, also converting on its only power-play chance.
Wrestling PHOTOS: Paramus Catholic at St. Peter’s Prep, NP-A tourney, Feb. 7, 2023
No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep hosts the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public A state pre-quarterfinal and quarterfinal round on Tuesday night. No. 8 Paramus Catholic, Paul VI and Notre Dame will be competing. Check out pictures of the quarterfinal match below. Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories...
Wrestling: Hanover Park cruises past Hasbrouck Heights to take N2G1 sectional title
Top-seeded Hanover Park repeated as sectional champions by cruising to a 62-9 victory over Hasbrouck Heights in the sectional final of the North 2, Group 1 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics wrestling tournament, in East Hanover. The win gave the Hornets its ninth sectional title since 2011 and its 14th sectional title overall.
No. 13 Rutgers Prep tops Dwight-Englewood - Boys basketball recap
Cameron Piggee led the way for Rutgers Prep, No. 13 in NJ.com’s Top 20, with 25 points, three rebounds and six assists as it defeated Dwight-Englewood 80-54 in Englewood. Jordan Atkins also had 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists with Franklin Jones adding 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists, seven blocks and six steals. John Kelly tallied 14 points and six rebounds.
Somerset Tech over Henry Hudson - Girls basketball recap
Senior Maeve O’Sullivan scored a season-high 30 points as Somerset Tech beat Henry Hudson, 70-37 in Bridgewater. O’Sullivan connected on six of her team’s 12 three-point field goals. Senior Fiona Shanahan contributed 17 points and 10 assists to the winning effort, while junior Jayla Worthey had 10...
Wrestling PHOTOS: Cranford at Warren Hills, North 2, Group 3 final, Feb. 8, 2023
Warren Hills is looking to go back to a state wrestling final, but Cranford has the ability to keep that from happening. Check out photos from the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North 2, Group 3 final Wednesday. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with...
Wrestling: Group 1 state semifinal preview
These schools might be New Jersey’s smallest, but they’re among the state’s most prolific winners and most storied programs. Take Paulsboro, winners of 33 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 1 titles. They’re searching for their first title since 2020 and are looking to unseat reigning Group 1 champs Delaware Valley, which just happens to be one of the hottest teams in the state right now.
Former N.J. 5-star recruit finds latest home in winding college football career
Antonio Alfano has found a new home. The former five-star defensive line recruit from Colonia — who starred at Bergen Catholic, Rahway and Colonia High School before who signed with Alabama in the class of 2019 — is currently enrolled at Lackawanna College in Scranton, Pennsylvania, according to 247Sports’ Brian Dohn.
Zach Guiffrida leads Clifton over Millburn - Boys ice hockey recap
Zach Guiffrida knocked in four goals, including the game-winner, as Clifton-Cedar Grove-Passaic Valley won, 11-4, over Millburn at Codey Arena in West Orange. Trevor Rascher and Ryan Montana added two goals apiece for Clifton (10-8-2) while Ryan Kratz, Leo Marzullo and James Troller each found the net. Jonah Toubes and...
Boys basketball: Crump scores 34 to lead Burlington Township over Trenton Catholic
Maurice Crump made three 3-pointers and went 5-for-8 from the free-throw line, finishing with a game-high 34 points to lead Burlington Township to a victory on the road over Trenton Catholic, 66-59. Aaron Ferguson scored 11 points while Gavin White added nine points for Burlington Township (7-13), which held a...
Girls wrestling Top 10: Newton is new No. 4 but Vernon wins first NJAC Tournament
Following a 42-21 dual meet win over Vernon last Monday, Newton/Kittatinny has moved into the fourth spot of the NJ.com top 10 previously held by the Vikings. But that dual meet win was just the beginning of a wild week of action last week as Vernon rebounded by winning the first ever New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament last Saturday in a brutal three team race that went down to the final. In fact, the tournament was so close that Morris Hills, the third place finisher, was in the lead until the 185 pound bout in the final and Vernon and Newton were believed to have tied at the completion of wrestling.
Girls Basketball: West Windsor-Plainsboro South snaps streak, defeats Princeton Day
West Windsor-Plainsboro South got back into the win column by defeating Princeton Day 34-23, in Princeton. West Windsor-Plainsboro South (5-18) snapped a four game losing streak with the win. The Pirates will look to make it two straight wins on Saturday in the first round of the Mercer County Invitational.
Boys ice hockey: Princeton defeats West Windsor-Plainsboro in Mercer County quarters (PHOTOS)
Second-seeded Princeton earned a one-sided victory at home over seventh-seeded West Windsor-Plainsboro, 5-0, in the quarterfinal round of the Mercer County Tournament at Mercer County Skating Center in West Windsor. The shutout represents the first of the season for Princeton and its first since a 10-0 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro...
Maple Shade over Burlington Township - Girls basketball recap
Maddy Vessels scored a team-high 12 points to lead Maple Shade to a 35-23 win over Burlington Township in Burlington Township. Leading 27-22 after three quarters, Maple Shade clinched the win with an 8-1 fourth quarter. Caitlyn Ortiz contributed seven points to the winning effort. Maple Shade (11-8) has now...
Boys Basketball: 2023 Hudson County Tournament seeds are announced
St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the. NJ.com Top 20, will seek its first Hudson County Tournament title since 2020 as the No. 1 seed, it was announced Tuesday morning. The Marauders (19-3) came in ahead of reigning champion Hudson Catholic (11-9), which lost a 57-56 game to St. Peter’s Jan. 19, and also suffered a surprising 51-43 setback to Bayonne Jan. 24. Bayonne (15-7) is seeded No. 3 and Union City (10-10) No. 4.
