ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secaucus, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Jackson Memorial makes coach’s prophecy come true, tops Brick Memorial in CJ4 final

Jackson Memorial, wrestling its best top-to-bottom match of the season, did exactly what its head coach said it would do last March. The second-seeded Jaguars saved points at the top, then won every one of the four toss-up bouts Wednesday night and steamrolled top-seeded and defending champion Brick Memorial, 40-19, in the NJSIAA/Rothman Central Jersey Group 4 final in Brick Township.
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Big North Silver Cup, Preliminary Round recap

Brandon Field posted two goals and two assists for seventh-seeded Old Tappan as it defeated 10th-seeded Fair Lawn 6-2 at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Old Tappan (6-10-2) scored three goals in the first period to take a 3-0 lead, added another in the second and two more in the third. It outshot Fair Lawn 29-14 in the game, also converting on its only power-play chance.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 13 Rutgers Prep tops Dwight-Englewood - Boys basketball recap

Cameron Piggee led the way for Rutgers Prep, No. 13 in NJ.com’s Top 20, with 25 points, three rebounds and six assists as it defeated Dwight-Englewood 80-54 in Englewood. Jordan Atkins also had 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists with Franklin Jones adding 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists, seven blocks and six steals. John Kelly tallied 14 points and six rebounds.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Somerset Tech over Henry Hudson - Girls basketball recap

Senior Maeve O’Sullivan scored a season-high 30 points as Somerset Tech beat Henry Hudson, 70-37 in Bridgewater. O’Sullivan connected on six of her team’s 12 three-point field goals. Senior Fiona Shanahan contributed 17 points and 10 assists to the winning effort, while junior Jayla Worthey had 10...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Group 1 state semifinal preview

These schools might be New Jersey’s smallest, but they’re among the state’s most prolific winners and most storied programs. Take Paulsboro, winners of 33 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 1 titles. They’re searching for their first title since 2020 and are looking to unseat reigning Group 1 champs Delaware Valley, which just happens to be one of the hottest teams in the state right now.
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Zach Guiffrida leads Clifton over Millburn - Boys ice hockey recap

Zach Guiffrida knocked in four goals, including the game-winner, as Clifton-Cedar Grove-Passaic Valley won, 11-4, over Millburn at Codey Arena in West Orange. Trevor Rascher and Ryan Montana added two goals apiece for Clifton (10-8-2) while Ryan Kratz, Leo Marzullo and James Troller each found the net. Jonah Toubes and...
MILLBURN, NJ
NJ.com

Girls wrestling Top 10: Newton is new No. 4 but Vernon wins first NJAC Tournament

Following a 42-21 dual meet win over Vernon last Monday, Newton/Kittatinny has moved into the fourth spot of the NJ.com top 10 previously held by the Vikings. But that dual meet win was just the beginning of a wild week of action last week as Vernon rebounded by winning the first ever New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament last Saturday in a brutal three team race that went down to the final. In fact, the tournament was so close that Morris Hills, the third place finisher, was in the lead until the 185 pound bout in the final and Vernon and Newton were believed to have tied at the completion of wrestling.
NEWTON, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: 2023 Hudson County Tournament seeds are announced

St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the. NJ.com Top 20, will seek its first Hudson County Tournament title since 2020 as the No. 1 seed, it was announced Tuesday morning. The Marauders (19-3) came in ahead of reigning champion Hudson Catholic (11-9), which lost a 57-56 game to St. Peter’s Jan. 19, and also suffered a surprising 51-43 setback to Bayonne Jan. 24. Bayonne (15-7) is seeded No. 3 and Union City (10-10) No. 4.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
239K+
Followers
144K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy